Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: 887320 | ISIN: US0997241064 | Ticker-Symbol: BGW
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 16:48
31,870 Euro
+5,44 % +1,645
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BORGWARNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORGWARNER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,79531,91016:54
31,79531,91016:54
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 12:30 Uhr
Borgwarner Declares A 55% Increase In Quarterly Dividend

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, 2025, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock, representing a 55% increase compared to the previous per share dividend rate. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 2, 2025.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

SOURCE BorgWarner

© 2025 PR Newswire
