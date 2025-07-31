HelixML's new 2.0 release ensures customers are shipping secure, compliant AI Agents to production in just 8 weeks

HelixML today announced Helix 2.0, a next-generation private AI platform designed to let enterprises and developers deploy production-ready AI agents on their own infrastructure in just 8 weeks. Helix 2.0 eliminates the complexity, high costs, and security risks of traditional AI deployments, providing everything needed to build, deploy, and manage powerful AI solutions with complete data sovereignty and predictable economics.

Currently in production at a number of Fortune 500 financial services firms, Helix 2.0 slashes deployment times from 6-12 months to just 8 weeks with predictable, fixed licensing and infrastructure fees that reduce costs by up to 75% when compared to public AI platforms. Enterprise-grade testing, version control, and rollback capabilities reduce operational risk by 90% while integrated Vision RAG technology enhances document processing accuracy by 85%, ensuring fidelity in complex financial, regulatory, and technical documents.

Helix's support for CI/CD platforms and Git-based workflows lets teams use the processes and systems they already know. Since there is virtually no learning curve, customers see value almost immediately.

Key Features Include:

Deployment on Private Infrastructure Ensure compliance with regulations like GDPR and HIPAA while mitigating risks associated with public AI platforms.

Ensure compliance with regulations like GDPR and HIPAA while mitigating risks associated with public AI platforms. Agentic AI and Enterprise CI/CD - Build, test, and deploy AI agents and LLMs with full software engineering rigor, including integration with leading CI/CD platforms, automated testing, GitOps workflow support, and full rollback capabilities.

Build, test, and deploy AI agents and LLMs with full software engineering rigor, including integration with leading CI/CD platforms, automated testing, GitOps workflow support, and full rollback capabilities. Vision RAG Integration Process complex documents, including financial statements, regulatory filings, and technical diagrams, with 85% higher accuracy using ColPali-powered visual document understanding.

Process complex documents, including financial statements, regulatory filings, and technical diagrams, with 85% higher accuracy using ColPali-powered visual document understanding. Kubernetes-Native Architecture - Effortlessly scale to 1000+ concurrent users with enterprise-grade reliability and performance.

Effortlessly scale to 1000+ concurrent users with enterprise-grade reliability and performance. OpenAI-Compatible APIs - Seamlessly migrate existing projects without code changes, enabling immediate engagement and zero disruption.

Seamlessly migrate existing projects without code changes, enabling immediate engagement and zero disruption. Enterprise-Grade Authentication - Integrate with Okta, Auth0, and Active Directory for robust, familiar security.

"HelixML's launch of Helix 2.0 represents a pivotal shift in enterprise AI adoption, moving from experimentation to secure, production-ready deployment in record time. According to theCUBE Research, 68% of enterprises are piloting or deploying AI agents, but many face 6-12 month ramp-up timelines and spiraling infrastructure costs," said Paul Nashawaty, Principal Analyst, theCUBE Research. "Helix 2.0 condenses that timeline to just eight weeks, offering up to 75% cost savings and an 85% improvement in document processing accuracy. For highly regulated sectors like financial services, this level of integration, data sovereignty, and CI/CD compatibility is no longer a competitive advantage; it's a business imperative."

How it Works

Helix 2.0 provisions secure, private infrastructure and deploys pre-configured open-source models and agent templates as the foundation for each new project. Its intelligent orchestration engine dynamically allocates resources and optimizes model selection based on workload requirements. AI agents are defined as modular YAML configurations, versioned and managed through Git for full traceability and rollback. Native integration with enterprise DevOps pipelines supports automated testing, CI/CD workflows, and GitOps practices and enables rapid, auditable deployment of AI agents at scale. Integrated Vision RAG technology leverages advanced visual document understanding to process complex, multi-modal files with high fidelity, ensuring accurate extraction and analysis across diverse enterprise data types.

"As someone who's spent years building and deploying AI in the real world, I know that speed, control, and trust aren't just nice-to-haves, they're mission-critical," said Luke Marsden, CEO, HelixML. "With Helix 2.0, we're not just solving today's enterprise AI challenges, we're charting a new course for developers and enterprises, one where organizations can move fast, stay secure, and truly own their AI future."

Predictable, Transparent Pricing

Helix 2.0 offers flexible deployment options thateliminate recurring API fees and reduce AI model inference costs. It offers a straightforward, enterprise-friendly pricing mode with a choice of two options:

Hosted Platform - $75/user/month

$75/user/month Private Deployment Fixed infrastructure costs plus license, with proof-of-concept engagements starting at $125,000+

White Label Program

The Helix 2.0 white label program lets partners, managed service providers and system integrators launch their own branded AI solutions complete with multi-tenant management, usage-based billing, and full rebranding capabilities into this $2B+ market, with 30% margins.

To accelerate private AI deployments, HelixML has partnered with Civo, the cloud platform renowned for its blazing-fast Kubernetes deployments and GPU-powered infrastructure. The partnership enables users to deploy Helix 2.0 in one click on Civo's NVIDIA GPU-powered infrastructure through the Helix deployment portal (deploy.helix.ml), eliminating infrastructure complexity.

"We're excited to partner with HelixML as their preferred GPU provider," said Mark Boost, CEO, Civo. "Both our companies share a passion for empowering businesses to take control of their AI deployments, and our synergy is clear. Civo's fast and scalable GPU infrastructure perfectly complements HelixML's innovative private AI platform, enabling enterprises to deploy AI at scale with speed, security, and sovereignty."

Availability

Helix 2.0 is available now for enterprise and partner evaluation. Organizations facing escalating AI costs, security challenges, or compliance requirements can access immediate deployment consultation at helix.ml or contact sales at info@helix.ml.

About HelixML

HelixML is revolutionizing enterprise AI by making open-source models work at scale on private infrastructure. Founded in 2023 by Kubernetes pioneers, HelixML's world-class engineering team is dedicated to enabling organizations to maintain full control over their AI capabilities and data. HelixML serves leading companies worldwide in financial services, healthcare, and global consulting, delivering secure, scalable AI deployments that meet the most demanding requirements. For more information, visit helix.ml.

