HomeBuyers of America Offers Hope to South Coast Home Sellers as Housing Market Shifts

Local cash home-buying company steps up with fast, fair solutions for Taunton, Fall River, and New Bedford homeowners amid slowed sales and growing inventory.

TAUNTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / The South Coast housing market is cooling after years of rapid growth, and many sellers are now feeling stuck. HomeBuyers of America, a family-owned cash home-buying company, is stepping in to help homeowners in Taunton, Fall River, and New Bedford navigate today's shifting market with fast, fair, and compassionate solutions.

In Taunton, June home sales dropped nearly 20% compared to last year, even as median prices climbed 25%. Fall River saw sales decline by 10%, with prices leveling off, and statewide inventory rose 6.2% this spring. Experts call it a "shift toward a healthier supply," but closed sales are trending down, and sellers face growing uncertainty.

Many homeowners are hesitant to list due to low mortgage rates they locked in during the pandemic. With more inventory now available, buyers have more choices and are becoming more selective. Homes in New Bedford that are well-priced and move-in ready still sell quickly-often within three weeks-but even there, days on market are starting to rise.

HomeBuyers of America is meeting this moment by offering a simpler path. Instead of dealing with showings, repairs, and long timelines, sellers can request a no-obligation cash offer-often within 24 hours. The company handles the heavy lifting, charges no fees or commissions, and allows sellers to choose their closing date.

"We've seen a surge of local families reaching out because they just want a simpler way out of a tough situation," says Phil Renzi, owner of HomeBuyers of America. "Our goal is to provide fast, fair solutions for homeowners who feel overwhelmed. We make it possible for them to move on, on their terms, with confidence and peace of mind."

The company's client-first approach is backed by consistent five-star reviews and a mission to improve communities. After purchasing a property, HomeBuyers of America fully renovates it, transforming neglected or outdated homes into clean, modern living spaces. "Even with the market cooling, buyers are still active-they're just more selective," Renzi adds. "When we deliver a fully updated home, families are eager to make it their own."

Market research supports this trend: 64% of today's buyers prefer a renovated, move-in-ready property over a fixer-upper. By delivering quality homes, HomeBuyers of America helps sellers offload burdensome properties and gives buyers what they want-all while revitalizing local neighborhoods.

About HomeBuyers of America

HomeBuyers of America is a locally owned, family-operated cash home-buying company based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, serving homeowners across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Since 2012, the company has helped hundreds of clients sell their homes quickly and stress-free. With fair, all-cash offers and in-house renovations, HomeBuyers of America provides a reliable, community-focused alternative to traditional real estate sales.

SOURCE: HomeBuyers Of America

