Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Results

Highlights for the second quarter of 2025:

Record quarterly software solutions net sales of $92.2 million, an increase of 7.7% from the second quarter of 2024; Software solutions net sales accounted for 42.3% of total net sales, up from 35.3% in the second quarter of 2024.

Net earnings of $36.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA (a) of $76.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin (a) of 35.0%.

of $76.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.0%. Operating Cash Flow (b) increase of $12.2 million and Free Cash Flow (a) increase of $14.9 million from the second quarter of 2024.

increase of $12.2 million and Free Cash Flow increase of $14.9 million from the second quarter of 2024. Gross leverage (a) of 0.9x and net leverage (a) of 0.7x as of June 30, 2025.

of 0.9x and net leverage of 0.7x as of June 30, 2025. The Company repurchased 787,152 shares for approximately $34.3 million at an average price of $43.56 per share. The Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to $150 million commencing on May 16, 2025, with an expiration date of December 31, 2026. This new share repurchase program replaces the previous $150 million program. As of June 30, 2025, the remaining share repurchase authorization was $150.0 million.

"We continue to see proof points that support the success of our software-focused strategy. We delivered quarterly software solutions net sales of $92.2 million, an increase of 7.7% compared to the second quarter of 2024, driven by the continued momentum in our recurring compliance software products ActiveDisclosure and Arc Suite, which grew approximately 15% in aggregate. Venue delivered strong sequential net sales improvement which resulted in nearly flat year-over-year sales despite overlapping a robust second-quarter 2024 performance. Software solutions net sales made up 42.3% of second-quarter 2025 total net sales, an increase from 35.3% in last year's second-quarter sales mix and positions us well to achieve our long-term target of deriving 60% of revenue from software by 2028," said Daniel N. Leib, DFIN's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Leib continued, "We are encouraged by the improving trend in market activity as the quarter progressed, despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds and market uncertainty that continued to suppress the demand for our transactionally-driven offerings. The sequential improvement in market conditions helped drive solid overall results, underscoring the resilience of our business model. We delivered Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.0% in the quarter, which reflects our evolving sales mix and permanent changes to our cost structure. Additionally, improved working capital management combined with lower capital expenditures resulted in year-over-year increases in both operating cash flow and free cash flow."

"As we enter the second half of the year, our focus remains on investing to drive toward a more recurring sales mix, aggressively managing our cost structure, and allocating capital in a disciplined manner - all aimed toward delivering sustainable, long-term value for our clients, employees, and shareholders. In addition, we are encouraged by the level of capital markets transactional activity so far in the third quarter, a continuation of the stabilization we saw across May and June," Leib concluded.

Net Sales

Net sales in the second quarter of 2025 were $218.1 million, a decrease of $24.6 million, or 10.1%, from the second quarter of 2024. Net sales decreased primarily due to lower print and distribution volumes within capital markets and investment companies compliance offerings and a reduction in capital markets transactional revenue, partially offset by higher software solutions net sales in Arc Suite and ActiveDisclosure.

Net Earnings

For the second quarter of 2025, net earnings were $36.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, as compared to $44.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. Net earnings in the second quarter of 2025 included after-tax charges of $6.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, primarily related to share-based compensation expense and restructuring, impairment and other charges, net. Net earnings in the second quarter of 2024 included after-tax charges of $5.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, primarily related to share-based compensation expense and restructuring, impairment and other charges, net.

Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Earnings

For the second quarter of 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was $76.3 million, a decrease of $10.9 million as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.0%, a decrease of approximately 90 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to lower capital markets transactional volumes, partially offset by higher software solutions net sales, cost control initiatives, and lower selling expense as a result of the decrease in sales volumes.

For the second quarter of 2025, non-GAAP net earnings were $42.1 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, as compared to $49.8 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Reconciliations of reported net sales to organic net sales and consolidated net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP net earnings are presented in the tables.

Guidance

The Company provides the following guidance for the third quarter of 2025.



