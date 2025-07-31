Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Unveils E-commerce Platform, Launches with its BUZZ BOMB Pre-Workout Supplement

First sublingual pre-workout single-serving supplement that delivers 50mg of caffeine rapidly to the body, is now available to order via Aspire's new direct-to-consumer shopping experience

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending supplement delivery technology, today announced the rollout of its new e-commerce solution, buzzbomb.buzz with BUZZ BOMB as its featured launch product. This new seamless direct-to-consumer shopping experience allows consumers to order BUZZ BOMB on the Aspire platform and have them shipped directly to their door with access to exclusive promotions, and customer support. To celebrate the launch, customers who register for Aspire's e-commerce site will have first access to special pricing, free shipping offers, and other promotions. The site features an introductory sample pack of four flavors as well as 30-packs in various configurations.

"We are excited to launch our new BUZZ BOMB e-commerce website in the U.S., which marks a significant step forward for the brand and will provide consumers with a seamless and personalized shopping experience," said Kraig Higginson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Aspire. "This launch enables us to offer our advanced sublingual pre-workout supplement-designed to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts maximize their performance potential -directly to customers across the nation and at a competitive price. Together with our significant presence and marketing plans at two of the largest fitness conventions in early August, we are confident that the launch of our e-commerce site will further accelerate the brand's growth among active and fitness-minded consumers, helping us achieve our goal of providing one of the most advanced caffeine delivery formulas on the market."

Featuring 50mg of caffeine and designed to support sustained energy and mental focus, BUZZ BOMB is bringing its unique delivery technology benefits to the multi-billion-dollar pre-workout market to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts maximize their performance potential. BUZZ BOMB, offered in four flavors (Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha), provides nearly instant energy, in easy-to-use small sublingual packets, which can be taken right before and during work out as needed. Unlike pre-workout products that are mixed with water and taken well before a workout, BUZZ BOMB is sprinkled under the tongue-without any mixing with water or hassle--for immediate effect.

About the Aspire Targeted Oral Delivery Platform

Aspire's technology delivers fast-acting supplement formulations which have been developed by using our patent-pending methodology, and "trade secret" process. The technology's new mechanism of action allows for rapid sublingual absorption. The benefits of "rapid absorption" are to provide rapid impact in more precise quantities.

About Aspire Biopharma, Inc.

Headquartered in Estero, Fl., Aspire Biopharma has developed a disruptive technology that can deliver supplements and drugs rapidly and precisely. For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "potential," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Aspire's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharma-holdings-inc.-unveils-e-commerce-platform-launches-w-1055043