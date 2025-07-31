Customers of all sizes are embracing the company's multi-agentic AI approach for contract clarity

Growth and momentum continue for Summize and its intuitive AI-powered CLM solution as the company announced its fifth consecutive year of 100% ARR growth. Summize grew its U.S. ARR by 215% and increased its global employee headcount by 49% in its latest fiscal year (ending June 2025). In the last 12 months, the company has achieved key milestones in customer success, product development, team expansion, and widespread industry recognition for its innovative approach.

Summize brings clarity to the entire contract lifecycle by turning the process of intake, automated generation of contracts, AI redlining, workflows, and repository into one connected journey. Its embedded approach lets teams work within common tools like Microsoft Word, Outlook, Teams, Slack, Salesforce, and HubSpot to maximize user adoption across the company. The result is a solution that lets the entire business, and not just legal, take control of their contract processes with confidence.

"Everyone at Summize is here to help change the way businesses handle contracts and other regulatory documents," said Tom Dunlop, CEO and co-founder of Summize. "The market is tired of overcomplicated, underused CLM systems, and our growth shows just how ready legal teams are for something simpler and smarter. AI has brought speed and agility to the legal function, but when the whole business can easily engage with contract processes, that's where the magic really happens. With Summize, customers can scale their use cases over time and achieve clarity quickly without waiting months for a "ta da" moment. It's this pragmatic, sprint-based approach that achieves high adoption and makes the rollout of CLM a true success across the whole company."

Contract Clarity for the Entire Company

Summize recently enhanced its CLM platform with the introduction of Summize Intelligent Agents (SIA), the company's agentic AI approach that calls on a team of subject matter agents to surface immediate contract insights. SIA also enables companies to harness content outside of their contracts with specialized agents that can be trained and used to unlock financial, compliance, handbooks, and regulatory information.

Introduced earlier this year, Review Pro was released as Summize's enhanced AI review solution for creating fast and accurate redlines and redrafts within Microsoft Word, mirroring true lawyer behavior without unnecessary mistakes or AI hallucinations.

Rapid Customer Growth and Success

Companies around the world are turning to Summize for a modern approach to contract management, choosing it over both newer entrants and long-standing industry vendors. Examples of new customers include Regnology, AMC Networks, SHL Medical, Clearscore, Sigma, and Checkatrade, as well as eight new U.S. professional sports teams across the NFL, NBA, and MLS.

Isabelle Melody, general counsel at Calvary Robotics, said, "We've been using Summize as our CLM solution, and the experience has been exceptional from the start. Within days, our team was up and running with minimal disruption. This is a huge advantage for any organization looking to streamline contract management without a steep learning curve.

A highlight of the platform is its AI review feature: it's accurate, intuitive, and saves us countless hours during contract analysis. It's like having an extra pair of expert legal eyes on every document, which has significantly increased both speed and confidence in our review processes. Summize has quickly become an indispensable tool for our legal and operations teams."

Demetre Klebaner, general counsel at Riverside Insights, said, "The AI features that Summize offers are head and shoulders above what we saw from other vendors. We use the clause summary feature to extract insights and analytics from our contracts, leveraging contract information to empower our sales and marketing teams, and giving our executive leadership a holistic lens on our contractual obligations."

Widespread Industry Honors and Recognition

Summize has achieved widespread industry recognition for its unique and innovative CLM approach. Recent industry accolades include:

Theorem Best Legal Tech Summer 2025 for Top Workflow Solution, High Performer, and Visionary recognition.

2025 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award for innovations in contract technology.

2025 Nucleus Research ROI Award with customer Matillion.

Named a finalist in the 2025 Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council Start Up of the Year awards.

Judges' Innovation Award in the GP Bullhound 2025 Northern Tech Awards.

Ranked number #55 in the Sifted 100 list for 2025 in the UK Ireland.

Ranked number #8 in Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 50 list of the UK's fastest-growing tech companies.

Awarded 62 G2 badges in the last 12 months.

About Summize

Summize unites legal teams and business stakeholders, creating clarity across the full contract lifecycle, with an intuitive, self-service approach to Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, the AI-powered platform natively embeds contract workflows within the popular collaboration and software tools that businesses use every day, including Word, Outlook, Teams, Slack, and Salesforce. Summize users benefit from enhanced collaboration and ease of use, powerful contract automation, improved business risk mitigation, and faster time to value. Companies like SeatGeek, Matillion, Huel, Avaloq, Miami Heat, and more, trust Summize to help them work faster with contracts. Founded in 2018, Summize is headquartered in Manchester, U.K., with U.S. offices in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.summize.com/

