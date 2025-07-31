CW Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $3,082,000 or $1.02 per diluted share as compared to $3,084,000 or $1.00 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024, an EPS increase of 2% and net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of $6,017,000 or $1.99 per diluted share as compared to $6,077,000 or $1.96 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an EPS increase of 2%.
Key Financial Results for the three months ended June 30, 2025:
- EPS of $1.02
- Return on Assets of 1.12%
- Return on Tangible Equity of 14.45%
- Net interest income growth of 3%
- ACL to total loans ratio of 1.41%
- No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings
- Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 58%
- Strong leverage ratio of 12.68% and total risk-based capital ratio of 18.08%
- 62 quarters of consecutive profits
Key Financial Results for the six months ended June 30, 2025:
- EPS of $1.99
- Return on Assets of 1.09%
- Return on Tangible Equity of 14.31%
- Net interest income growth of 6%
- 13% loan growth year over year
- 4% deposit growth year over year
- 5% total asset growth year over year
Mr. Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "The Bank reported a solid quarterly result, including double digit loan growth of 13% and deposit growth of 4% year over year. The economy continues to be resilient despite trade, tariff and geopolitical uncertainty." Mr. Tjan continued, "With our fortress balance sheet approach, CommerceWest Bank is built not just to withstand challenges, but to lead through them. We are leveraging technology to enhance client experiences, drive operational efficiency and position the Bank for long term scalability. Our focus remains for our clients and the California business community. I am incredibly proud of our team's performance and unwavering dedication. Together, we are building a future defined by innovation, opportunity and enduring growth."
Total assets increased $51.2 million as of June 30, 2025 an increase of 5% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $94.1 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 13% from the prior year. Cash and due from banks decreased $45.9 million, a decrease of 20% from the prior year. Investment securities increased $2.5 million, an increase of 2% from the prior year. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $19.3 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 3% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $23.3 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 6% from the prior quarter.
Total assets increased $51.2 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 5% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $94.1 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 13% from the prior year. The Bank remains prudent and conservative about credit quality. Cash and due from banks decreased $45.9 million or 20% over the prior year. Total investment securities increased $2.5 million, an increase of 2% from the prior year.
Total deposits increased $42.7 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 4% from June 30, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $19.3 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 3% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $23.3 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 6% over the prior year.
Interest income was $13,671,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $13,344,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 2%. Interest expense was $3,589,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $3,573,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of less than one percent.
Interest income was $27,108,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $25,585,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 6%. Interest expense was $6,982,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $6,687,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 4%.
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $10,082,000 as compared to $9,771,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 3%. The net interest margin was 3.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, unchanged as compared to 3.82% in 2024. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $20,126,000 as compared to $18,898,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 6%. The net interest margin increased for the six months ended June 30, 2025. It increased from 3.80% in 2024 to 3.84% in 2025, an increase of 1%.
Provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $100,000 compared to zero for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was also $100,000 compared to zero for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $1,335,000 compared to $1,219,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 10%. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $2,580,000 compared to $2,427,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 6%.
Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $6,987,000 compared to $6,661,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 5%. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $14,161,000 compared to $12,837,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 10%.
The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was 61.34% compared to 60.28% in 2024, which represents an increase of 2%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, it cost $0.6134 to make it, as compared to $0.6028 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was 62.28% compared to 59.86% in 2024, which represents an increase of 4%.
Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of June 30, 2025, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.68%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.83%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.83% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 18.08%.
CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.
Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.
Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.
