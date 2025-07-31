Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: A0N9B0 | ISIN: GB00B5ZN1N88 | Ticker-Symbol: S4VC
31.07.25 | 08:09
Actusnews Wire
31.07.2025 15:23 Uhr
141 Leser
SEGRO PLC: Director Declaration

31 July 2025

SEGRO plc (the 'Company')

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

The Company announces, in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), that Simon Fraser, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of Grainger plc with effect from 1 October 2025. He will become Chair of the Grainger plc Board following the conclusion of its 2026 Annual General Meeting.


Stephanie Murton
Head of Legal and Company Secretary
020 7451 9083

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmpvkZ1sZmjHnW9ulJyampRmapxmmJGdaZOXmWFqZsuabZ1klmiSbJqeZnJkmG5v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93399-3929t.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
