Transaction Network Services (TNS) has expanded its global market data and connectivity infrastructure through the addition of six leading equities and derivatives exchanges across Latin America: the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), the Mexican Derivatives Exchange (MexDer), Argentina's BYMA, Chile's Santiago Stock Exchange, Peru's Bolsa de Valores de Lima (BVL), and Colombia's Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (BVC).

This expansion represents a significant step forward in TNS' mission to deliver access to financial markets worldwide. With these new connections, TNS now offers comprehensive regional coverage across Latin America, addressing rising demand from data vendors and trading firms for simplified, reliable access to market data delivered directly into the United States.

TNS will provide access to all six exchanges through its secure, private network, enabling firms to access market data without deploying or managing infrastructure in-country. For Chile, Peru, and Colombia, TNS will leverage the new nuam exchange access point in Santiago, which consolidates connectivity to all three markets through a single connection.

"Global financial firms are looking for fast, reliable, and simplified access to emerging markets," said Jeff Mezger, TNS' Vice President of Product Management. "Our extensive global coverage and local boots on the ground approach means we can support our customers with faster access to data, while also relieving them of the complexity of managing local infrastructure."

This initiative builds on TNS' existing footprint in Latin America, including its connectivity to Brazil's B3 exchange, established in 2021. TNS' infrastructure ensures low-latency delivery of market data to the US without compromising speed or redundancy. TNS is building out this market access in partnership with Avelacom. TNS will act as the low latency managed service provider sourcing the Latin American exchange access on its global backbone while Avelacom will provide the physical presence and circuits from the exchanges to the TNS network.

"Our collaboration with TNS provides institutional clients with robust, ultra-low-latency access to South America's key financial markets," said Lorenz Voss, Managing Director of Avelacom. "By leveraging Avelacom's deep expertise in network infrastructure and low-latency solutions, clients can execute with speed and confidence across asset classes.

"Our recent build-out in Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Colombia enhances our presence in the region and complements key markets like B3 in Brazil, where we offer fast connectivity between São Paulo, New York, and Chicago. Together with TNS, we're focused on delivering the reliability, performance, and operational simplicity that institutional trading firms need to stay competitive."

TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. This includes TNS Market Data Services, the only vendor agnostic turnkey solution for global market data. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Global Service Support Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct.' Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

