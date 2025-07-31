Ai4 2025 Returns to Las Vegas August 11-13, Showcasing the Future of Artificial Intelligence Across 21 Industry Tracks

This year's event features more than 600 speakers across 50 tracks, offering attendees a deep dive into applied AI, generative models, regulatory frameworks, agentic systems, and the latest enterprise use cases.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / The 8th annual Ai4 2025 conference, North America's leading artificial intelligence industry event, is taking place on August 11-13, 2025 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The highly anticipated event is expected to draw over 8,000 attendees from 85+ countries including business leaders, technologists, researchers, and policymakers to explore the transformative impact of AI across industries including finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more. Ai4 offers an unmatched environment for building partnerships, discovering new ideas, and accelerating AI-driven innovation.

"Ai4 has become the go-to event for leaders looking to turn AI theory into real-world impact," said Michael Weiss, Co-Founder, Ai4. "This year, we've elevated the conference to reflect the rapid evolution of generative AI, but also the practical challenges of integration, the urgency of ethical design, and the growing demand for cross-industry collaboration. Ai4 2025 is where business strategy meets technical execution, giving attendees the insights and connections they need to lead with confidence in this new era of intelligent systems."

This year's event features more than 600 speakers across 50 tracks, offering attendees a deep dive into applied AI, generative models, regulatory frameworks, agentic systems, and the latest enterprise use cases. With more than 250 exhibitors and a jam-packed three-day agenda, Ai4 2025 will be the definitive destination for cutting-edge insights, live demos, and actionable strategies.

The event will feature several notable keynote speakers. All the following keynote presentations will be taking place in the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

On Monday, August 11th the following keynote presentations start at 1:00 pm Randi Weingarten , President of the American Federation of Teachers, takes on one of the most urgent questions of our time: how will AI shape the future of teaching, learning, and childhood in America? Tengyu Ma , Chief AI Scientist at MongoDB and an Assistant Professor at Stanford, will discuss RAG in 2025: State of the Art and the Road Forward.

On Tuesday, August 12th the following keynote presentations start at 8:00 am Geoffery Hinton , Turing Award winner and "Godfather of AI," will be joined by Shirin Ghaffary, reporter at Bloomberg News , for a fireside chat on his career working on neural network models and AI research. Breckin Meyer , Hollywood actor, creator, influential talent & Guy Ronen , COO of Arcana Labs, will discuss The AI Lens: Focusing Hollywood's Future. Emmett Shear, former OpenAi interim CEO and tech innovator will discuss Defining the Future of AI Alignment at Softmax. Catalina Herrera , Field CDO at Dataiku, will deliver a keynote on hard truths about AI's next chapter.

On Wednesday, August 13th the following keynote presentations start at 8:00 am Fei-Fei Li, renowned AI ethics advocate and Stanford professor, will be joined by Matt Egan, senior reporter at CNN, for a fireside chat on World Models, Spatial Intelligence, and Human Centered AI. Jeetu Patel , President and Chief Product Officer at Cisco, will be joined by Matt Egan, senior reporter at CNN, for a fireside chat where they will explore the Catalyst for Driving an Agentic AI Revolution. Ben Lamm , Co-Founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences, will be joined by Jason Abbruzzese, Assistant Managing Editor at NBC News, for a fireside chat on the De-Extinction, AI, and Social Impact. Ashish Verma , US Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Deloitte, will deliver a keynote on a Future with AI Agents: Context is the Gamechanger, Date in the Engine.



Conference highlights include:

50 Industry Tracks : Deep dive into AI across sectors, covering everything from GenAI and agentic systems to cybersecurity, healthcare, sales, and finance. Each track is designed to offer actionable insights tailored to specific industries.

Ai4 Research Summit : Featuring 30+ curated sessions, the Research Summit blends together top academic minds and innovation with practical deployment, exploring how groundbreaking research can be effectively translated into real-world AI applications.

Pre Conference Trainings : Led by General Assembly, these immersive training sessions are designed to provide practical skills ahead of the main conference. Attendees can choose between applied machine learning and advanced generative AI chaining.

Evening Receptions & Afterparty : From cocktail receptions to a high-energy afterparty, Ai4 holds unmatched networking opportunities across job sectors.

Ai4 Online Newsroom: Stay up to date with real-time exhibitor announcements, major product launches, and emerging AI trends through the event's centralized digital newsroom.

At the Ai4 Conference, the exhibit hall will serve as a dynamic showcase of more than 250 cutting-edge AI vendors unveiling their latest product innovations. Attendees can expect to discover new advancements across categories such as AI applications and agents, cloud infrastructure, security and governance, industry transformation tools, and generative capabilities. The expo floor isn't just a tradeshow-vendors will present real business-ready solutions, with demos, launches, and live interactions with product teams.

Over 8,000 industry professionals including C-Suite executives and digital transformation leaders; Data scientists, AI/ML engineers, and product managers; IT and cybersecurity professionals; Government and nonprofit leaders; Startups and early-stage founders have registered to attend the Ai4 Conference. Registration packages include:

Standard Pass: Full access to sessions, networking events, and a one-year content library

VIP Pass: Includes reserved seating, lounge access, and speaker meet-and-greets

Discounted Passes: Available for startups, government, and nonprofit attendees

Launched in 2018, Ai4 was co-founded by Michael Weiss and Marcus Jecklin and is now the leading AI conference and epicenter of the global AI ecosystem. Ai4 gathers business leaders, AI practitioners, researchers, and government officials to explore the real-world impact of AI across every major sector-from healthcare and finance to government and education. Through large-scale events, deep-dive content, and a highly curated community, Ai4 helps accelerate AI adoption while fostering conversations around responsible and ethical innovation.

