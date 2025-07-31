The Sephu solar project currently has a capacity of 17. 38 MW following completion of phase one of project works. Another 5 MW is expected to come online later this year. Bhutan's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has inaugurated the country's first utility-scale solar power plant. The Sephu solar project, located in the town of Wangdue Phodrang towards the centre of the country, occupies around 44 acres (17 hectares) of state-owned land. It currently has a capacity of 17. 38 MW following completion of the first phase of the project. An additional 5 MW will be added as part of a second ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...