International Citizens Insurance Announces 2025 Best Global Health Insurers

List Includes Best Plans for Families, U.S. Citizens Abroad, Foreigners in the USA, and Global Nomads

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / International Citizens Insurance (ICI), a leading international insurance broker based in Boston, MA, is excited to announce its updated list of 2025's best global health insurance companies for expats, global citizens, remote workers, and immigrants. This list helps simplify the overwhelming array of international health insurance choices for the growing wave of individuals and families moving to new countries.

International Citizens Insurance



These insurers are leading providers of international medical insurance , ensuring clients receive top-tier medical care, regardless of location. Whether for expatriates, retirees, long-term travelers, or digital nomads, these plans are designed to meet the diverse needs of today's global citizens.

As international moves become increasingly common, access to reliable and comprehensive health insurance is paramount. Today, we are excited to announce the unveiling of the Top 10 International Health Insurance Plans, recognizing the providers that have excelled in offering exceptional global healthcare and peace of mind to clients worldwide.

"At International Citizens Insurance, our top priority remains helping people living abroad find the right health insurance for their needs and budget," said Joe Cronin, President of ICI. "The companies recognized in this year's list consistently deliver on the criteria that matter most to international citizens-trust, service, and global reliability. We're proud to celebrate these top insurers for 2025."

ICI judged each insurer on key criteria: the size of its network, the breadth of benefits, the availability of features such as telemedicine, the user-friendliness of filing a claim, the ability to adjust a premium through copays or deductibles, and the insurer's financial stability (A.M. Best).

The Top Global Health Insurance Providers for 2025:

Cigna Global - A favorite among expatriates and families, Cigna Global offers customizable coverage across multiple regions, allowing policyholders to tailor their plans. GeoBlue Xplorer - Perfect for U.S. citizens abroad and foreign nationals moving to the U.S., GeoBlue Xplorer offers extensive benefits, including access to the U.S. Blue Cross Blue Shield network. IMG Global Medical Insurance - Known for its affordability and flexibility, IMG caters to those seeking comprehensive medical coverage on a budget.

The top three insurers held their positions in the annual list. Beyond these, there were some changes to the Top 10 . Specifically, IMG Europe moved up two spots to the number 5 position as it focuses on improving its service and coverage options, including making its plan more accessible to foreigners moving into the USA.

International Citizens Insurance has also identified the best plans for specific client categories. These include the best premium health plans for U.S. citizens abroad , the best medical insurance plan for non-U.S. citizens, health insurance for foreigners in the USA , and the most affordable plans for people on a budget.

Learn more about the best international health insurers at:

https://www.internationalinsurance.com/health/best-companies.php

About International Citizens Insurance

International Citizens Insurance provides a unique platform that assists global organizations, individuals, and expatriates to research, quote, compare, and purchase international health, life, and travel insurance from various international carriers.

Contact Information

Joe Cronin

President

media@internationalinsurance.com

617-500-6738

Andrew Blomberg

Vice President, Global Group Benefits

andrew@internationalinsurance.com

(339) 221-5190





SOURCE: International Citizens Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/international-citizens-insurance-announces-2025-best-global-health-i-1053888