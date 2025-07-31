Mess-Free Summers Start Here: Muddy Mat Launches New Line of Home and Pet Essentials for a Cleaner, Fresher Season

As summer showers bring muddy paws and wet shoes, Muddy Mat is proud to announce the arrival of its fresh new product lineup, designed to help pet lovers and homeowners tackle seasonal messes with ease!

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Whether rainy walks, backyard romps, or sandy post-park returns are leaving paw tracks on your floors, Muddy Mat's newest releases are made to handle the mess while at the same time elevating your home's style and keeping your pets comfortable. From luxuriously embroidered mud mats to all-natural pet shampoo and ultra-absorbent drying towels, the 2025 collection offers smart solutions for summer's biggest cleanup challenges.

New Products That Redefine Clean

It starts with the Embroidered Muddy Mat . Made from the same premium, ultra-absorbent chenille fabric as their best-selling Muddy Mat, it traps dirt, moisture, and debris before it spreads through the house. With high-quality embroidered motifs such as Paw, Pet Bowl, and Dog icons, the mat brings personality and function to any space and is the perfect way for dog owners to add a custom touch while protecting floors from everyday messes.

The Wizz Pet Shampoo can help pet owners better handle shedding and muddy playtimes. Made with gentle, natural ingredients, this shampoo safely cleans and softens the pet's coat, leaving behind a fresh scent and a healthy shine. After bath time, Muddy Mat wants you to say goodbye to soggy furniture and smelly towels with the Doggy Dryer Shammy Towel. Built to absorb eight times more water and debris than traditional towels, the Doggy Shammy Towel is designed with fast-drying, microfiber material that is resistant to bites, scratches, and wear and tear.

For those looking for a mat with the durability and drainage to sit outside on patios or porches, the Mesh Muddy Mat is set to be released later this summer. Meanwhile, customers can eliminate pet stains with the specially formulated Wizz - Natural Pet Odor Eliminator that's safe for animals and leaves a refreshing scent.

Why Muddy Mat Stands Out

More than just a mat company, Muddy Mat offers thoughtfully designed products that prioritize convenience, comfort, and cleanliness. Here's why pet owners and homeowners keep coming back:

Keeps Floors Sparkling : Traps mud, dirt, and water from busy paws and shoes.

Multi-Use Protection : Great for front, back, and side doors, plus kitchens and bathrooms.

Furniture Saver : Prevents wet paws and shedding from ruining couches, rugs, and carpets.

Durability & Design: Made with long-lasting, pet-friendly materials in stylish designs.

Whether prepping for summer visitors or simply trying to stay ahead of the seasonal mess, Muddy Mat's expanded collection makes it easier than ever to enjoy the season without the cleanup chaos.

About Muddy Mat

Muddy Mat has quickly become a go-to name for pet owners and clean-home enthusiasts across the country. Built on a mission to combine functionality with style, the brand's products have received praise for their thoughtful design, superior absorbency, and long-lasting durability. What started with a best-selling mud mat has now grown into a full suite of home and pet care essentials, making Muddy Mat a must-know brand for any dog or cat owner.

Ready to welcome summertime the clean way? VisitMuddy Mat to explore their best-selling collection and find the perfect products for your pet and home.

