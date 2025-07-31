AECI Limited - Changes to the Nominations, Governance and Directors' Affairs Committee
July 31
CHANGES TO THE NOMINATIONS, GOVERNANCE AND DIRECTORS' AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are hereby advised that Ms Marna Roets and Mr July Ndlovu, independent non-executive directors of the Company, have been appointed as members to the Nominations, Governance and Directors' Affairs Committee (NGDAC) with effect from Tuesday, 29 July 2025.
Following the above appointments, the NGDAC comprises: Ms Philisiwe Sibiya (Chairperson); Mr Steve Dawson; Ms Marna Roets and Mr July Ndlovu.
