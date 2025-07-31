AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Reports Second-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.52 on a GAAP Basis, a Decrease of 32.5 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.97, an Increase of 12.1 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.42 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense



Delivers Second-Quarter Net Revenues of $15.423 Billion, an Increase of 6.6 Percent on a Reported Basis or 6.5 Percent on an Operational Basis



Second -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $7.631 Billion, an Increase of 9.5 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 9.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $4.423 Billion; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $2.028 Billion; Global Humira Net Revenues Were $1.180 Billion



Second -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $2.683 Billion, an Increase of 24.2 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 24.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $900 Million; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $928 Million; Combined Global Ubrelvy and Qulipta Net Revenues Were $605 Million



Second -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Oncology Portfolio Were $1.676 Billion, an Increase of 2.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 2.4 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $754 Million; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $691 Million; Global Elahere Net Revenues Were $159 Million



Second -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.279 Billion, a Decrease of 8.1 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 8.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $692 Million; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $260 Million





Raises 2025 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $11.67 - $11.87 to $11.88 - $12.08, which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.55 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred Year-To-Date Through the Second Quarter 2025

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"AbbVie delivered another outstanding quarter with strong performance from our diversified growth platform. We also made meaningful pipeline progress with several regulatory approvals, encouraging clinical data and strategic investments in promising external innovation," said Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "We're entering the second half of the year with substantial momentum and are once again raising our full-year outlook."

Second-Quarter Results

Worldwide net revenues were $15.423 billion, an increase of 6.6 percent on a reported basis, or 6.5 percent on an operational basis.



Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $7.631 billion, an increase of 9.5 percent on a reported basis, or 9.2 percent on an operational basis. Global Skyrizi net revenues were $4.423 billion, an increase of 62.2 percent on a reported basis, or 61.8 percent on an operational basis. Global Rinvoq net revenues were $2.028 billion, an increase of 41.8 percent on a reported basis, or 41.2 percent on an operational basis. Global Humira net revenues were $1.180 billion, a decrease of 58.1 percent on a reported basis, or 58.2 percent on an operational basis.



Global net revenues from the neuroscience portfolio were $2.683 billion, an increase of 24.2 percent on a reported basis, or 24.0 percent on an operational basis. Global Vraylar net revenues were $900 million, an increase of 16.3 percent. Global Botox Therapeutic net revenues were $928 million, an increase of 14.1 percent on a reported basis, or 14.2 percent on an operational basis. Global Ubrelvy net revenues were $338 million, an increase of 47.1 percent on a reported basis, or 47.2 percent on an operational basis. Global Qulipta net revenues were $267 million, an increase of 77.5 percent on a reported basis, or 76.9 percent on an operational basis.



Global net revenues from the oncology portfolio were $1.676 billion, an increase of 2.6 percent on a reported basis, or 2.4 percent on an operational basis.

Global Imbruvica net revenues were $754 million, a decrease of 9.5 percent. Global Venclexta net revenues were $691 million, an increase of 8.5 percent on a reported basis, or 8.3 percent on an operational basis. Global Elahere net revenues were $159 million, an increase of 24.2 percent on a reported basis, or 23.7 percent on an operational basis.



Global net revenues from the aesthetics portfolio were $1.279 billion, a decrease of 8.1 percent on a reported basis, or 8.0 percent on an operational basis. Global Botox Cosmetic net revenues were $692 million, a decrease of 5.0 percent on a reported basis, or 4.9 percent on an operational basis. Global Juvederm net revenues were $260 million, a decrease of 24.0 percent.





On a GAAP basis, gross margin in the second quarter was 71.8 percent. The adjusted gross margin was 84.4 percent.



On a GAAP basis, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense was 21.1 percent of net revenues. The adjusted SG&A expense was 21.0 percent of net revenues.



On a GAAP basis, research and development (R&D) expense was 13.8 percent of net revenues. The adjusted R&D expense was 13.7 percent of net revenues.



Acquired IPR&D and milestones expense was 5.3 percent of net revenues.



On a GAAP basis, operating margin in the second quarter was 31.7 percent. The adjusted operating margin was 44.3 percent.



Net interest expense was $678 million.



On a GAAP basis, the tax rate in the quarter was 39.4 percent. The adjusted tax rate was 16.2 percent.