Third-Quarter Guidance Total Net Sales $165 million to $175 million Adjusted EBITDA margin 23% to 25% Capital markets transactional net sales $35 million to $40 million

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the "Use of Forward-Looking Statements" section below for information on the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance presented above is provided on a non-GAAP basis only, without providing a reconciliation to guidance provided on a GAAP basis because the preparation of such a reconciliation could not be accomplished without "unreasonable efforts." The Company does not have access to certain information that would be necessary to provide such a reconciliation, including non-recurring items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operations.

Company Results and Conference Call

DFIN is a leading global provider of innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn .

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)





June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 33.8



$ 57.3

Receivables, less allowances for expected losses of $25.6 in 2025 (2024 - $25.0)



202.0





138.0

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



30.8





37.2

Total current assets



266.6





232.5

Property, plant and equipment, net



7.5





8.9

Operating lease right-of-use assets



9.5





12.3

Software, net



97.5





96.5

Goodwill



405.9





405.4

Deferred income taxes, net



56.7





56.4

Other noncurrent assets



31.0





29.6

Total assets

$ 874.7



$ 841.6















Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 37.9



$ 28.7

Current portion of long-term debt



5.8





-

Operating lease liabilities



8.9





10.3

Accrued liabilities



154.5





185.1

Total current liabilities



207.1





224.1

Long-term debt



184.3





124.7

Deferred compensation liabilities



11.6





12.2

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans liabilities



23.0





23.3

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



3.1





6.4

Other noncurrent liabilities



13.5





14.8

Total liabilities



442.6





405.5















Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 1.0 shares; Issued: None



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 65.0 shares;











Issued and outstanding: 39.6 shares and 27.5 shares in 2025 (2024 - 38.9 shares and 28.7 shares)



0.4





0.4

Treasury stock, at cost: 12.1 shares in 2025 (2024 - 10.2 shares)



(433.1)





(344.1)

Additional paid-in capital



348.8





333.2

Retained earnings



595.6





528.5

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(79.6)





(81.9)

Total equity



432.1





436.1

Total liabilities and equity

$ 874.7



$ 841.6



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net sales























Software solutions

$ 92.2



$ 85.6



$ 176.8



$ 165.9

Tech-enabled services



85.2





102.2





161.7





185.1

Print and distribution



40.7





54.9





80.7





95.1

Total net sales



218.1





242.7





419.2





446.1

Cost of sales (a)























Software solutions



26.4





25.4





54.0





52.7

Tech-enabled services



31.6





33.9





58.9





64.5

Print and distribution



21.2





27.2





39.3





49.4

Total cost of sales



79.2





86.5





152.2





166.6

Selling, general and administrative expenses (a)



70.0





76.1





135.8





148.9

Depreciation and amortization



15.1





14.3





29.2





28.2

Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



1.0





1.3





3.9





3.1

Other operating income, net



-





-





(0.5)





(9.8)

Income from operations



52.8





64.5





98.6





109.1

Interest expense, net



3.8





3.7





6.9





7.3

Investment and other loss (income), net



0.3





(0.4)





0.8





(0.8)

Earnings before income taxes



48.7





61.2





90.9





102.6

Income tax expense



12.6





17.1





23.8





25.2

Net earnings

$ 36.1



$ 44.1



$ 67.1



$ 77.4



























Net earnings per share:























Basic

$ 1.30



$ 1.50



$ 2.38



$ 2.63

Diluted

$ 1.28



$ 1.47



$ 2.33



$ 2.56

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic



27.7





29.4





28.2





29.4

Diluted



28.2





30.0





28.8





30.2























(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization.





