WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that WNS Procurement has been recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall NEAT's 2025 Procurement Transformation evaluation.

According to NelsonHall, WNS Procurement specializes in transforming procurement functions and operating models to create integrated procurement ecosystems for its clients. The company was cited for its extensive knowledge across numerous indirect spend categories, ability to integrate procurement solutions with Finance Accounting operations, and a strong client-centric and flexible approach to 'co-creating' custom solutions. The report also highlights WNS Procurement's capabilities and ongoing investments in AI-powered tools, platforms, and digital solutions.

'Leaders' in NelsonHall's NEAT methodology are characterized as having a combination of high capability to deliver immediate benefit and meet future requirements for clients relative to peers. Critical success factors included industry experience, change management capabilities, maturity of tools and digital accelerators.

"This recognition is further validation of WNS' ability to deliver truly transformative procurement services that go beyond mere cost optimization to become critical tools of growth. We are focused on enhancing our offerings by increasingly integrating AI and advanced analytics into our offerings to enable real-time insights for facilitating better sourcing decisions and improved client outcomes," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS Procurement is transforming procurement by combining advisory capabilities, category expertise, and Gen AI-powered platforms to drive tangible business outcomes. With recent acquisitions, a sharp focus on upstream procurement, consulting-led engagements, and its digital suites, WNS is well-positioned as a leader in procurement transformation with a strong appetite for growth," said Vaibhav Wardhan, Principal Analyst, NelsonHall.

WNS' Procurement Transformation services include sourcing, category management, sourcing support, and downstream procurement services. Its offerings are aligned across industry verticals and cover media, retail, CPG, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, travel and hospitality, utilities and energy, banking and financial services, shipping and logistics, and hi-tech and knowledge services. WNS Procurement combines the power of WNS with our acquisitions of Denali, The SmartCube, and Optibuy to deliver domain-centric, digitally-led end-to-end procurement services and solutions.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2025, WNS had 66,085 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

