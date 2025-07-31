SEGRO PLC: Director Declaration

31 July 2025

SEGRO plc (the 'Company')

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

The Company announces, in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), that Simon Fraser, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of Grainger plc with effect from 1 October 2025. He will become Chair of the Grainger plc Board following the conclusion of its 2026 Annual General Meeting.





Stephanie Murton

Head of Legal and Company Secretary

020 7451 9083