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

Components of depreciation and amortization:

2025



2024



2025



2024

Cost of sales

$ 14.6



$ 13.8



$ 28.3



$ 27.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses



0.5





0.5





0.9





1.1

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 15.1



$ 14.3



$ 29.2



$ 28.2



























Additional information:























Gross profit (b)

$ 124.3



$ 142.4



$ 238.7



$ 252.4

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization



14.6





13.8





28.3





27.1

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 138.9



$ 156.2



$ 267.0



$ 279.5

Gross margin (b)



57.0 %



58.7 %



56.9 %



56.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin



63.7 %



64.4 %



63.7 %



62.7 %

























SG&A as a % of total net sales (a)



32.1 %



31.4 %



32.4 %



33.4 % Operating margin



24.2 %



26.6 %



23.5 %



24.5 % Effective tax rate



25.9 %



27.9 %



26.2 %



24.6 %





















(b) Inclusive of depreciation and amortization.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 124.3



$ 70.0



$ 52.8





24.2 %

$ 36.1



$ 1.28

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

14.6































Non-GAAP measures

138.9































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

63.7 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





1.0





0.5 %



0.8





0.03

Share-based compensation expense

-





(7.5)





7.5





3.4 %



5.4





0.19

Non-income tax, net

-





0.1





(0.1)





-





(0.1)





-

Gain on investments in equity securities (b)

-





-





-





-





(0.1)





-

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (c)

-





(7.4)





8.4





3.9 %



6.0





0.21

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (c) $ 138.9



$ 62.6



$ 61.2





28.1 %

$ 42.1



$ 1.49

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

63.7 %



28.7 %





























































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 238.7



$ 135.8



$ 98.6





23.5 %

$ 67.1



$ 2.33

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

28.3































Non-GAAP measures

267.0































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

63.7 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





3.9





0.9 %



2.9





0.10

Share-based compensation expense

-





(13.5)





13.5





3.2 %



9.2





0.32

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(0.5)





(0.1) %



(0.4)





(0.01)

Non-income tax, net

-





0.2





(0.2)





-





(0.1)





-

Gain on investments in equity securities (b)

-





-





-





-





(0.1)





-

Loss on debt extinguishment (d)

-





-





-





-





0.1





-

Total non-GAAP adjustments (c)

-





(13.3)





16.7





4.0 %



11.6





0.40

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (c) $ 267.0



$ 122.5



$ 115.3





27.5 %

$ 78.7



$ 2.73

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

63.7 %



29.2 %















































(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (b) Gain on investments in equity securities is included in investment and other loss (income), net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (c) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (d) Loss on debt extinguishment is included in interest expense, net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 142.4



$ 76.1



$ 64.5





26.6 %

$ 44.1



$ 1.47

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

13.8































Non-GAAP measures

156.2































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

64.4 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





1.3





0.5 %



1.0





0.03

Share-based compensation expense

-





(7.4)





7.4





3.0 %



5.1





0.17

Non-income tax, net

-





0.3





(0.3)





(0.1) %



(0.2)





(0.01)

Gain on investments in equity securities (b)

-





-





-





-





(0.2)





(0.01)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (c)

-





(7.1)





8.4





3.5 %



5.7





0.19

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (c) $ 156.2



$ 69.0



$ 72.9





30.0 %

$ 49.8



$ 1.66

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

64.4 %



28.4 %





























































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 252.4



$ 148.9



$ 109.1





24.5 %

$ 77.4



$ 2.56

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

27.1































Non-GAAP measures

279.5































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

62.7 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

-





-





3.1





0.7 %



2.3





0.08

Share-based compensation expense

-





(12.5)





12.5





2.8 %



5.7





0.19

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

-





-





(9.8)





(2.2) %



(7.0)





(0.23)

Non-income tax, net

-





0.7





(0.7)





(0.2) %



(0.5)





(0.02)

Gain on investments in equity securities (b)

-





-





-





-





(0.3)





(0.01)

Total non-GAAP adjustments (c)

-





(11.8)





5.1





1.1 %



0.2





0.01

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (c) $ 279.5



$ 137.1



$ 114.2





25.6 %

$ 77.6



$ 2.57

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

62.7 %



30.7 %















































(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (b) Gain on investments in equity securities is included in investment and other loss (income), net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (c) Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Supplementary Information

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)