Diluted EPS in the second quarter was $0.52 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding specified items, was $2.97. These results include an unfavorable impact of $0.42 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.

Note: "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.

Recent Events

AbbVie announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib) as the first oral Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults with giant cell arteritis (GCA). The approval was supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 SELECT-GCA trial, which met the primary endpoint of sustained remission and key secondary endpoints. This marks the ninth approved indication for Rinvoq in the U.S., across rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology.



AbbVie announced positive topline results from the first of two pivotal studies in the Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program evaluating the safety and efficacy of Rinvoq in adult and adolescent patients with severe alopecia areata (AA). In the study, Rinvoq achieved the primary endpoint, demonstrating that 44.6% and 54.3% of patients with severe AA treated with Rinvoq 15mg and 30mg, respectively, reached 80% or more scalp hair coverage at week 24 as defined by the severity of alopecia tool (SALT) score =20. Key secondary endpoints, including improvements in eyebrows and eyelashes, as well as the percentage of subjects with 90% or more scalp coverage (SALT =10) and complete scalp hair coverage (SALT=0) at Week 24, were also met. Rinvoq's safety profile in AA was generally consistent with that in approved indications, and no new safety signals were identified in this study.



AbbVie and Capstan Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing in vivo engineering of cells through RNA delivery using targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs), announced a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Capstan. The transaction includes CPTX2309, a potential first-in-class in vivo tLNP anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy candidate, currently in Phase 1 development for the treatment of B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Additionally, AbbVie will acquire Capstan's proprietary tLNP platform technology designed to deliver RNA payloads, such as mRNA, capable of engineering specific cell types in vivo.



AbbVie announced new data from its Phase 3 TEMPLE head-to-head study evaluating the tolerability, safety and efficacy of Qulipta (atogepant) compared to topiramate for the preventive treatment of migraine in adult patients with a history of four or more migraine days per month. In the study, Qulipta met the primary endpoint of fewer treatment discontinuations attributed to adverse events versus topiramate, and all six secondary endpoints achieved statistical significance for superiority versus topiramate, demonstrating clinical efficacy. Full results from the TEMPLE study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.



AbbVie announced that Emrelis (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv) was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high c-Met protein overexpression who have received a prior systemic therapy. Emrelis is the first treatment approved for previously treated advanced NSCLC patients with high c-Met protein overexpression, a population that often faces poor prognosis and has limited treatment options.



AbbVie announced the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for Venclexta (venetoclax) and acalabrutinib combination therapy for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This combination therapy has potential to be the first all oral, fixed-duration regimen for previously untreated patients with CLL. The submission is supported by data from the Phase 3 AMPLIFY trial which demonstrated that the combination regimen of Venclexta and acalabrutinib improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared to standard chemoimmunotherapy in previously untreated patients with CLL.



At the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, AbbVie presented key data that showcased significant progress across AbbVie's robust oncology pipeline, in a range of difficult-to-treat solid tumors and blood cancers. Highlights included new data from AbbVie's novel investigational antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) telisotuzumab adizutecan (ABBV-400, Temab-A) in advanced NSCLC, ABBV-706 in high-grade neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) and pivekimab sunirine (PVEK) in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN).



AbbVie announced the global Phase 3 VERONA trial evaluating Venclexta (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine in the treatment of newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival. No new safety signals were observed and results from the trial will be available in a future medical congress and/or publication.



AbbVie and Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) announced an exclusive licensing agreement for IGI's lead investigational asset, ISB 2001, which is being investigated for the treatment of oncology and autoimmune diseases. ISB 2001 is a first-in-class trispecific T-cell engager currently in Phase 1 development for relapsed/refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).



AbbVie announced the FDA approved a label expansion for Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir), an oral pangenotypic direct acting antiviral (DAA) therapy. Mavyret is the first oral eight-week pangenotypic treatment option approved for people with acute or chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV). With this approval, providers can now treat HCV patients immediately at the time of diagnosis.



AbbVie and ADARx Pharmaceuticals, a late clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, announced a collaboration and license option agreement to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics across multiple disease areas. The collaboration will leverage AbbVie's expertise in biotherapeutic drug development and commercialization with ADARx's proprietary RNA technology to advance next-generation siRNA therapies across neuroscience, immunology and oncology.

