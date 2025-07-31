Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MoonPay: 9GAG & Moonit Join Forces to Launch Meme Money Markets, Turning Viral Memes into Tradeable Tokens in Real-Time

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The memecoin economy just went fully autonomous. 9GAG (a MemeStrategy-affiliated company), the internet's most influential meme factory with over 200 million users, has joined forces with Moonit to ignite the first AI-powered system that instantly converts viral memes into tradable crypto assets on Solana without human intervention.

Forget waiting for developers, insiders or hype cycles. With Moonit's breakthrough Meme Money Market protocol, every viral post on 9GAG can be tokenized at the speed of the scroll, minting cultural energy into on-chain assets in real-time - zero friction, zero favoritism, zero manipulation.

"Meme Money Markets rewrite the rules by removing middlemen aka "the dev" entirely," said Stijn Paumen, CEO of Helio. "It doesn't wait for permission or spin. It captures raw virality and injects it directly into the on-chain bloodstream. It's the purest, most trustless expression of attention-as-value ever deployed."

Meme First. Token Next. No Dev.

Every Meme Money Market token follows a trader-optimized blueprint designed for fairness, liquidity, and full transparency. No founders, no pre-sales, no backroom allocations. Just memes, minted at the moment of impact.

"This isn't just a new monetization model - it's a new cultural physics," said Ray Chan, founder of 9GAG. "Memes are no longer passive content, they're autonomous assets with real-world value, owned by the communities that made them go viral."

Culture Is the New Crypto

Born originally from DEX Screener's Moonshot and reborn now as a collaboration between Helio, MoonPay, DEX Screener, 9GAG, Memeland, and MemeStrategy. Moonit is now the definitive infrastructure for real-time culture-to-crypto conversion. To date, it has powered over 300,000 token launches and onboarded 700,000+ users.

Built for the masses, Moonit makes crypto invisible: wallets are generated by email, and tokens can be purchased via card, PayPal, Venmo, or MoonPay Balance - no wallet setup or prior crypto knowledge needed.

Meme Money Market is already live at moon.it and accessible via 9GAG.com. Tokens are immediately tradable across bots and apps like Axiom, Photon, and Jupiter, and an Auto-Launch SDK is now available to any platform looking to tokenize cultural moments at scale.

Media Contact: press@hel.io

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/9gag--moonit-join-forces-to-launch-meme-money-markets-turning-viral-memes-into-tradeable-tokens-in-real-time-302518554.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.