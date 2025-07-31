Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220
31.07.2025
AECI Limited - Changes to the Nominations, Governance and Directors' Affairs Committee

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

CHANGES TO THE NOMINATIONS, GOVERNANCE AND DIRECTORS' AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are hereby advised that Ms Marna Roets and Mr July Ndlovu, independent non-executive directors of the Company, have been appointed as members to the Nominations, Governance and Directors' Affairs Committee (NGDAC) with effect from Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

Following the above appointments, the NGDAC comprises: Ms Philisiwe Sibiya (Chairperson); Mr Steve Dawson; Ms Marna Roets and Mr July Ndlovu.

Woodmead, Sandton

31 July 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited


© 2025 PR Newswire
