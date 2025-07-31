Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - IPS, a global leader in advanced micro-grid and energy storage solutions, has officially launched the EXERON X-BESS, a revolutionary plug-and-play battery energy storage system. The launch is backed by a bold digital experience crafted by long-time creative partner, eDesign Interactive, whose design work reimagines how high-tech innovation is presented online.





The X-BESS is a turnkey, grid-forming and grid-following energy solution engineered for applications including energy arbitrage, peak shifting, spinning reserve, self-consumption, and grid balancing. Designed to perform in some of the world's harshest environments, X-BESS embodies four decades of IPS engineering excellence, delivering high performance and military-grade reliability.

To support this game-changing launch, eDesign Interactive developed a fully immersive homepage experience that transforms EXERON's digital presence. The new landing page goes beyond presenting a product, it tells the story of next-generation energy resilience through high-impact visuals and interactive storytelling.

The homepage features a cinematic video introduction that transitions into a 3D interactive product model. Visitors can explore the walk-in container design of the X-BESS, view its core components - battery system, inverter, EMS - and discover key innovations such as advanced airflow and fire prevention technologies.

The page was developed to be both educational and accessible, delivering technical depth through intuitive navigation. From flawless animations to performance-optimized video, every element was meticulously crafted by eDesign's team to ensure an engaging user journey that supports EXERON's global product rollout.

"This was more than a website launch," said Teodora Kalinkova, Project Manager at eDesign Interactive. "It was an opportunity to help a long-standing client introduce a world-class energy solution with the digital impact it deserves. We're proud to support IPS and EXERON as they reshape the future of energy storage."

The successful collaboration is a testament to the power of long-term partnerships. With EXERON's ambitious roadmap and eDesign's creative and technical support, the two companies continue to break new ground at the intersection of innovation and design.

About IPS

Founded in 1989, IPS specializes in the R&D, engineering and manufacturing of micro-grid technologies and battery energy storage systems. With deployments in 59 countries, IPS' solutions are trusted worldwide for their performance in both urban settings and extreme conditions.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is a digital agency based in New Jersey, known for creating immersive online experiences that captivate users and elevate brands. eDesign's portfolio includes award-winning websites, digital storytelling, and high-impact product launches.

SOURCE: DesignRush