Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
PR Newswire
31.07.2025
CW Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $3,082,000 or $1.02 per diluted share as compared to $3,084,000 or $1.00 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024, an EPS increase of 2% and net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of $6,017,000 or $1.99 per diluted share as compared to $6,077,000 or $1.96 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an EPS increase of 2%.

Key Financial Results for the three months ended June 30, 2025:

  • EPS of $1.02

  • Return on Assets of 1.12%

  • Return on Tangible Equity of 14.45%

  • Net interest income growth of 3%

  • ACL to total loans ratio of 1.41%

  • No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings

  • Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 58%

  • Strong leverage ratio of 12.68% and total risk-based capital ratio of 18.08%

  • 62 quarters of consecutive profits

Key Financial Results for the six months ended June 30, 2025:

  • EPS of $1.99

  • Return on Assets of 1.09%

  • Return on Tangible Equity of 14.31%

  • Net interest income growth of 6%

  • 13% loan growth year over year

  • 4% deposit growth year over year

  • 5% total asset growth year over year

Mr. Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "The Bank reported a solid quarterly result, including double digit loan growth of 13% and deposit growth of 4% year over year. The economy continues to be resilient despite trade, tariff and geopolitical uncertainty." Mr. Tjan continued, "With our fortress balance sheet approach, CommerceWest Bank is built not just to withstand challenges, but to lead through them. We are leveraging technology to enhance client experiences, drive operational efficiency and position the Bank for long term scalability. Our focus remains for our clients and the California business community. I am incredibly proud of our team's performance and unwavering dedication. Together, we are building a future defined by innovation, opportunity and enduring growth."

Total assets increased $51.2 million as of June 30, 2025 an increase of 5% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $94.1 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 13% from the prior year. Cash and due from banks decreased $45.9 million, a decrease of 20% from the prior year. Investment securities increased $2.5 million, an increase of 2% from the prior year. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $19.3 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 3% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $23.3 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 6% from the prior quarter.

Total assets increased $51.2 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 5% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $94.1 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 13% from the prior year. The Bank remains prudent and conservative about credit quality. Cash and due from banks decreased $45.9 million or 20% over the prior year. Total investment securities increased $2.5 million, an increase of 2% from the prior year.

Total deposits increased $42.7 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 4% from June 30, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $19.3 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 3% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $23.3 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 6% over the prior year.

Interest income was $13,671,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $13,344,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 2%. Interest expense was $3,589,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $3,573,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of less than one percent.

Interest income was $27,108,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $25,585,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 6%. Interest expense was $6,982,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $6,687,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 4%.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $10,082,000 as compared to $9,771,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 3%. The net interest margin was 3.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, unchanged as compared to 3.82% in 2024. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $20,126,000 as compared to $18,898,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 6%. The net interest margin increased for the six months ended June 30, 2025. It increased from 3.80% in 2024 to 3.84% in 2025, an increase of 1%.

Provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $100,000 compared to zero for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was also $100,000 compared to zero for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $1,335,000 compared to $1,219,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 10%. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $2,580,000 compared to $2,427,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 6%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $6,987,000 compared to $6,661,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 5%. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $14,161,000 compared to $12,837,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 10%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was 61.34% compared to 60.28% in 2024, which represents an increase of 2%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, it cost $0.6134 to make it, as compared to $0.6028 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was 62.28% compared to 59.86% in 2024, which represents an increase of 4%.

Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of June 30, 2025, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.68%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.83%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.83% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 18.08%.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

SECOND QUARTER REPORT - JUNE 30, 2025 (Unaudited)


















CW BANCORP






%



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




Increase



(dollars in thousands)


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


(Decrease)












ASSETS









Cash and due from banks


$ 182,673


$ 228,574


-20 %



Securities available for sale


132,206


121,232


9 %



Securities held-to-maturity


26,528


35,037


-24 %












Loans


811,093


716,953


13 %



Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)


(11,444)


(11,489)


0 %



Loans, net


799,649


705,464


13 %












Bank premises and equipment, net


3,102


3,984


-22 %



Other assets


37,527


36,234


4 %



Total assets


$ 1,181,685


$ 1,130,525


5 %












LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 602,080


$ 582,750


3 %



Interest bearing deposits


427,558


404,226


6 %



Total deposits


1,029,638


986,976


4 %












Subordinated debenture


50,000


50,000


0 %



Other liabilities


12,622


13,342


-5 %





1,092,260


1,050,318


4 %



Stockholders' equity


89,425


80,207


11 %



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,181,685


$ 1,130,525


5 %












Shares outstanding at end of period


2,971,252


3,012,375





Book value per share


$ 33.29


$ 29.92





Total loans to total deposits


78.77 %


72.64 %





ACL to total loans


1.41 %


1.60 %





Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)


$ 8,579


$ 4,746














COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:









Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.68 %


12.06 %





Common equity tier 1 capital ratio


16.83 %


18.41 %





Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


16.83 %


18.41 %





Total risk-based capital ratio


18.08 %


19.67 %






CW BANCORP














CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Increase


For the Six Months Ended


Increase


(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


(Decrease)


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


(Decrease)
















