Patrick Industries, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights (compared to Second Quarter 2024 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales increased 3% to $1.05 billion, driven by 7% growth in the Company's RV business and 3% growth in its Housing business, which more than offset reductions of 1% and 7% in the Company's Marine and Powersports businesses, respectively.

Operating income increased 2% to $87 million, while operating margin was 8.3%, or flat versus the prior year.

Net income was $32 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.96.

Excluding one-time expenses related to a legal settlement 1 , adjusted net income 2 was $51 million and adjusted diluted EPS 2 was $1.50 compared to $1.44 in the prior year period.

Reported and adjusted diluted EPS 2 include the dilutive impact of convertible notes and related warrants, or approximately $0.03 per share, compared to $0.02 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased 4% to $135 million; adjusted EBITDA margin 2 increased 10 basis points to 12.9%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities, on a year-to-date basis, grew to $189 million compared to $173 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow 2 on a trailing twelve-month basis was $262 million.

Returned $36.5 million of cash to shareholders, including share repurchases of more than $23 million and regular quarterly dividends of $13 million; total net liquidity was $835 million at the end of the second quarter.

Ended the second quarter with a total net leverage ratio of 2.6x.

ELKHART, Ind., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) ("Patrick" or the "Company"), a leading component solutions provider for the Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 29, 2025.

"Our performance and results, which included net sales and adjusted EPS2 growth, reflect our team's disciplined execution in what remains a very dynamic business environment," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to focus heavily in the quarter on expanding our innovative solutions-based offerings and capabilities through our prototyping and Advanced Product Group, along with our investments in the aftermarket through RecPro. Our strong cash flows, solid balance sheet with ample liquidity, and flexible operating model strategically position us to be scalable to quickly pivot and accelerate growth when the retail market inflection occurs while continuing to pursue accretive acquisitions that align with our long-term objectives."

Net sales increased 3%, or $31 million, to $1.05 billion, compared to $1.02 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The growth in net sales was due to higher revenue in our RV and Manufactured Housing ("MH") end markets as a result of acquisitions and share gains, which more than offset lower revenue in our Marine and Powersports end markets.

Operating income increased 2% to $87 million in the second quarter of 2025. Operating margin was flat at 8.3% versus the same period a year ago.

Net income decreased 32% to $32 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $48 million, or $1.44 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding one-time expenses related to a legal settlement1, adjusted net income2 in the second quarter of 2025 was $51 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income2 of $48 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Reported and adjusted diluted earnings per share2 in the second quarter of 2025 include approximately $0.03 of dilution from our convertible notes and related warrants compared to $0.02 in the prior year period.

Jeff Rodino, President - RV, said, "Patrick's diversified model continued to demonstrate its resilience in very dynamic market conditions following the tariff announcements in April. Despite the tariff uncertainty, our markets behaved largely in line with our expectations in the second quarter. We are highly focused on taking advantage of the current environment to optimize our processes, invest in our new product development and organic growth initiatives, execute on accretive acquisitions, and bolster our financial foundation so we can accelerate our growth trajectory as demand recovers."

Second Quarter 2025 Revenue by Market Sector

(compared to Second Quarter 2024 unless otherwise noted)

RV (46% of Revenue)

Revenue of $479 million increased 7% while wholesale RV industry unit shipments were flat.

Content per wholesale RV unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) was flat at $4,952 when compared to the prior year period, and increased 2% when compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Marine (15% of Revenue)

Revenue of $156 million decreased 1% while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments decreased 5%.

Estimated content per wholesale powerboat unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 2% to $4,012 when compared to the prior year period, and increased 1% when compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Powersports (9% of Revenue)

Revenue of $96 million decreased 7% as market share gains and a favorable shift in OEM attachment rates for premium utility vehicle content helped offset the impact of lower estimated total wholesale powersports industry unit shipments.

Housing (30% of Revenue, comprised of MH and Industrial)

Revenue of $315 million increased 3%; estimated wholesale MH industry unit shipments increased 3%; total housing starts decreased 1%.

Estimated content per wholesale MH unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 3% to $6,670 when compared to the prior year period, and was flat when compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

For the first six months of 2025, cash provided by operating activities was $189 million compared to $173 million for the prior year period. Purchases of property, plant and equipment totaled $18 million in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued investments in automation and innovation initiatives coupled with maintenance capital expenditures. On a trailing twelve-month basis, free cash flow2 through the second quarter of 2025 was $262 million compared to $348 million through the second quarter of 2024. The Company repaid approximately $157 million of long-term debt during the second quarter of 2025.

