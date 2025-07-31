Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Figma valued at over $19 billion in IPO

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 31st

  • Equities are catching a bid early Thursday after decent earnings reports from tech giants Microsoft and Meta. Apple and Amazon report their earnings after today's market close.
  • Figma, which provides browser-based design software, raised $1.2 billion after pricing nearly 37 million shares at $33 each. The price was above an upwardly revised range and valued Figma at more than $19 billion.
  • Shoulder Innovations priced five million shares at $15 each in its IPO. The company is a commercial stage shoulder surgery focused Medtech founded in 2009.

Opening Bell
Figma (NYSE: FIG) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell
Shoulder Innovations (NYSE: SI) celebrates its initial public offering

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741897/NYSE_Market_Update_July_31.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5439934/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--figma-valued-at-over-19-billion-in-ipo-302518682.html

Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
