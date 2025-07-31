Epiq Billing Services Transforms Legal Billing Process at Am Law 100 Firm

End-to-end billing solution provides accuracy, efficiency, and compliance

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025announced today a new partnership with an Am Law 100 firm to provide Epiq Billing Solutions- the premier, reliable, secure solution to stabilize cash flow, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency.

Epiq delivers end-to-end billing solutions designed specifically for the complex needs of law firms to enhance financial operations and accelerate cash flow. By leveraging deep expertise across major billing platforms, such as 3E/Elite, Aderant, BillBlast, LawPay, InTapp Billstream, Collaborati, eBilllingHub, CounselLink, and Tymetrix, Epiq is able to proactively resolve invoice rejections, streamline workflows, and deliver measurable results.

"Partnering with Epiq underscores our dedication to legal innovation so that we can elevate efficiency and output while maintaining the high standards our clients expect," said the firm's Chief Financial Officer. "Epiq has a proven track record in driving process improvement in the legal billing space. The support provided by Epiq is strengthening our ability to overcome challenges in tracking billable hours while boosting productivity and ensuring compliance with complex billing guidelines."

Leveraging Epiq subject matter experts well-versed in common law firm applications and supported technological processes, including AI, law firms are now able to realize faster turnaround times, quicker invoice generation, reduced invoice errors, and improved cash flow. Epiq Billing Solutions is a proprietary billing solution where Epiq clients can expect to expedite:

AP/AR tasks

Time entry

Invoicing

Expense reporting

Pre-billing

Rejected invoice management

Outside Counsel Guidelines (OCG) billing process





Services are provided by talented billing experts in Epiq Global Resource Centers, which provide 24/7/365 administrative and middle office support to some of the largest global organizations across the legal, financial, and corporate sectors.

"Our highly skilled billing specialists don't just respond to errors, they proactively identify patterns and streamline processes across all major legal billing systems," said Michelle Connolly, Senior Vice President of the Global Business Transformation Solutionsbusiness at Epiq. "Firms can now maximize realization rates, invoice faster, and reduce errors and lengthy appeals, ultimately leading to improved efficiency and profitability."

Epiq uncovered that the average law firm experiences an 18 percent realization loss due to billing challenges. "This means that nearly one-fifth of billable work is not converted into revenue, negatively impacting a firm's profitability," Connolly said. "Even more, 81 percent of firms report having issues with a significant portion of invoices remaining unpaid or delayed, creating real cash flow challenges. These problems - coupled with resource constraints and the need for continuous training - highlight the importance of streamlining billing operations."

Epiq routinely works with the top law firms in the world to provide technical expertise and best practices so they can focus on core competencies and more strategic activities. By outsourcing business transformation services, such as billing, marketing and creative services, administrative support, office services, and records and information governance, law firms are able to increase efficiency, improve cost-effectiveness, centralize processes, add scalability, and standardize outputs.