SECOND QUARTER REPORT - JUNE 30, 2025 (Unaudited)
CW BANCORP
%
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Increase
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
(Decrease)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 182,673
$ 228,574
-20 %
Securities available for sale
132,206
121,232
9 %
Securities held-to-maturity
26,528
35,037
-24 %
Loans
811,093
716,953
13 %
Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)
(11,444)
(11,489)
0 %
Loans, net
799,649
705,464
13 %
Bank premises and equipment, net
3,102
3,984
-22 %
Other assets
37,527
36,234
4 %
Total assets
$ 1,181,685
$ 1,130,525
5 %
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 602,080
$ 582,750
3 %
Interest bearing deposits
427,558
404,226
6 %
Total deposits
1,029,638
986,976
4 %
Subordinated debenture
50,000
50,000
0 %
Other liabilities
12,622
13,342
-5 %
1,092,260
1,050,318
4 %
Stockholders' equity
89,425
80,207
11 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,181,685
$ 1,130,525
5 %
Shares outstanding at end of period
2,971,252
3,012,375
Book value per share
$ 33.29
$ 29.92
Total loans to total deposits
78.77 %
72.64 %
ACL to total loans
1.41 %
1.60 %
Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)
$ 8,579
$ 4,746
COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.68 %
12.06 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
16.83 %
18.41 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
16.83 %
18.41 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.08 %
19.67 %
CW BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Increase
For the Six Months Ended
Increase
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
(Decrease)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
(Decrease)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$ 11,193
$ 9,981
12 %
$ 22,174
$ 19,790
12 %
Investments
1,303
1,175
11 %
2,641
2,292
15 %
Fed funds sold and other
1,175
2,188
-46 %
2,293
3,503
-35 %
Total interest income
13,671
13,344
2 %
27,108
25,585
6 %
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
3,120
3,104
1 %
6,044
5,749
5 %
Subordinated debenture
469
469
0 %
938
938
0 %
Total interest expense
3,589
3,573
0 %
6,982
6,687
4 %
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
10,082
9,771
3 %
20,126
18,898
6 %
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
100
-
-
100
-
-
Non-interest income:
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
9,982
9,771
2 %
20,026
18,898
6 %
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service Charges and Fees on Deposits
1,025
927
11 %
2,054
1,832
12 %
Other Fees
310
292
6 %
526
595
-12 %
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
6,987
6,661
5 %
14,161
12,837
10 %
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,330
4,329
0 %
8,445
8,488
-1 %
INCOME TAXES
1,248
1,245
0 %
2,428
2,411
1 %
NET INCOME
$ 3,082
$ 3,084
0 %
$ 6,017
$ 6,077
-1 %
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.04
$ 1.02
2 %
$ 2.02
$ 1.99
2 %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.02
$ 1.00
2 %
$ 1.99
$ 1.96
2 %
Return on Assets
1.12 %
1.14 %
-2 %
1.09 %
1.16 %
-6 %
Return on Equity
13.95 %
16.10 %
-13 %
13.81 %
15.80 %
-13 %
Return on Tangible Equity
14.45 %
16.77 %
-14 %
14.31 %
16.45 %
-13 %
Efficiency Ratio
61.34 %
60.28 %
2 %
62.28 %
59.86 %
4 %
CW BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
(dollars in thousands)
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS
$ 93,499
$ 1,036
4.44 %
$ 150,396
$ 2,049
5.48 %
Investment Securities (1)
160,551
1,362
3.40 %
156,862
1,235
3.17 %
Loans
803,447
11,193
5.59 %
721,573
9,981
5.56 %
FHLB & Other Stocks
7,100
139
7.85 %
7,100
139
7.87 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,064,597
13,730
5.17 %
1,035,931
13,404
5.20 %
Noninterest-earning assets
42,328
48,448
Total assets
$ 1,106,925
$ 1,084,379
INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES
Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 414,780
$ 3,120
3.02 %
$ 380,310
$ 3,104
3.28 %
Other Borrowings
1
-
4.96 %
1
-
5.66 %
Subordinated Debenture
50,000
469
3.75 %
50,000
469
3.75 %
Total interest-earning liabilities
464,781
3,589
3.10 %
430,311
3,573
3.34 %
Noninterest-earning liabilities
Demand Deposits
541,198
563,105
Other Liabilities
12,361
13,933
Shareholders' Equity
88,585
77,030
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 1,106,925
$ 1,084,379
Net Interest Spread
$ 10,141
2.07 %
$ 9,831
1.86 %
Net Interest Margin
3.82 %
3.82 %
Total Deposits
$ 955,978
$ 3,120
1.31 %
$ 943,415
$ 3,104
1.32 %
Total Funding Costs
$ 1,005,979
$ 3,589
1.43 %
$ 993,416
$ 3,573
1.45 %
(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
CW BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
(dollars in thousands)
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS
$ 91,520
$ 2,017
4.44 %
$ 118,279
$ 3,217
5.47 %
Investment Securities (1)
163,004
2,759
3.41 %
158,629
2,412
3.06 %
Loans
800,170
22,174
5.59 %
721,422
19,790
5.52 %
FHLB & Other Stocks
7,100
276
7.84 %
7,100
286
8.10 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,061,794
27,226
5.17 %
1,005,430
25,705
5.14 %
Noninterest-earning assets
46,447
47,792
Total assets
$ 1,108,241
$ 1,053,222
INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES
Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 412,224
$ 6,044
2.96 %
$ 359,520
$ 5,749
3.22 %
Other Borrowings
1
-
4.96 %
1
-
5.66 %
Subordinated Debenture
50,000
938
3.75 %
50,000
938
3.75 %
Total interest-earning liabilities
462,225
6,982
3.05 %
409,521
6,687
3.28 %
Noninterest-earning liabilities
Demand Deposits
545,561
552,319
Other Liabilities
12,591
14,021
Shareholders' Equity
87,864
77,361
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 1,108,241
$ 1,053,222
Net Interest Spread
$ 20,244
2.12 %
$ 19,018
1.86 %
Net Interest Margin
3.84 %
3.80 %
Total Deposits
$ 957,785
$ 6,044
1.27 %
$ 911,839
$ 5,749
1.27 %
Total Funding Costs
$ 1,007,786
$ 6,982
1.40 %
$ 961,840
$ 6,687
1.40 %
(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