Capital Markets - Software Solutions



Capital Markets - Compliance and Communications Management



Investment Companies - Software Solutions



Investment Companies - Compliance and Communications Management



Corporate



Consolidated (a)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



































Net sales

$ 59.1



$ 93.5



$ 33.1



$ 32.4



$ -



$ 218.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22.4



$ 36.8



$ 14.2



$ 12.6



$ (9.7)



$ 76.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



37.9 %



39.4 %



42.9 %



38.9 %

nm





35.0 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 7.7



$ 1.7



$ 4.7



$ 1.0



$ -



$ 15.1

Capital expenditures

$ 8.5



$ 2.4



$ 4.3



$ 0.6



$ 0.9



$ 16.7







































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



































Net sales

$ 57.3



$ 113.8



$ 28.3



$ 43.3



$ -



$ 242.7

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21.2



$ 45.8



$ 11.1



$ 18.3



$ (9.2)



$ 87.2

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



37.0 %



40.2 %



39.2 %



42.3 %

nm





35.9 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 6.7



$ 2.0



$ 4.4



$ 1.2



$ -



$ 14.3

Capital expenditures

$ 10.7



$ 1.9



$ 5.9



$ 0.7



$ 0.2



$ 19.4



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



































Net sales

$ 111.0



$ 177.4



$ 65.8



$ 65.0



$ -



$ 419.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 36.3



$ 73.5



$ 27.0



$ 24.8



$ (17.1)



$ 144.5

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



32.7 %



41.4 %



41.0 %



38.2 %

nm





34.5 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 14.7



$ 3.1



$ 9.5



$ 1.9



$ -



$ 29.2

Capital expenditures

$ 14.7



$ 4.4



$ 8.8



$ 1.1



$ 1.0



$ 30.0







































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



































Net sales

$ 110.3



$ 204.9



$ 55.6



$ 75.3



$ -



$ 446.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 37.0



$ 77.2



$ 19.1



$ 26.5



$ (17.4)



$ 142.4

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



33.5 %



37.7 %



34.4 %



35.2 %

nm





31.9 %





































Depreciation and amortization

$ 13.2



$ 4.1



$ 8.6



$ 2.3



$ -



$ 28.2

Capital expenditures

$ 14.4



$ 3.8



$ 11.0



$ 1.8



$ 0.7



$ 31.7





















(a) Reconciliation of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings is presented below. nm - Not meaningful.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2025



2024

Operating Activities











Net earnings

$ 67.1



$ 77.4

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



29.2





28.2

Provision for expected losses on accounts receivable



4.8





10.1

Share-based compensation expense



13.5





12.5

Deferred income taxes



(0.3)





(3.3)

Net pension plan expense (income)



0.9





(0.6)

Gain on sales of long-lived assets



(0.5)





(9.8)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



3.3





4.6

Other



(0.6)





0.6

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Receivables, net



(67.6)





(75.6)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2.9





(3.1)

Accounts payable



10.5





(0.6)

Income taxes payable and receivable



3.9





7.3

Accrued liabilities and other



(30.4)





(11.3)

Operating lease liabilities



(5.1)





(7.2)

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans contributions



(0.9)





(0.9)

Net cash provided by operating activities



30.7





28.3

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(30.0)





(31.7)

Proceeds from sales of investments in equity securities



0.1





0.2

Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets



-





12.4

Net cash used in investing activities



(29.9)





(19.1)

Financing Activities











Revolving facility borrowings



207.5





139.0

Payments on revolving facility borrowings



(130.5)





(84.0)

Payments on long-term debt



(126.4)





-

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



115.0





-

Debt issuance costs



(2.2)





-

Treasury share repurchases



(88.7)





(50.7)

Cash received for common stock issuances



1.5





0.6

Finance lease payments



(1.7)





(1.4)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(25.5)





3.5

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



1.2





(0.8)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(23.5)





11.9

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



57.3





23.1

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 33.8



$ 35.0

Supplemental cash flow information:











