Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$200,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued as part of the Offering shall be subject to a four month and one day hold period. At this time, there are no anticipated Finder's Fee associated with the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to pay outstanding payables, to advance battery and mobile mineral separation technology, and for working capital. Although the Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering as described above, the actual use of proceeds may vary from the uses set forth above, depending on future operations or unforeseen events.

Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company anticipates closing the Offering within approximately 30 business days. No Insiders intend to participate in the Offering and no new control persons will be created by the Offering.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news, please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

