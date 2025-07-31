AireSpring Launches AIreCONTROL 2.0 - Redefining IT Service Management With Enhanced Visibility, Automation, and Control

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / AireSpring, a leading global provider of managed IT, network, and communications services, today announced the official launch of AIreCONTROL 2.0, the next evolution of its intelligent IT Service Management (ITSM) platform. Designed to simplify the complexity of managing today's hybrid, multilocation, multi-vendor network environments, AIreCONTROL 2.0 delivers a modernized user experience and powerful new features that set a new benchmark for IT operations.

Originally released as a core innovation within AireSpring's managed service ecosystem, AIreCONTROL quickly established itself as a differentiator in the enterprise IT space, giving customers a unified "single pane of glass" to monitor, manage, and resolve issues across their global networks regardless of carrier, connectivity type, or location.

Now, with AIreCONTROL Version 2.0, AireSpring introduces a modernized interface, streamlined navigation, and enhanced dashboard functionality along with an integrated document repository, expanded AIOps intelligence, advanced analytics and reporting, and smarter location health status logic. These enhancements make it easier than ever for IT teams and channel partners to gain deeper visibility, respond faster, and resolve issues more efficiently across complex, distributed environments.

"AIreCONTROL 2.0 reflects our ongoing investment in giving enterprise customers the tools they need to manage complex, distributed networks with greater speed and confidence," said Avi Lonstein, CEO of AireSpring. "We've listened closely to customer feedback, and this next release makes it even easier for organizations to manage their networks with speed, clarity, and confidence."

Purpose-Built for Hybrid, Multi-Carrier Environments

AIreCONTROL 2.0 continues to integrate seamlessly with AireSpring's other managed services, including:

AIreMONITOR for real-time monitoring of every device and circuit, including third-party carriers

AIreALERT for intelligent, multi-channel notifications

AIreAUTOMATE for AI-driven ticketing and remediation

AireSpring's Tier 3 Engineering AIrePOD for white-glove engineering support

Together, these components create an enterprise-grade ITSM platform that simplifies operations, accelerates issue resolution, and reduces the burden on in-house IT teams.

AIreCONTROL remains a natively developed, fully integrated platform backed by AireSpring's decades of expertise in managed connectivity, security, and global operations.

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider. We design and deliver customized IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for enterprises worldwide. Our AI-powered AIreCONTROL ITSM platform, combined with personalized support, ensures a superior customer experience.

AireSpring's services include Managed Connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, Cloud Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions, offered through a diverse network of channel partners, including TSDs, MSPs, and VARs.

With access to over 200 network providers globally, we provide seamless, fully managed, single-source solutions with one bill and one point of contact.

