Andersen Consulting adds to its human capital capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Omni HR Consulting, a South African consulting firm specializing in business and people development solutions.

Omni HR Consulting provides a full suite of services that include organizational development, performance consulting, accredited training, skills development, and leadership programs through its Business and Leadership Academy. The firm works with clients to design and implement solutions that address workforce capability, performance gaps, and strategic alignment, supported by a rigorous approach to project management and compliance within South African quality frameworks.

"At Omni, we believe impactful development starts with contextual understanding," said Managing Director Lize Moldenhauer. "We collaborate closely with our clients to co-create tailored solutions that drive measurable progress-whether through leadership programs, skills training, or business performance strategies. Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting positions us to offer these solutions on a broader scale while continuing to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

"Omni HR Consulting adds a valuable layer of insight to our platform with its expertise in leadership development, skills training, and organizational effectiveness," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver strategic talent solutions that integrate leadership development with operational success."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