Income taxes paid, net of refunds

$ 20.8



$ 21.3

Interest paid

$ 5.6



$ 7.5

Non-cash investing activities:











Capitalized software included in accounts payable

$ 4.6



$ 2.4



Additional Information:



























For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 68.4



$ 56.2



$ 30.7



$ 28.3

Less: capital expenditures



16.7





19.4





30.0





31.7

Free Cash Flow

$ 51.7



$ 36.8



$ 0.7



$ (3.4)



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales - By Segment

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)





Capital Markets - Software Solutions



Capital Markets - Compliance and Communications Management



Investment Companies - Software Solutions



Investment Companies - Compliance and Communications Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:





























For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

$ 59.1



$ 93.5



$ 33.1



$ 32.4



$ 218.1

































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

$ 57.3



$ 113.8



$ 28.3



$ 43.3



$ 242.7

































Net sales change



3.1 %



(17.8) %



17.0 %



(25.2) %



(10.1) %































Supplementary non-GAAP information:





























































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



0.3 %



-





0.7 %



-





0.2 %































Net organic sales change



2.8 %



(17.8) %



16.3 %



(25.2) %



(10.3) %





Capital Markets - Software Solutions



Capital Markets - Compliance and Communications Management



Investment Companies - Software Solutions



Investment Companies - Compliance and Communications Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:





























For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

$ 111.0



$ 177.4



$ 65.8



$ 65.0



$ 419.2

































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

$ 110.3



$ 204.9



$ 55.6



$ 75.3



$ 446.1

































Net sales change



0.6 %



(13.4) %



18.3 %



(13.7) %



(6.0) %































Supplementary non-GAAP information:





























































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



-





(0.1) %



0.2 %



(0.1) %



(0.1) %































Net organic sales change



0.6 %



(13.3) %



18.1 %



(13.6) %



(5.9) %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales - By Services and Products

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)





Software Solutions



Tech-enabled Services



Print and Distribution



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:























For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

$ 92.2



$ 85.2



$ 40.7



$ 218.1



























For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

$ 85.6



$ 102.2



$ 54.9



$ 242.7



























Net sales change



7.7 %



(16.6) %



(25.9) %



(10.1) %

























Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



0.5 %



0.1 %



(0.2) %



0.2 %

























Net organic sales change



7.2 %



(16.7) %



(25.7) %



(10.3) %





Software Solutions



Tech-enabled Services



Print and Distribution



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:























For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

$ 176.8



$ 161.7



$ 80.7



$ 419.2



























For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

$ 165.9



$ 185.1



$ 95.1



$ 446.1



























Net sales change



6.6 %



(12.6) %



(15.1) %



(6.0) %

























Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



0.1 %



(0.1) %



(0.2) %



(0.1) %

























Net organic sales change



6.5 %



(12.5) %



(14.9) %



(5.9) %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)





For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024

Net earnings

$ 82.1



$ 36.1



$ 31.0



$ 6.3



$ 8.7

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



7.4





1.0





2.9





2.1





1.4

Share-based compensation expense



26.2





7.5





6.0





6.0





6.7

Non-income tax, net



(0.6)





(0.1)





(0.1)





(0.1)





(0.3)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(0.5)





-





(0.5)





-





-

Gain on sale of a business



(0.4)





-





-





(0.4)





-

Gain on investments in equity securities



(0.1)





(0.1)





-





-





-

Depreciation and amortization



61.2





15.1





14.1





14.8





17.2

Interest expense, net



12.5





3.8





3.1





2.5





3.1

Investment and other loss (income), net



0.3





0.4





0.5





(0.3)





(0.3)

