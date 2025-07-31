The Global Biologics Outsourcing Market Accounted for $20.7B in 2024 Driven by Rising Demand for Modality-Specific, End-to-End CDMO Capabilities, Finds Alira Health

Annual, signature publication provides updated analysis of global CDMO trends, market shifts, and the accelerating impact of advanced therapies

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 31, 2025, a comprehensive resource tracking the evolution of the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market. This year's report builds on Alira Health's 2024 edition and offers new analysis of the global rebound in biologics outsourcing following a year of macroeconomic headwinds and market contraction.

The 2025 report reflects the recovery and realignment of the CDMO landscape, providing detailed insights into manufacturing demand, regional investment, and therapeutic innovation across various types of biologics therapies, including protein-based therapies, non-protein vaccines, and advanced therapies.

Developed through proprietary research and expert interviews, the report highlights how CDMOs are adapting their business models to meet growing expectations for modality-specific infrastructure, regulatory sophistication, and end-to-end service offerings.

Key findings from the 2025 report include:

Resurgent Market Growth : The global biologics CDMO market accounted for $20.7B in 2024, driven by rising demand for complex manufacturing solutions. Advanced therapies were the fastest-growing segment, expanding 37% year-over-year to $3.3B and now representing 18% of total CDMO value. Protein-based biologics remained dominant, accounting for 66% of the market, supported by continued momentum in monoclonal antibodies and GLP-1 programs.

: The global biologics CDMO market accounted for $20.7B in 2024, driven by rising demand for complex manufacturing solutions. Advanced therapies were the fastest-growing segment, expanding 37% year-over-year to $3.3B and now representing 18% of total CDMO value. Protein-based biologics remained dominant, accounting for 66% of the market, supported by continued momentum in monoclonal antibodies and GLP-1 programs. Consolidation at the Top : In 2024, the top eight CDMOs captured 51 percent of total market revenue, generating $10.6B out of the $20.7B total. Large and mid-sized providers now control 80 percent of market value, reflecting strong sponsor preference for scale, integrated capabilities, and regulatory maturity.

: In 2024, the top eight CDMOs captured 51 percent of total market revenue, generating $10.6B out of the $20.7B total. Large and mid-sized providers now control 80 percent of market value, reflecting strong sponsor preference for scale, integrated capabilities, and regulatory maturity. Regional Strategy Shifts : While North America leads with commercial-scale infrastructure and regulatory depth, Europe stands out for process development and early-stage innovation, while Asia accelerates global capacity expansion. Each region plays a distinct, strategic role in shaping the future of biologics manufacturing.

: While North America leads with commercial-scale infrastructure and regulatory depth, Europe stands out for process development and early-stage innovation, while Asia accelerates global capacity expansion. Each region plays a distinct, strategic role in shaping the future of biologics manufacturing. Changing Sponsor Expectations: Biopharma companies are increasingly seeking CDMOs with early-stage integration, digital quality systems, and flexible platforms capable of supporting complex, high-value therapies.

"Innovation in biologics manufacturing is being fueled by advanced process platforms, AI-driven quality systems, and closed-system technologies that enable faster, compliant scale-up across increasingly complex and diverse therapeutic modalities," said Filippo Pendin, Senior Principal at Alira Health and lead author of the report. "This year's analysis further reflects a more focused, competitive, and globally distributed CDMO environment-one that demands agility, specialization, and strategic foresight from market participants."

The full 2025 report is now available for download.