Full-Year 2025 Outlook

AbbVie is raising its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for the full year 2025 from $11.67 - $11.87 to $11.88 - $12.08, which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.55 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter 2025. The company's 2025 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the second quarter of 2025, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.

About AbbVie

Non-GAAP Financial Results

Financial results for 2025 and 2024 are presented on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis. Reported results were prepared in accordance with GAAP and include all revenue and expenses recognized during the period. Non-GAAP results adjust for certain non-cash items and for factors that are unusual or unpredictable, and exclude those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables later in this release. AbbVie's management believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding AbbVie's results of operations and assist management, analysts and investors in evaluating the performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

AbbVie Inc. Key Product Revenues Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 (Unaudited)















% Change vs. 2Q24

Net Revenues (in millions)

Reported

Operational a

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

Int'l.

Total NET REVENUES $11,762

$3,661

$15,423

5.9 %

9.1 %

6.6 %

8.4 %

6.5 %































Immunology 6,097

1,534

7,631

6.7

22.3

9.5

20.7

9.2 Skyrizi 3,843

580

4,423

64.3

49.7

62.2

47.2

61.8 Rinvoq 1,452

576

2,028

42.7

39.6

41.8

37.5

41.2 Humira 802

378

1,180

(66.0)

(16.8)

(58.1)

(17.2)

(58.2)































Neuroscience 2,333

350

2,683

23.2

30.6

24.2

28.7

24.0 Vraylar 898

2

900

16.2

72.8

16.3

76.8

16.3 Botox Therapeutic 775

153

928

15.9

5.7

14.1

6.0

14.2 Ubrelvy 330

8

338

46.5

73.9

47.1

76.7

47.2 Qulipta 237

30

267

62.8

>100.0

77.5

>100.0

76.9 Vyalev 22

76

98

n/m

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0 Duodopa 20

77

97

(13.6)

(13.7)

(13.7)

(16.3)

(15.7) Other Neuroscience 51

4

55

(11.4)

(23.3)

(12.3)

(21.3)

(12.2)































Oncology 1,026

650

1,676

(1.0)

8.7

2.6

8.3

2.4 Imbruvicab 543

211

754

(8.9)

(11.2)

(9.5)

(11.2)

(9.5) Venclexta 321

370

691

7.4

9.5

8.5

9.1

8.3 Elahere 138

21

159

8.0

n/m

24.2

n/m

23.7 Epkinlyc 22

48

70

57.4

>100.0

93.9

>100.0

92.3 Other Oncology 2

-

2

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m































Aesthetics 797

482

1,279

(7.8)

(8.5)

(8.1)

(8.3)

(8.0) Botox Cosmetic 410

282

692

(8.7)

0.9

(5.0)

1.2

(4.9) Juvederm Collection 105

155

260

(23.6)

(24.4)

(24.0)

(24.4)

(24.0) Other Aesthetics 282

45

327

1.6

5.8

2.2

6.4

2.3































Eye Care 226

288

514

(5.7)

(2.4)

(3.9)

(1.5)

(3.4) Ozurdex 30

95

125

(12.6)

5.8

0.6

4.4

(0.4) Lumigan/Ganfort 52

51

103

19.9

(15.4)

(0.8)

(15.2)

(0.7) Alphagan/Combigan -

36

36

(91.6)

(3.1)

(25.6)

(0.2)

(23.5) Other Eye Care 144

106

250

(4.3)

(1.7)

(3.2)

0.9

(2.1)































Other Key Products 835

202

1,037

11.2

(4.4)

7.8

(5.8)

7.5 Mavyret 184

191

375

9.7

(5.1)

1.6

(6.5)

0.8 Creon 404

-

404

8.4

n/m

8.4

n/m

8.4 Linzess/Constella 247

11

258

17.4

10.8

17.1

10.3

17.1





a "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates. b Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues. c Epkinly U.S. revenues reflect profit sharing. International revenues reflect product revenues as well as profit sharing from certain international territories. n/m = not meaningful

AbbVie Inc. Key Product Revenues Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (Unaudited)















% Change vs. 6M24

Net Revenues (in millions)

Reported

Operational a

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

Int'l.