Patrick remained disciplined in allocating and deploying capital during the quarter while returning cash to shareholders. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 277,800 shares for more than $23 million and paid regular quarterly dividends of $13 million to shareholders. Unused capacity under the Company's share repurchase authorization was $168 million at the end of the second quarter.

Total debt at the end of the second quarter was approximately $1.3 billion, resulting in a total net leverage ratio of 2.6x (as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement). Available liquidity, comprised of borrowing availability under our credit facility and cash on hand, was approximately $835 million.

Business Outlook and Summary

"We are optimistic that the resilience in the equity markets and added clarity related to tariffs following the uncertainty we experienced in April will help improve consumer sentiment as the year progresses," continued Mr. Nemeth. "With the bulk of the retail selling season behind us in our Outdoor Enthusiast markets, our expectation for lower wholesale shipments in the second half of the year compared to the first half remains relatively unchanged. The strategic operational adjustments we have continued to make have positioned us to capitalize on positive market developments should demand exceed our forecast. Our team has focused on and delivered solid organic growth in the first half of the year, and we expect to more acutely focus our capital allocation on strategic acquisitions in the second half of 2025 and into 2026, as we believe pent-up demand and improving market conditions will catalyze the earnings power of Patrick's differentiated business model. Our team remains fully engaged toward driving profitable growth while delivering exceptional value to our customers and other stakeholders at the highest level."

1 The Company's second quarter 2025 results include a non-product related legal settlement related to a motor vehicle accident, which resulted in a double-fatality. 2 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





















Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended ($ and shares in thousands, except per share

data)

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net sales

$ 1,047,554

$ 1,016,624

$ 2,050,974

$ 1,950,116 Cost of goods sold

796,922

785,330

1,571,751

1,513,967 Gross profit

250,632

231,294

479,223

436,149

















Operating Expenses:















Warehouse and delivery

46,075

38,739

90,657

76,188 Selling, general and administrative

93,206

83,588

187,137

168,834 Amortization of intangible assets

24,629

24,278

49,138

47,096 Total operating expenses

163,910

146,605

326,932

292,118 Operating income

86,722

84,689

152,291

144,031 Interest expense, net

18,869

20,343

37,981

40,433 Other expenses

24,420

-

24,420

- Income before income taxes

43,433

64,346

89,890

103,598 Income taxes

10,997

16,462

19,216

20,621 Net income

$ 32,436

$ 47,884

$ 70,674

$ 82,977

















Basic earnings per common share (1)

$ 1.00

$ 1.47

$ 2.17

$ 2.55 Diluted earnings per common share (1)

$ 0.96

$ 1.44

$ 2.07

$ 2.50

















Weighted average shares outstanding -

Basic (1)

32,520

32,586

32,595

32,533 Weighted average shares outstanding -

Diluted (1)

33,823

33,254

34,116

33,187



(1)Prior year periods reflect the impact of the three-for-two stock split paid in December 2024.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)



($ in thousands)

June 29, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,974

$ 33,561 Trade and other receivables, net

270,135

178,206 Inventories

554,631

551,617 Prepaid expenses and other

53,218

59,233 Total current assets

899,958

822,617 Property, plant and equipment, net

406,871

384,903 Operating lease right-of-use assets

190,588

200,697 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

1,568,094

1,600,125 Other non-current assets

13,701

12,612 Total assets

$ 3,079,212

$ 3,020,954 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 6,250

$ 6,250 Current operating lease liabilities

55,186

53,697 Accounts payable

284,510

187,915 Accrued liabilities

114,376

105,753 Total current liabilities

460,322

353,615 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net

1,266,298

1,311,684 Long-term operating lease liabilities

139,686

151,026 Deferred tax liabilities, net

53,564

61,346 Other long-term liabilities

16,233

14,917 Total liabilities

1,936,103

1,892,588









Total shareholders' equity

1,143,109

1,128,366









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,079,212

$ 3,020,954

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)













Six Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 70,674

$ 82,977 Depreciation and amortization

85,255

81,816 Stock-based compensation expense

11,300

9,742 Deferred income taxes

(7,782)

- Other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities

2,283

1,419 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

of businesses

27,737

(3,296) Net cash provided by operating activities

189,467

172,658 Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(38,446)

(32,411) Business acquisitions and other investing activities

(48,172)

(354,402) Net cash used in investing activities

(86,618)

(386,813) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities

(114,436)

246,706 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(11,587)

