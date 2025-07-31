Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: 898666 | ISIN: IL0010826928 | Ticker-Symbol: S1L
Frankfurt
31.07.25 | 08:00
13,500 Euro
-4,26 % -0,600
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICOM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILICOM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,60015,10016:58
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 14:15 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silicom Ltd.: Silicom Reports Q2 2025 Results

KFAR SAVA, Israel, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Results

Second quarter: Silicom's revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $15.0 million compared with $14.5 million for the second quarter of 2024.

On a GAAP basis, the company's net loss for the quarter totalled $3.3 million, or $0.59 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with $1.5 million, or $0.25 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net loss for the quarter totalled $2.0 million, or $0.35 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with $0.9 million, or $0.14 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2024.

First Six Months: Silicom's revenues for the first half of 2025 were $29.4 million compared with $28.9 million for the first half of 2024.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the period totalled $6.1 million, or $1.08 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with $4.9 million, or $0.80 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the first half of 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net loss for the period totalled $4.1 million, or $0.71 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with $3.2 million, or $0.52 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the first half of 2024.

Guidance

Management projects that revenues for the third quarter of 2025 will range from $15 million to $16 million. Growth for 2025 as a whole is expected to be in the low single digits, with a double digit annual growth rate materializing gradually from 2026.

Comments of Management

Liron Eizenman, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to report another quarter of execution ahead of our strategic plan, including strong Design Win momentum, success across all of our product lines and excellent cash flow. Since the beginning of the year, we have achieved 5 major new Design Wins with important new as well as existing clients, building an impressive mid-to-long-term pipeline that positions us within close reach of our goal of 7-9 Design Wins for 2025 as a whole. In parallel, our balance sheet, the platform for our execution, continues to be very strong, with working capital and marketable securities representing ~$20 per share. As such, we are even more optimistic about our ability to achieve double-digit revenue growth in 2026 and beyond, thereby delivering significant value for our shareholders."

Mr. Eizenman continued, "In fact, our Design Win funnel has never been this broad and wide, with opportunities with both current and new customers for our Edge systems, Smart NICs and FPGA-based solutions. Each Win represents the culmination of many months of work, building relationships that often pay off, over time, with multiple revenue-building deals for diverse Silicom products."

Mr. Eizenman concluded, "Looking forward, we expect more and more of our pipeline to transform into Design Wins while, in parallel, we continue sourcing new opportunities. This will support the strong revenue growth that we have projected to begin next year, leading to an EPS above $3 on revenues of $150 to $160 million. Any faster-than-forecast deal closure or ramp-up of ongoing projects will accelerate the timeline, and we are fully focused on making that happen."

Conference Call Details

Silicom's Management will host an interactive conference today, July 31 st, at 9am Eastern Time (6am Pacific Time, 4pm Israel Time) to review and discuss the results.

To participate, investors may either listen via a webcast link hosted on Silicom's website or via the dial-in. The link is under the investor relations' webcast section of Silicom's website at https://www.silicom-usa.com/webcasts/

For those that wish to dial in via telephone, one of the following teleconferencing numbers may be used:

US: 1 866 860 9642
ISRAEL: 03 918 0609
INTERNATIONAL: +972 3 918 0609
At: 9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

It is advised to connect to the conference call a few minutes before the start.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available for three months from the day after the call under the above-mentioned webcast section of Silicom's website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets, as well as lease liabilities - financial expenses (income). Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss) or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 200 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's increasing dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers, the speed and extent to which Silicom's solutions are adopted by the relevant markets, difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom's products and services, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, protection of intellectual property, competition, disruptions to its manufacturing, sales & marketing, development and customer support activities, the impact of the wars in Gaza and in the Ukraine, attacks on shipping by Huthis in the Red Sea, rising inflation, rising interest rates and volatile exchange rates, as well as any continuing or new effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global economic uncertainty, which may impact customer demand by encouraging them to exercise greater caution and selectivity with their short-term IT investment plans. The factors noted above are not exhaustive.