Total NET REVENUES $21,741

$7,025

$28,766

7.9 %

6.0 %

7.4 %

8.3 %

8.0 %































Immunology 10,980

2,915

13,895

11.3

17.9

12.6

20.4

13.1 Skyrizi 6,762

1,086

7,848

69.2

46.9

65.8

49.6

66.2 Rinvoq 2,672

1,074

3,746

53.3

37.6

48.5

40.1

49.3 Humira 1,546

755

2,301

(62.6)

(20.8)

(54.7)

(18.4)

(54.3)































Neuroscience 4,305

660

4,965

19.3

27.4

20.3

29.8

20.6 Vraylar 1,661

4

1,665

13.4

41.8

13.5

47.4

13.5 Botox Therapeutic 1,498

296

1,794

17.0

5.2

14.9

8.6

15.5 Ubrelvy 563

15

578

33.0

46.7

33.3

51.2

33.4 Qulipta 409

51

460

49.5

>100.0

63.6

>100.0

63.6 Vyalev 28

133

161

n/m

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0 Duodopa 40

153

193

(16.6)

(14.9)

(15.2)

(14.0)

(14.5) Other Neuroscience 106

8

114

(10.4)

(12.7)

(10.5)

(8.1)

(10.2)































Oncology 2,053

1,256

3,309

2.4

7.1

4.2

9.1

5.0 Imbruvicab 1,072

420

1,492

(11.1)

(9.7)

(10.7)

(9.7)

(10.7) Venclexta 633

723

1,356

9.1

7.8

8.4

11.3

10.3 Elahere 303

35

338

57.5

n/m

75.5

n/m

75.5 Epkinlyc 43

78

121

61.8

>100.0

92.1

>100.0

93.3 Other Oncology 2

-

2

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m































Aesthetics 1,437

944

2,381

(12.3)

(5.6)

(9.8)

(3.6)

(9.0) Botox Cosmetic 705

543

1,248

(15.9)

3.7

(8.4)

5.8

(7.6) Juvederm Collection 180

311

491

(25.9)

(21.5)

(23.2)

(19.8)

(22.2) Other Aesthetics 552

90

642

(1.0)

11.7

0.6

14.5

0.9































Eye Care 447

573

1,020

(4.2)

(5.3)

(4.8)

(1.8)

(2.8) Ozurdex 60

188

248

(12.4)

0.8

(2.8)

2.7

(1.4) Lumigan/Ganfort 100

109

209

39.4

(11.0)

7.5

(7.7)

9.6 Alphagan/Combigan 26

70

96

(3.6)

(13.1)

(10.6)

(8.5)

(7.2) Other Eye Care 261

206

467

(12.8)

(4.4)

(9.3)

0.3

(7.3)































Other Key Products 1,471

375

1,846

2.5

(12.0)

(0.8)

(10.4)

(0.4) Mavyret 326

355

681

4.9

(12.8)

(5.1)

(11.2)

(4.2) Creon 759

-

759

15.4

n/m

15.4

n/m

15.4 Linzess/Constella 386

20

406

(17.4)

7.0

(16.5)

9.7

(16.4)





a "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates. b Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues. c Epkinly U.S. revenues reflect profit sharing. International revenues reflect product revenues as well as profit sharing from certain international territories. n/m = not meaningful

AbbVie Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data) Second Quarter Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net revenues $ 15,423

$ 14,462

$ 28,766

$ 26,772 Cost of products sold 4,346

4,202

8,348

8,296 Selling, general and administrative 3,253

3,377

6,546

6,692 Research and development 2,131

1,948

4,198

3,887 Acquired IPR&D and milestones 823

937

1,071

1,101 Other operating income (24)

-

(24)

- Total operating costs and expenses 10,529

10,464

20,139

19,976















Operating earnings 4,894

3,998

8,627

6,796















Interest expense, net 678

506

1,305

959 Net foreign exchange loss 23

1

27

5 Other expense, net 2,639

1,345

4,080

1,931 Earnings before income tax expense 1,554

2,146

3,215

3,901 Income tax expense 613

773

985

1,156 Net earnings 941

1,373

2,230

2,745 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 3

3

6

6 Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. $ 938

$ 1,370

$ 2,224

$ 2,739















Diluted earnings per share attributable to AbbVie Inc. $ 0.52

$ 0.77

$ 1.24

$ 1.53















Adjusted diluted earnings per sharea $ 2.97

$ 2.65

$ 5.43

$ 4.96















Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 1,771

1,771

1,772

1,772





a Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details.

