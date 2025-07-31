Now available in the Azure Marketplace, BlinkOps enables Microsoft Sentinel users to build and deploy customized agentic workflow automations

BlinkOps, the Agentic Security Automation Platform, today announced its expanded collaboration with Microsoft through a new integration with Microsoft Sentinel, available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and its platform as an Azure Cloud Service.

Microsoft Sentinel customers can now build and deploy automated agentic and deterministic workflows initiated and orchestrated by BlinkOps, directly in response to Microsoft Sentinel signals such as alerts and incidents, expanding to new paths of streamlined security operations and automated responses to threats.

What this collaboration delivers:

Expanded Automation Capabilities for Sentinel Users: The integration complements Sentinel's native SOAR functionality by adding a no-code interface and AI-powered logic. Teams can design and manage automation more efficiently, without relying solely on Logic Apps or engineering support. Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace: BlinkOps is now available in the Azure Marketplace, enabling customers to purchase and deploy the platform using their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC). This gives organizations access through unified billing and simplifies procurement within existing Microsoft agreements. Streamlined with Microsoft Sentinel: The new BlinkOps connector allows security teams to simplify workflows, and enhances the library of Sentinel-specific templates. BlinkOps is also available in the Microsoft Sentinel Content Hub, offering pre-packaged templates tailored to Sentinel use cases.

BlinkOps' agentic automation platform is particularly well-suited for enterprises with complex and multi-tenant SOC environments, MSSPs, and organizations seeking to modernize their security operations with minimal overhead. This helps security teams reduce mean time to respond (MTTR), eliminate manual steps, and improve consistency across the SOC.

"We are excited to partner with Microsoft to enable Microsoft Sentinel customers to quickly adopt and scale agentic automation to rapidly help solve operational challenges that security and IT teams face," said Gil Barak, CEO of BlinkOps. "With the availability of BlinkOps in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, security operations teams can quickly procure, deploy, and implement BlinkOps' AI driven automation with Microsoft Sentinel."

"Security teams are under growing pressure to do more with less, and AI-powered automation is key to meeting that challenge," said Erez Einav, Corporate Vice President, Sentinel and Defender XDR at Microsoft. "By integrating BlinkOps with Microsoft Sentinel, we're enabling customers to turn alerts into end-to-end workflows with minimal manual effort. This empowers the SOC to accelerate triage, enforce consistent playbooks, and reduce time to resolution, all while adapting dynamically to each customer's unique environment."

This integration gives security teams a direct path from detection to automated response inside the Microsoft Sentinel environment. By connecting Microsoft Sentinel alerts to BlinkOps' Agentic Automation platform, teams can reduce manual effort, improve consistency, and respond faster across the SOC.

About BlinkOps

BlinkOps is an Agentic Security Automation Platform that enables teams to automate all aspects of their security operations by combining AI security agents with deterministic workflows. Security teams retain full control as they deploy their own custom army of micro-agents each tasked and responsible for managing specific jobs and capable of taking autonomous decisions. These agents leverage the agentic and deterministic security workflows assigned to them or by calling upon peer agents as required. To learn more, visit blinkops.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