INTEREST INCOME














Loans


$ 11,193


$ 9,981


12 %


$ 22,174


$ 19,790


12 %


Investments


1,303


1,175


11 %


2,641


2,292


15 %


Fed funds sold and other


1,175


2,188


-46 %


2,293


3,503


-35 %


Total interest income


13,671


13,344


2 %


27,108


25,585


6 %
















INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits


3,120


3,104


1 %


6,044


5,749


5 %


Subordinated debenture


469


469


0 %


938


938


0 %


Total interest expense


3,589


3,573


0 %


6,982


6,687


4 %
















NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION


10,082


9,771


3 %


20,126


18,898


6 %
















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


100


-


-


100


-


-


Non-interest income:




























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION


9,982


9,771


2 %


20,026


18,898


6 %
















NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service Charges and Fees on Deposits


1,025


927


11 %


2,054


1,832


12 %


Other Fees


310


292


6 %


526


595


-12 %
















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE


6,987


6,661


5 %


14,161


12,837


10 %
















EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES


4,330


4,329


0 %


8,445


8,488


-1 %
















INCOME TAXES


1,248


1,245


0 %


2,428


2,411


1 %






























NET INCOME


$ 3,082


$ 3,084


0 %


$ 6,017


$ 6,077


-1 %
















Basic earnings per share


$ 1.04


$ 1.02


2 %


$ 2.02


$ 1.99


2 %


Diluted earnings per share


$ 1.02


$ 1.00


2 %


$ 1.99


$ 1.96


2 %


Return on Assets


1.12 %


1.14 %


-2 %


1.09 %


1.16 %


-6 %


Return on Equity


13.95 %


16.10 %


-13 %


13.81 %


15.80 %


-13 %


Return on Tangible Equity


14.45 %


16.77 %


-14 %


14.31 %


16.45 %


-13 %


Efficiency Ratio


61.34 %


60.28 %


2 %


62.28 %


59.86 %


4 %

CW BANCORP












CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS






















Three Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


(dollars in thousands)

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS

$ 93,499


$ 1,036


4.44 %


$ 150,396


$ 2,049


5.48 %

Investment Securities (1)

160,551


1,362


3.40 %


156,862


1,235


3.17 %

Loans

803,447


11,193


5.59 %


721,573


9,981


5.56 %

FHLB & Other Stocks

7,100


139


7.85 %


7,100


139


7.87 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,064,597


13,730


5.17 %


1,035,931


13,404


5.20 %













Noninterest-earning assets

42,328






48,448





Total assets

$ 1,106,925






$ 1,084,379





























INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES












Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 414,780


$ 3,120


3.02 %


$ 380,310


$ 3,104


3.28 %

Other Borrowings

1


-


4.96 %


1


-


5.66 %

Subordinated Debenture

50,000


469


3.75 %


50,000


469


3.75 %

Total interest-earning liabilities

464,781


3,589


3.10 %


430,311


3,573


3.34 %













Noninterest-earning liabilities












Demand Deposits

541,198






563,105





Other Liabilities

12,361






13,933





Shareholders' Equity

88,585






77,030





Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 1,106,925






$ 1,084,379

















Net Interest Spread



$ 10,141


2.07 %




$ 9,831


1.86 %

Net Interest Margin





3.82 %






3.82 %













Total Deposits

$ 955,978


$ 3,120


1.31 %


$ 943,415


$ 3,104


1.32 %

Total Funding Costs

$ 1,005,979


$ 3,589


1.43 %


$ 993,416


$ 3,573


1.45 %













(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate





CW BANCORP












CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS






















Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


Average
Balance


Interest
Income /
Expense


Yield /
Cost


(dollars in thousands)

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS

$ 91,520


$ 2,017


4.44 %


$ 118,279


$ 3,217


5.47 %

Investment Securities (1)

163,004


2,759


3.41 %


158,629


2,412


3.06 %

Loans

800,170


22,174


5.59 %


721,422


19,790


5.52 %

FHLB & Other Stocks

7,100


276


7.84 %


7,100


286


8.10 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,061,794


27,226


5.17 %


1,005,430


25,705


5.14 %













Noninterest-earning assets

46,447






47,792





Total assets

$ 1,108,241






$ 1,053,222





























INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES












Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 412,224


$ 6,044


2.96 %


$ 359,520


$ 5,749


3.22 %

Other Borrowings

1


-


4.96 %


1


-


5.66 %

Subordinated Debenture

50,000


938


3.75 %


50,000


938


3.75 %

Total interest-earning liabilities

462,225


6,982


3.05 %


409,521


6,687


3.28 %













Noninterest-earning liabilities












Demand Deposits

545,561






552,319





Other Liabilities

12,591






14,021





Shareholders' Equity

87,864






77,361





Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 1,108,241






$ 1,053,222

















Net Interest Spread



$ 20,244


2.12 %




$ 19,018


1.86 %

Net Interest Margin





3.84 %






3.80 %













Total Deposits

$ 957,785


$ 6,044


1.27 %


$ 911,839


$ 5,749


1.27 %

Total Funding Costs

$ 1,007,786


$ 6,982


1.40 %


$ 961,840


$ 6,687


1.40 %













(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate





SOURCE CW Bancorp

© 2025 PR Newswire
