Unmind Announces $35M In New Funding to Transform Workplace Mental Health

With TELUS Global Ventures-led funding, Unmind will provide proactive and reactive mental health solutions combined with AI and advanced data strategies to support organizational health, employee wellbeing, and business performance

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unmind, a leading enterprise mental health platform, today announced an investment from TELUS Global Ventures, the investment arm of world-leading communications technology company TELUS, to help employees better access, navigate, and make full use of employer-provided mental health solutions. This is part of Unmind's $35 million round of investment, which will support Unmind's continued U.S. expansion, offering employees therapy, advanced wellbeing tools, science-backed content, and AI coaching in one seamless platform, ultimately building healthier, more productive workplaces globally.

"This new funding means we can accelerate our mission of unleashing human potential at work," said Dr. Nick Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Unmind. "We're excited to grow our impact and change the way companies approach mental health - blending expert care with smart technology to reach millions of people around the world."

Unmind has raised $82 million to date. The funding, which includes additional support from existing investors Project A, Felix Capital, and Sapphire Ventures, will scale Unmind's activities, reaching new markets, offering employees therapy and coaching, an AI-powered mental health agent, science-backed content, and a modern Employee Assistance Program (EAP) in one fully integrated platform. This includes Nova, Unmind's generative AI-powered companion. Already used by leading global brands, Nova delivers personalized mental health guidance and support through targeted questions and practical advice.

"Our investment in Unmind represents a strategic alignment with TELUS' leading global vision for the future of workplace mental health," said Terry Doyle, Managing Partner at TELUS Global Ventures. "Unmind's product-led approach, combined with their innovative use of AI and data analytics, positions them perfectly to address the growing demand for comprehensive mental health solutions in the workplace."

Unmind Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

As part of its next phase of growth, Unmind has appointed Laura Moniz de Aragao as Chief Revenue Officer. Laura joins from BetterUp, where she was RVP of Sales for Global Strategic Accounts, leading teams across the U.S. and EMEA to support some of the world's largest organizations. At Unmind, she will lead global go-to-market strategy with a focus on accelerating U.S. expansion and deepening strategic partnerships.

About Unmind

Unmind is a workplace mental health platform helping organizations unlock the full potential of their people. Trusted by leading brands like Uber, Samsung, Disney, Standard Chartered, Diageo, and British Airways, Unmind supports over 2.5 million employees worldwide. Its science-backed, AI-powered platform brings together proactive tools, coaching, therapy, and expert insights to support mental health and high performance at every level. From strategic consulting and leadership development to a modern EAP and global network of coaches and therapists, Unmind delivers comprehensive mental health support for the whole organization.

For more information about Unmind's workplace mental health platform, visit unmind.com .

