The New Third Kit Celebrates Unbreakable Welsh Bonds Across 8,000 Miles on Historic 160th Anniversary

Wrexham AFC, Macron, and United have revealed the Club's 2025/26 third kit a striking tribute to the Welsh community in Patagonia on the 160th anniversary of the first settlers' arrival.

Inspired by the flag of Y Wladfa, the Welsh settlement in Argentina, the new design celebrates the enduring cultural ties between Wales and Patagonia home to the largest Welsh-speaking community outside of Wales. You can see images of the new third kit here.

The kit launch is accompanied by a new short film from Wrexham AFC and United, featuring two choirs one perched on a cliff in Wales, the other in Patagonia singing "Yma o Hyd" ("We're still here"), a Welsh folk anthem of resilience and pride. It's a powerful visual of voices joined across continents, echoing the connection between the two communities.

The collaboration draws inspiration from United's REUNITED documentary, featured in Welcome to Wrexham Season 3. The film followed Patagonians with Welsh heritage as they traveled to Wrexham for the first time, deepening a bond that now lives on through this kit.

"This new third kit is a powerful tribute to our shared heritage with the Welsh community in Patagonia," said Wrexham AFC CEO Michael Williamson. "Through its celebration of Y Wladfa, it honours a 160-year bond rooted in resilience, identity, and pride all values that continue to shape Wrexham AFC today. As we look to the future, we remain deeply connected to our past."

Based on the colours of the Patagonia flag, the new shirt features dragon outlines within the blue Argentinian stripes, a Welsh dragon on the nape and the words "Don't forget where you came from" on an internal tape around the hem. As well as referencing the opening titles to Welcome to Wrexham, it is a reminder that our Patagonian Welsh cousins will always have a home in the "Land of our fathers".

The collar of the shirt is a white crew neck edged in red, as are the sleeve cuffs. The front features the Macron Hero and Wrexham AFC crest, both applied in heat-transferred silicone, and the United logo across the middle. Sleeve sponsors HP and back-of-shirt sponsors Meta Quest are also featured.

The third kit is completed by white shorts with light blue stripes along the thigh edges and red details, and by socks featuring horizontal light blue and white bands, finished with a white top edge and a central red horizontal stripe.

"The kit, conceived as a tribute to Y Wladfa, completes a Game Set for Wrexham AFC that we are truly proud of and that we hope will inspire the team to many achievements in the upcoming season," said Macron CEO Gianluca Pavanello. "At Macron, what really sets us apart in designing kits for our partner clubs is the freedom to start from a completely blank canvas. With the home, away and third kits for 2025/26 season, we feel we have truly captured the spirit and identity of the club, blending tradition with innovation, all while keeping quality at the heart of everything we do."

"We're excited to see the emotion of Reunited live on in this new kit and short film," said United Airlines Chief Advertising Officer Maggie Schmerin. "Connecting people is at the heart of what we do and the symbolism of the Y Wladfa flag on the kit and the two choirs in the film is a beautiful way to honor the deep ties between Wales and Patagonia."

Crafted from Macron's premium Eco Softlock fabric with Eco Micromesh and Eco Mesh inserts, the shirt delivers both performance and sustainability. The Macron logo inside the nape proudly displays "Designed in Bologna," showcasing the Italian craftsmanship behind every detail conceived at the Macron Campus.

The Wrexham AFC 2025/26 third kit is available now at wrexhamafc.co.uk (UK) and wrexhamafcstore.com (international).

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after an historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions will next season compete in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest Club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The SToK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the Club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

