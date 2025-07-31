Borgwarner Declares A 55% Increase In Quarterly Dividend

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, 2025, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock, representing a 55% increase compared to the previous per share dividend rate. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on September 2, 2025.

