Global electricity demand is set to rise more than 3% per year through 2026, driven by growth in Asia and greater use across industry, data centers, and transport, with renewables, gas, and nuclear meeting most of the increase, says the International Energy Agency (IEA). Electricity demand is projected to annually grow by more than 3% through 2026, outpacing overall energy demand and reaching one of the fastest sustained growth rates in over a decade, the IEA said in its mid-year update. Renewables, natural gas and nuclear are expected to supply the additional demand, with coal use continuing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...