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information (Unaudited)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:



Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 1,554

$ 938

$ 0.52 Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 1,864

1,571

0.89 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,795

2,709

1.53 Other 91

60

0.03 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,304

$ 5,278

$ 2.97

aRepresents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.

Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2025 included acquired IPR&D

and milestone expense of $823 million on a pre-tax and $737 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact

of $0.42 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.



2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions) Cost of

products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Other

operating

income

Other

expense,

net As reported (GAAP) $ 4,346

$ 3,253

$ 2,131

$ (24)

$ 2,639 Adjusted for specified items:

















Intangible asset amortization (1,864)

-

-

-

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration -

-

-

-

(2,795) Other (69)

(14)

(16)

24

(16) As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,413

$ 3,239

$ 2,115

$ -

$ (172)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 16.2 percent, as detailed below:



Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in millions) Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 1,554

$ 613

39.4 % Specified items 4,750

410

8.6 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,304

$ 1,023

16.2 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information (Unaudited)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:



Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 2,146

$ 1,370

$ 0.77 Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 1,947

1,651

0.93 Acquisition and integration costs 145

125

0.07 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,476

1,438

0.81 Other 90

126

0.07 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 5,804

$ 4,710

$ 2.65

aRepresents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.

Acquisition and integration costs primarily reflect costs related to the ImmunoGen acquisition.

Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2024 included acquired IPR&D

and milestone expense of $937 million on a pre-tax and $924 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact

of $0.52 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.



2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions) Cost of

products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Other

expense,

net As reported (GAAP) $ 4,202

$ 3,377

$ 1,948

$ 1,345 Adjusted for specified items:













Intangible asset amortization (1,947)

-

-

- Acquisition and integration costs (79)

(35)

(31)

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration -

-

-

(1,476) Other (41)

(27)

-

(22) As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,135

$ 3,315

$ 1,917

$ (153)

3. The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 18.8 percent, as detailed below:





Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in millions) Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 2,146

$ 773

36.0 % Specified items 3,658

318

8.7 % As adjusted(non-GAAP) $ 5,804

$ 1,091

18.8 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information (Unaudited)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 3,215

$ 2,224

$ 1.24 Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 3,722

3,145

1.78 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,313

4,186

2.36 Other 153

93

0.05 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 11,403

$ 9,648

$ 5.43

aRepresents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.

Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2025 included acquired IPR&D

and milestones expense of $1.1 billion on a pre-tax and $975 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact

of $0.55 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.



2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions) Cost of

products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Other

operating

income

Other

expense,

net As reported (GAAP) $ 8,348

$ 6,546

$ 4,198

$ (24)

$ 4,080 Adjusted for specified items:

















Intangible asset amortization (3,722)

-

-

-

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration -

-

-

-

(4,313) Other (97)

(27)

(32)

24

(21) As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 4,529

$ 6,519

$ 4,166

$ -

$ (254)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of 2025 was 15.3 percent, as detailed below:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (dollars in millions) Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 3,215

$ 985

30.6 % Specified items 8,188

764

9.3 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 11,403

$ 1,749

15.3 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information (Unaudited)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 3,901

$ 2,739

$ 1.53 Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 3,838

3,254

1.84 Acquisition and integration costs 656

611

0.34 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,136

2,081

1.17 Other 111

145

0.08 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 10,642

$ 8,830

$ 4.96

aRepresents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. Specified items reflect the impact of applicable statutory tax rates.

Acquisition and integration costs primarily reflect costs related to the ImmunoGen acquisition.

Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included acquired IPR&D

and milestones expense of $1.1 billion on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.60 to both

diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.



2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions) Cost of

products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Interest

expense,

net

Other

expense,

net As reported (GAAP) $ 8,296

$ 6,692

$ 3,887

$ 959

$ 1,931 Adjusted for specified items:

















Intangible asset amortization (3,838)

-

-

-

- Acquisition and integration costs (158)

(315)

(159)

(24)

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration -

-

-

-

(2,136) Other (57)

(30)

-

-

(24) As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 4,243

$ 6,347

$ 3,728

$ 935

$ (229)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of 2024 was 17.0 percent, as detailed below:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (dollars in millions) Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 3,901

$ 1,156

29.6 % Specified items 6,741

650

9.6 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 10,642

$ 1,806

17.0 %

SOURCE AbbVie