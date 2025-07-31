Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
WKN: 850795 | ISIN: US1258961002 | Ticker-Symbol: CSG
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 16:21
64,00 Euro
+0,79 % +0,50
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,5064,0016:54
63,5064,0016:49
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 12:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CMS Energy Announces Strong Second Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.65 per share for 2024. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter were $0.71, compared to $0.66 per share for the same quarter in 2024. For the first six months of the year, the company reported $1.67 per share compared to $1.61 per share for the same timeframe in 2024. On an adjusted earnings per share basis year to date, the company reported $1.73 per share in 2025, compared to $1.63 per share in 2024, driven by constructive regulatory outcomes, cost-reduction initiatives and favorable weather.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.54 to $3.60 per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

"Given the team's strong performance in the second quarter, we are on track to deliver on our earnings guidance and key operational objectives for the year, prioritizing investments in our electric and gas businesses to the benefit of our customers, investors and the communities we serve," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "I am also pleased to announce we have reached an agreement with a new data center, which is expected to add up to 1 gigawatt of load growth in our service territory, along with additional economic benefits for Michigan."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan -based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2025 second quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, July 31 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, major enterprise resource planning software implementations, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal and state tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)






In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



6/30/25


6/30/24


6/30/25


6/30/24














Operating revenue

$

1,838


$

1,607


$

4,285


$

3,783














Operating expenses


1,521



1,324



3,474



3,088














Operating Income


317



283



811



695














Other income


137



113



187



199














Interest charges


199



173



385



350














Income Before Income Taxes


255



223



613



544














Income tax expense


62



41



125



99














Net Income


193



182



488



445














Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(8)



(16)



(17)



(40)














Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy


201



198



505



485














Preferred stock dividends


3



3



5



5














Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

198


$

195


$

500


$

480














Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share

$

0.66


$

0.65


$

1.67


$

1.61

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)






In Millions



As of



6/30/25


12/31/24

Assets








Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$

844



$

103

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



81




75

Other current assets



2,268




2,612

Total current assets



3,193




2,790

Non-current assets








Plant, property, and equipment



28,847




27,461

Other non-current assets



5,659




5,669

Total Assets


$

37,699



$

35,920










Liabilities and Equity








Current liabilities (1)


$

2,071



$

2,261

Non-current liabilities (1)



8,612




8,345

Capitalization








Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)



17,402




15,866

Preferred stock and securities



224




224

Noncontrolling interests



577




518

Common stockholders' equity



8,170




8,006

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



26,373




24,614

Securitization debt (2)



643




700

Total Liabilities and Equity


$

37,699



$

35,920










(1) Excludes debt and finance leases.










(2) Includes current and non-current portions.










CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)












In Millions



Six Months Ended



6/30/25


6/30/24










Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts


$

178



$

248










Net cash provided by operating activities



1,414




1,663

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,880)




(1,246)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities



(466)




417

Net cash provided by financing activities



1,213




124










Total Cash Flows


$

747



$

541










End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts


$

925



$

789

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)






In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



6/30/25


6/30/24


6/30/25


6/30/24














Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

198


$

195


$

500


$

480

Reconciling items:












Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**


5



2



8



6

Tax impact


(1)



(*)



(2)



(1)

State tax policy change


12



-



12



-

Voluntary separation program


-



-



-



*

Tax impact


-



-



-



(*)














Adjusted net income - non-GAAP

$

214


$

197


$

518


$

485














Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted


299.1



298.5



299.0



297.9














Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share












Reported net income per share

$

0.66


$

0.65


$

1.67


$

1.61

Reconciling items:












Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**


0.01



0.01



0.02



0.02

Tax impact


(*)



(*)



(*)



(*)

State tax policy change


0.04



-



0.04



-

Voluntary separation program


-



-



-



*

Tax impact


-



-



-



(*)














Adjusted net income per share - non-GAAP

$

0.71


$

0.66


$

1.73


$

1.63














*

Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.












**

Includes restructuring costs and business optimization initiative.

























Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, major enterprise resource planning software implementations, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal and state tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

SOURCE CMS Energy

© 2025 PR Newswire