32,551 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

33,561

11,409 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 21,974

$ 43,960

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

Earnings Per Common Share (Unaudited)

The table below illustrates the calculation of earnings per common share:





Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024 Numerator:















Earnings for basic earnings per

common share calculation

$ 32,436

$ 47,884

$ 70,674

$ 82,977 Denominator: (1)















Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic

32,520

32,586

32,595

32,533 Weighted average impact of

potentially dilutive convertible notes

903

391

984

349 Weighted average impact of

potentially dilutive warrants

199

-

295

- Weighted average impact of

potentially dilutive securities

201

277

242

305 Weighted average common shares

outstanding - diluted

33,823

33,254

34,116

33,187 Earnings per common share: (1)















Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.00

$ 1.47

$ 2.17

$ 2.55 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.96

$ 1.44

$ 2.07

$ 2.50



(1)Prior year periods reflect the impact of the three-for-two stock split paid in December 2024.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also provides financial metrics, such as net leverage ratio, content per unit, free cash flow, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("adjusted diluted EPS"), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and available liquidity, which we believe are important measures of the Company's business performance. These metrics should not be considered alternatives to U.S. GAAP. Our computations of net leverage ratio, content per unit, free cash flow, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and available liquidity may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. Content per unit metrics are generally calculated using our market sales divided by Company estimates based on third-party measures of industry volume. We calculate EBITDA by adding back depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, and income tax expense to net income. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by taking EBITDA and adding back stock-based compensation, legal settlement, loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, acquisition related transaction costs, acquisition related fair-value inventory step-up adjustments and subtracting out the gain on sale of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted net income is calculated by removing the impact of acquisition related transaction costs, net of tax, legal settlement, net of tax and acquisition related fair-value inventory step-up adjustments, net of tax. Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated as adjusted net income divided by our weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by removing the impact of acquisition related transaction costs and acquisition related fair-value inventory step-up adjustments. We calculate free cash flow by subtracting cash paid for purchases of property, plant and equipment from net cash provided by operating activities. RV wholesale unit shipments are provided by the RV Industry Association. Marine wholesale unit shipments are Company estimates based on data provided by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. MH wholesale unit shipments are Company estimates based on data provided by the Manufactured Housing Institute. Housing starts are provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:





Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net income

$ 32,436

$ 47,884

$ 70,674

$ 82,977 + Depreciation & amortization

42,609

41,481

85,255

81,816 + Interest expense, net

18,869

20,343

37,981

40,433 + Income taxes

10,997

16,462

19,216

20,621 EBITDA

104,911

126,170

213,126

225,847 + Stock-based compensation

6,051

4,282

11,300

9,742 + Acquisition related transaction costs

-

-

64

4,998 + Acquisition related fair-value

inventory step-up

-

-

-

822 + Legal settlement

24,420

-

24,420

- + Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant

and equipment

52

(354)

2,094

(368) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 135,434

$ 130,098

$ 251,004

$ 241,041

The following table reconciles cash flow from operations to free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis:





Trailing Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities

$ 343,650

$ 402,979 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment

(81,717)

(54,907) Free cash flow

$ 261,933

$ 348,072

The following table reconciles operating margin to adjusted operating margin:





Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024 Operating margin

8.3 %

8.3 %

7.4 %

7.4 % Acquisition related transaction costs

- %

- %

- %

0.3 % Acquisition related fair-value inventory

step-up

- %

- %

- %

- % Adjusted operating margin

8.3 %

8.3 %

7.4 %

7.7 %

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share to adjusted diluted earnings per common share:





Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 29, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net income

$ 32,436

$ 47,884

$ 70,674

$ 82,977 + Acquisition related transaction costs

-

-

64

4,998 + Acquisition related fair-value inventory

step-up

-

-

-

822 + Legal settlement

24,420

-

24,420

- - Tax impact of adjustments

(6,039)

-

(6,055)

(1,488) Adjusted net income

$ 50,817

$ 47,884

$ 89,103

$ 87,309

















Diluted earnings per common share (1)

$ 0.96

$ 1.44

$ 2.07

$ 2.50 Acquisition related transaction costs,

net of tax (1)

-

-

-

0.11 Acquisition related fair-value inventory

step-up, net of tax (1)

-

-

-

0.02 Legal settlement, net of tax

0.54

-

0.54

- Adjusted diluted earnings per common

share (1)

$ 1.50

$ 1.44

$ 2.61

$ 2.63



(1)Prior year periods reflect the impact of the three-for-two stock split paid in December 2024.

