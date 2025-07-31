Anzeige
WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 14:06
12,500 Euro
-8,76 % -1,200
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,40012,50014:06
12,40012,50014:07
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 13:36 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Mondi Group - 2025 Interim Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

31 July 2025

Mondi Group - 2025 Interim Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

This morning in our half-year results announcement we announced that an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 23.33 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Friday 26 September 2025 to all Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on Friday 22 August 2025.

Mondi plc will pay its dividend in euro. However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections will be Monday 8 September 2025. The exchange rate will be set on Friday 12 September 2025.

Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register will receive the dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 20.67954. Therefore, the equivalent gross interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 482.45367.

For shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, the dividend will, for South African dividends tax purposes, be taxed like local dividends. As such, for South African tax resident shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, dividends withholding tax will be withheld from the dividends payable to these shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net dividend of 385.96294 rand cents per ordinary share. Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register who are not tax resident in South Africa are exempted from South African dividends withholdings tax.

For the purposes of South Africa dividends tax reporting, the source of income for the payment of the dividend is the United Kingdom.

Additional Information

The interim dividend will be paid from income reserves.

Mondi plc had a total of 441,412,530 ordinary shares in issue of which 187,619,074 were held on the branch register, excluding treasury shares, at the dividend declaration date of 31 July 2025.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2024, Mondi had revenues of €7.4 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.


