Ferrous Systems, the leading provider of Rust-based software solutions for embedded and safety-critical systems, today announced it has joined the Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE) initiative. SOAFEE is a global, industry-led collaboration working to define open, cloud-native software standards for software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and embedded edge systems.

Ferrous Systems brings deep expertise in Rust and safety-critical tooling, including Ferrocene, the first qualified, open source Rust compiler toolchain. The company is also an active contributor to the Rust project, the Rust Foundation's Safety-Critical Rust Consortium and the Eclipse Foundation's Software Defined Vehicle Working Group. This uniquely positions Ferrous Systems to help the automotive industry take advantage of Rust's proven safety, concurrency and performance benefits, and SOAFEE to ensure the language is represented in future reference architectures and supported platforms.

"Today's SDVs, and their associated cloud services, demand a new approach to system design one that balances performance, safety and upgradability across diverse hardware platforms," said Florian Gilcher, managing director at Ferrous Systems. "We support SOAFEE's mission to unify the ecosystem around open, scalable and reliable software platforms, and we're excited to bring Rust into the conversation. Rust provides the safety and performance that edge systems demand, and Ferrocene ensures those capabilities can be used where reliability and certification are non-negotiable, making it ideally suited for developers building robust, safe systems that must evolve over time."

Ferrous will contribute to SOAFEE working groups focused on safety, toolchains, runtime environments and C/C++ integration. These efforts directly support SOAFEE's broader mission to drive innovation, improve software quality and ensure long-term maintainability across both the automotive supply chain and software lifecycle.

Founded in 2018 in Berlin, Ferrous Systems is the leading provider of Rust-based software solutions for embedded and safety-critical systems. The company plays a key role in advancing Rust for use in regulated industries through the development of Ferrocene, the first open-source Rust compiler toolchain qualified to meet the highest automotive, industrial and medical standards. Ferrous Systems is an active contributor to the Rust Project and the embedded Rust ecosystem, and collaborates closely with industry partners to deliver reliable, memory-safe software solutions for high-assurance systems worldwide. It also offers training, consulting and long-term support to help development teams adopt Rust with confidence. To learn more, visit ferrous-systems.com.

