Green Alpha Investments, a pioneering asset management firm investing exclusively in solutions to global systemic risks, today announced the appointment of Erika Karp as President and Partner, effective July 2025. Karp brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and capital markets, with deep expertise in sustainable and impact investing, investment banking, and scaling differentiated asset management platforms.

Erika Karp, President and Partner, Green Alpha Investments

As President, Karp will lead strategic partnerships and business development while working closely with the investment team to expand Green Alpha's reach and impact. She will play a key role in advancing the firm's mission of democratizing access to institutional-quality Next Economy portfolios that target companies providing essential solutions to the climate crisis, resource degradation, human disease burdens, and other systemic risks.

"Erika's appointment comes at a pivotal moment when markets are finally recognizing that innovation-driven solutions to systemic risks don't only benefit from the secular tailwinds resulting from fixing big problems-they're the primary drivers of long-term economic growth and competitive returns," said Garvin Jabusch, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Green Alpha. "Her proven ability to scale sustainable investment platforms, combined with her deep understanding that fundamental risk analysis is essential to investment decision-making, makes her the ideal leader to help Green Alpha capitalize on this historic transition. The companies solving humanity's greatest challenges are simultaneously our best investment opportunities, and Erika uniquely understands this alchemy."

Karp's distinguished career includes founding Cornerstone Capital Group in 2013, which she scaled from zero to $1.3 billion in assets under management before leading its merger with Pathstone in 2021. At Pathstone, she served as Executive Managing Director and Chief Impact Officer of the $100 billion multi-family office. Prior to Cornerstone, Karp held senior leadership positions at UBS Investment Bank, where she served as Managing Director and Head of Global Sector Research, and built out sustainability initiatives globally.

"Green Alpha's Next Economy investment philosophy represents the future of asset management-one where the most innovative, economically competitive solutions to systemic risks drive both impact and returns," said Karp. "The firm's unwavering commitment to investing only in solutions, never in the causes of global risks, aligns perfectly with my belief that sustainable investing is not a niche strategy but the foundation of prudent, forward-looking portfolio construction. I'm thrilled to join the Green Alpha team at this inflection point where technological breakthroughs in areas like automation, robotics, AI, biotechnology, and the synergies between them are creating unprecedented investment opportunities."

Karp's appointment reflects Green Alpha's continued growth and the increasing demand for investment strategies that recognize the non-discretionary nature of innovation in addressing global challenges. The firm, founded in 2007, has established itself as a leader in Next Economy investing with its proprietary approach that views companies creating solutions to systemic risks as the greatest change makers and productivity drivers of the 21st century.

A recognized thought leader in sustainable finance, Karp is a Founding Board Member of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and has served on the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Financing Capital. She has been named among "100 Women in Impact" by Real Leaders and received numerous accolades including Worth Magazine's "Groundbreakers 2020" and Babson College's Lewis Institute Centennial Social Innovator Award. Karp holds an MBA in Finance from Columbia University and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School.

Green Alpha currently manages multiple investment strategies including the Next Economy Index, Social Index, Sierra Club Green Alpha Portfolio, and the AXS Green Alpha ETF (ticker: NXTE), all focused on companies providing innovative solutions to system-level risks while delivering competitive returns.

About Green Alpha Investments

Green Alpha Investments is an asset management firm founded on the belief that investing in companies creating solutions to our greatest systemic risks is the best opportunity to preserve and grow capital. The firm's Next Economy investment philosophy focuses exclusively on innovative, economically competitive solutions to risks including the climate crisis, resource degradation, inequality, and human disease burdens. Green Alpha manages institutional-quality portfolios that are 100% fossil fuel free and designed to capture the dual tailwinds of the sustainability transition and competitive business fundamentals. For more information, visit www.greenalphaadvisors.com.