Income tax expense



31.3





12.6





11.2





0.8





6.7

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



137.3





40.2





37.2





25.4





34.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 219.4



$ 76.3



$ 68.2



$ 31.7



$ 43.2

































Software solutions

$ 340.6



$ 92.2



$ 84.6



$ 81.6



$ 82.2

Tech-enabled services



297.4





85.2





76.5





60.5





75.2

Print and distribution



117.0





40.7





40.0





14.2





22.1

Total net sales

$ 755.0



$ 218.1



$ 201.1



$ 156.3



$ 179.5

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



29.1 %



35.0 %



33.9 %



20.3 %



24.1 %





For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023

Net earnings

$ 106.1



$ 44.1



$ 33.3



$ 10.6



$ 18.1

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



4.2





1.3





1.8





1.4





(0.3)

Share-based compensation expense



24.0





7.4





5.1





5.4





6.1

Loss on sale of a business



6.1





-





-





6.1





-

Accelerated rent expense



3.1





-





-





3.1





-

Disposition-related expenses



0.3





-





-





0.3





-

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(10.2)





-





(9.8)





(0.2)





(0.2)

Non-income tax, net



(1.2)





(0.3)





(0.4)





(0.1)





(0.4)

Gain on investments in equity securities



(0.5)





(0.3)





(0.1)





(0.1)





-

Depreciation and amortization



58.1





14.3





13.9





15.5





14.4

Interest expense, net



15.0





3.7





3.6





3.6





4.1

Investment and other income, net



(0.9)





(0.1)





(0.3)





(0.4)





(0.1)

Income tax expense (benefit)



29.0





17.1





8.1





(3.9)





7.7

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



127.0





43.1





21.9





30.7





31.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 233.1



$ 87.2



$ 55.2



$ 41.3



$ 49.4

































Software solutions

$ 312.8



$ 85.6



$ 80.3



$ 73.7



$ 73.2

Tech-enabled services



339.1





102.2





82.9





73.6





80.4

Print and distribution



150.7





54.9





40.2





29.2





26.4

Total net sales

$ 802.6



$ 242.7



$ 203.4



$ 176.5



$ 180.0

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



29.0 %



35.9 %



27.1 %



23.4 %



27.4 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN")

Debt and Liquidity Summary

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions)

Total Liquidity

June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024



June 30, 2024

Availability

















Stated amount of the Revolving Facility (a)

$ 300.0



$ 300.0



$ 300.0

Less: availability reduction from covenants



-





-





-

Amount available under the Revolving Facility



300.0





300.0





300.0





















Usage

















Borrowings under the Revolving Facility



77.0





-





55.0

Impact on availability related to outstanding

letters of credit



1.5





1.0





1.0

Amount used under the Revolving Facility



78.5





1.0





56.0





















Availability under the Revolving Facility



221.5





299.0





244.0





















Cash and cash equivalents



33.8





57.3





35.0





















Net Available Liquidity

$ 255.3



$ 356.3



$ 279.0





















Term Loan A Facility

$ 113.6



$ 125.0



$ 125.0

Borrowings under the Revolving Facility



77.0





-





55.0

Unamortized debt issuance costs



(0.5)





(0.3)





(0.4)

Total debt



190.1





124.7





179.6

Less: current portion of long-term debt



5.8





-





-

Long-term debt

$ 184.3



$ 124.7



$ 179.6





















Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2024

$ 219.4



$ 217.3



$ 233.1





















Non-GAAP Gross Leverage (defined as total debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.9 x



0.6 x



0.8 x



















Non-GAAP Net Debt (defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents)



156.3





67.4





144.6





















Non-GAAP Net Leverage (defined as non-GAAP Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.7 x



0.3 x



0.6 x























(a) The Company has a $300.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility"). The Revolving Facility is subject to a number of covenants, including a minimum Interest Coverage Ratio and a maximum Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio, both as defined and calculated in the credit agreement. As of June 30, 2025, there were $77.0 million of borrowings outstanding under the Revolving Facility as well as $1.6 million in outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees, of which $1.5 million of the outstanding letters of credit reduced the availability under the Revolving Facility. Based on the Company's results of operations for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and existing debt, the Company would have had the ability to utilize the remaining $221.5 million of the $300.0 million Revolving Facility and not have been in violation of the terms of the Revolving Facility agreement.