Further information about the company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect Silicom's results of operations and financial condition, are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company and that may be subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as "expect," "should," "believe," "anticipate" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Eran Gilad, CFO
Silicom Ltd.
Tel: +972-9-764-4555
E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Ehud Helft
EK Global Investor Relations
Tel: +1 212 378 8040
E-mail: [email protected]

-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -


Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US$ thousands)


June 30,


December 31,


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Audited)







Assets












Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

52,301


$

51,283

Marketable securities


11,993



20,860

Accounts receivables: Trade, net


10,670



11,748

Accounts receivables: Other


2,938



4,839

Inventories


40,839



41,060

Total current assets


118,741



129,790







Marketable securities


15,395



6,839

Assets held for employees' severance benefits


1,588



1,483

Property, plant and equipment, net


3,085



3,055

Intangible assets, net


2,344



2,300

Right of Use


6,660



6,942

Total assets

$

147,813


$

150,409







Liabilities and shareholders' equity












Current liabilities






Trade accounts payable

$

7,979


$

6,477

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses


8,321



6,945

Lease Liabilities


1,914



1,670







Total current liabilities


18,214



15,092







Lease Liabilities


4,727



4,797

Liability for employees' severance benefits


2,880



2,649

Deferred tax liabilities


266



32







Total liabilities


26,087



22,570







Shareholders' equity






Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital


75,548



73,859

Treasury shares


(55,171)



(53,512)

Retained earnings


101,349



107,492

Total shareholders' equity


121,726



127,839







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

147,813


$

150,409

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)


Three-month period


Six-month period


ended June 30,


ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Sales

$

15,019


$

14,502


$

29,404


$

28,867

Cost of sales


10,304



10,239



20,414



20,565

Gross profit


4,715



4,263



8,990



8,302













Research and development expenses


5,109



4,948



10,035



9,869

Selling and marketing expenses


1,518



1,474



3,005



2,994

General and administrative expenses


1,244



965



2,321



2,026

Total operating expenses


7,871



7,387



15,361



14,889













Operating income (loss)


(3,156)



(3,124)



(6,371)



(6,587)













Financial income (expenses), net


123



687



826



1,086

Income (loss) before income taxes


(3,033)



(2,437)



(5,545)



(5,501)

Income taxes


304



(921)



598



(553)

Net income (loss)

$

(3,337)


$

(1,516)


$

(6,143)


$

(4,948)

























Basic and diluted income (loss) per ordinary share

$

(0.59)


$

(0.25)


$

(1.08)


$

(0.80)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to
compute basic and diluted income (loss) per share (in
thousands)


5,680



6,079



5,707



6,176


Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Unaudited, US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)


Three-month period


Six-month period


ended June 30,


ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024













GAAP gross profit

$

4,715


$

4,263


$

8,990


$

8,302

(1) Share-based compensation (*)


74



50



151



111

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

4,789


$

4,313


$

9,141


$

8,413













GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(3,156)


$

(3,124)


$

(6,371)


$

(6,587)

Gross profit adjustments


74



50



151



111

(1) Share-based compensation (*)


718



647



1,465



1,336

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(2,364)


$

(2,427)


$

(4,755)


$

(5,140)













GAAP net income (loss)

$

(3,337)


$

(1,516)


$

(6,143)


$

(4,948)

Operating income (loss) adjustments


792



697



1,616



1,447

(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)


574



(64)



455



(107)

(3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets


-



22



-



375

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(1,971)


$

(861)


$

(4,072)


$

(3,233)













GAAP net income (loss)

$

(3,337)


$

(1,516)


$

(6,143)


$

(4,948)

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Cost of sales


74



50



151



111

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses


334



287



694



600

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses


181



170



361



346

Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses


203



190



410



390

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Financial income (loss), net


574



(64)



455



(107)

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes


-



22



-



375

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(1,971)


$

(861)


$

(4,072)


$

(3,233)













GAAP basic and diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)

$

(0.59)


$

(0.25)


$

(1.08)


$

(0.80)

(1) Share-based compensation (*)


0.14



0.12



0.29



0.24

(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)


0.10



(0.01)



0.08



(0.02)

(3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets


-



-



-



0.06

Non-GAAP basic and diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)

$

(0.35)


$

(0.14)


$

(0.71)


$

(0.52)


(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))


Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733229/Silicom_Ltd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Silicom Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
