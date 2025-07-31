NextTrip Engages FINN Partners to Lead PR for the Relaunch and Rebranding of JOURNY

Campaign Strategy to Elevate the Travel Channel's Media Presence Following NextTrip's Acquisition and New Partnerships with Save Your Day Films and Jungle Creations

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel, today announced a public relations and communications agreement with FINN Partners, one of the world's leading integrated marketing and communications agencies, to spearhead the relaunch and rebranding of JOURNY, the award-winning travel media channel acquired by NextTrip in May 2025.

This marketing initiative marks the next major milestone in NextTrip's vision to inspire global travelers through original content and convert interest into bookings through its connected media-to-commerce platform. Starting in August, FINN Partners will lead a robust relaunch campaign across narrative development, media outreach, and platform activation to position JOURNY as a premier destination for travel discovery and storytelling.

"JOURNY is back, with a bold new vision to fuel the wanderlust of global travelers," said Ian Sharpe, COO - Media of NextTrip. "With new content, strategic distribution partnerships, and a reinvigorated focus on exploration, JOURNY offers brands and stakeholders a fresh way to connect with the growing audience of travel enthusiasts. FINN's expertise makes them the perfect partner to bring this vision to life."

The relaunch will feature refreshed branding, a revamped programming lineup, and the debut of new original series, including a restored Travel Magazine show featuring a wide variety of the best and brightest content creators in the travel sector. With a social media rollout led by digital content partner Jungle Creations, the campaign is designed to significantly expand JOURNY's audience from its current level of about 1.5 million monthly viewers to a target of 5 million monthly viewers by early 2026.

The channel's growth strategy includes acquiring compelling third-party series, producing NextTrip Originals, launching immersive experiential campaigns, and solidifying JOURNY's positioning as the ultimate guide to your dream destination, a brand that delivers travel TV from travel insiders.

Upcoming milestones include the recently announced partnership with KC Global Media, leading to further expansion into Asia Pacific and the Middle East, making JOURNY a truly global media brand and gateway to travel commerce.

"Our relaunch strategy is not just about announcing JOURNY's return, it's about reintroducing it as an indispensable bridge between travel discovery and booking," added Sharpe. "With deep expertise in travel, technology, entertainment and brand storytelling, FINN is uniquely positioned to shape our narrative and amplify our reach. Paired with our dynamic ecosystem of content and technology, we believe that JOURNY is poised to become a category-defining platform in travel media."

"We're proud to partner with NextTrip at such a pivotal moment," said Ryan Barr, Global Practice Lead and Managing Partner at FINN. "JOURNY lives at the intersection of content, travel, technology, and commerce-one of the most dynamic frontiers in media today. NextTrip is not just relaunching a channel; they are building a global platform that redefines how audiences discover and connect with the world."

This relaunch follows NextTrip's recent announcement of key media partnerships, including Save Your Day Films, now serving as NextTrip's official media and production arm, and a collaboration with Jungle Creations, which will amplify JOURNY's digital reach and monetization capabilities.

About FINN Partners

FINN Partners is one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies, PRovoke Media's 2024 Best Agency to Work For, and 2022 Agency of the Year, FINN's record-setting growth stems from a blend of strong organic expansion and strategic acquisitions-all united by a shared philosophy.

With more than 1,300 professionals across 35 offices globally, FINN is one of the largest independent marketing and communications agencies in the world, offering clients access to deep capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Headquartered in New York, the firm specializes in travel, consumer, technology, and entertainment, among other sectors, and delivers integrated services in corporate and financial communications, branding, public relations, social media, content development, and digital marketing. Learn more at www.finnpartners.com.

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel. By combining modern booking tools with immersive media and content, NextTrip offers a comprehensive suite of solutions across cruises, group travel, luxury getaways, and vacation rentals. The Company's innovative platforms, including its FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels and travel-focused media brands, engage and inspire travelers during the discovery phase, driving informed decisions and seamless bookings. With a growing portfolio of B2C and B2B offerings, NextTrip delivers personalized, end-to-end travel experiences for consumers and strategic value for industry partners. For more information or to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, changes in the Company's relationship with FINN Partners and its other partners; the timeline and milestone for the Company's relaunch of JOURNY; the Company's ability to expand JOURNY's viewership to the targeted level; the Company's ability to effectively integrate recently acquired businesses and partnered offerings with its own business; the Company's continued development efforts related to its various platforms; changes in the Company's business strategy, including its expansion into different markets outside of the United States; market acceptance and use of the Company's platforms, including JOURNY; changes in travel trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the Company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to successfully implement its business strategy; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 29, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

NTRP@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexttrip-engages-finn-partners-to-lead-pr-for-the-relaunch-and-r-1054490