Bank of Botetourt posts strong second quarter financial results

BUCHANAN, Va., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan -based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and six months-ended June 30, 2025. The Bank produced net income amounting to $3,168,000 or $1.55 per basic share in the second quarter. This amount compares to net income of $2,193,000 or $1.06 per share, for the same period last year. For the six months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $5,212,000 or $2.53 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $4,021,000 or $1.94 per share, for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2025, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 1.20%

Return on average equity of 12.26%

Book value of $41.32

Total deposit growth of 2.60%

Total asset growth of 3.14%

Total loan growth of 4.43%

Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 10.42%

Net Interest Margin of 3.70%

The Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on August 8, 2025, to preferred shareholders of record August 1, 2025. Furthermore, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.225 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.90 per share annualized, which is payable on August 18, 2025, to common shareholders of record August 11, 2025. President & CEO Michelle Austin stated, "It's an incredible honor to step into this role and lead an organization with such a strong legacy. I'm proud to report another quarter of solid earnings, a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers. As we continue delivering value to our shareholders, we remain deeply committed to serving our community because our success means little without the people and places that made it possible."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $3,168,000 compared to $2,193,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $975,000 or 44.46%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.49 from $1.06 at June 30, 2024, to $1.55 at June 30, 2025. The increase in net income is primarily due to $1,759,000 more interest income, $300,000 more noninterest income, $25,000 less interest expense on deposits, offset by $640,000 more noninterest expense, and $259,000 more income tax expense.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Bank recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $8,000 and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $(99,000), which is included in other expenses. This compares to $36,000 for the same period last year, representing a decrease of $28,000. The provision recorded during the quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent expectations for future credit losses. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.18% at the end of the quarter, down two basis points from the prior quarter and unchanged from one year prior.

At June 30, 2025, net loans increased 4.43%. Interest and fees on loans at June 30, 2025, increased $1,759,000 over the same three-month period of 2024. Interest expense decreased by $25,000 from $3,855,000 at June 30, 2024, to $3,830,000 at June 30, 2025. The lower interest expense is a result of lower interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits than for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of interest on borrowed funds.

Noninterest income increased by $300,000, or 22.51%, to $1,633,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1,333,000 for same period of 2024. The increase is attributed to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, income from title insurance subsidiaries, and an increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense increased $640,000 from $4,934,000 at June 30, 2024, to $5,574,000 at June 30, 2025. The increase is primarily related to increases in salary and employee benefits, debit card expense, and core processing expenses.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $827,000 compared to $568,000 one year prior. The increase in tax expense is due to more revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2025, total assets amounted to $886,260,000, an increase of 3.14% above total assets at December 31, 2024 of $859,237,000, an increase of $27,023,000. Total net loans increased $29,747,000 or 4.43% from $671,590,000 at December 31, 2024, to $701,337,000 at June 30, 2025. Total deposits at December 31, 2024, amounted to $769,386,000, compared to $789,387,000 at June 30, 2025, an increase of 2.60% or $20,001,000.

Stockholders' equity totaled $87,788,000 at June 30, 2025, compared to $82,510,000 at December 31, 2024. The $5,278,000 increase during the period is net income for 2025, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends paid.

Asset Quality

Bank of Botetourt's asset quality remained strong for the second quarter of 2025. Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $8,000 compared with $354,000 in the previous quarter and $36,000 in the same quarter of 2024.

The Bank had no foreclosed properties at December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2025, respectively. Therefore, non-performing assets only consisted of nonaccrual loans. Non-performing assets increased at June 30, 2025, from $51,000 at December 31, 2024 to $629,000 at June 30, 2025. The increase is attributable to the addition of three commercial and industrial loans. The commercial and industrial additions are collateralized by commercial vehicles and a blanket UCC on equipment. Three commercial and industrial loans totaling $584,000 were added to nonaccrual loans during the second quarter. The increase in nonaccrual loans is attributable to the new additions and the charge-off and payment activity of the aforementioned loans.

Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2025 were $78,000 or four basis point annualized on total average loans outstanding. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were comprised of charge-offs of $161,000, partially offset by recoveries of $84,000. Compared to December 31, 2024, net charge-offs decreased $119,000 or seven basis points annualized on total average loans outstanding.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy and, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an Advanced Approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of June 30, 2025, Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 10.42% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 10.25% at December 31, 2024.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates fourteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, Roanoke City, and the Towns of Vinton and Rocky Mount, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt

Balance Sheets, unconsolidated

June 30, 2025(unaudited) and December 31, 2024





(unaudited)

(audited)



June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets

















Cash and Due from banks

$ 14,862,000

$ 12,390,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

52,457,000

53,430,000 Federal funds sold

784,000

936,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

68,103,000

66,756,000 Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance

9,982,000

9,982,000 for credit losses of $18,000 at June 30, 2025 and







December 31, 2024, respectively







Debt securities available for sale

67,103,000

73,159,000 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,350,000 at

701,337,000

671,590,000 June 30, 2025 and $7,989,000 at December 31, 2024.







Loans held for sale

1,360,000

- Premises and fixed assets, net

17,808,000

17,356,000 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

3,499,000

3,257,000 Other assets

17,068,000

17,137,000 Total assets

$ 886,260,000

$ 859,237,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 182,535,000

$ 181,585,000 Interest-bearing deposits

606,852,000

587,801,000 Total deposits

789,387,000

769,386,000









Other liabilities

9,085,000

7,341,000 Total liabilities

798,472,000

776,727,000









Commitments and contingencies

-

-









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares







authorized; 243,659 issued and outstanding







at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively

244,000

244,000 Common stock, $1.50 par value; 5,000,000 shares







authorized; 1,966,209 and 1,960,879 issued and







outstanding at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024







respectively

2,949,000

2,941,000 Additional paid-in capital

24,361,000

24,198,000 Retained earnings

63,368,000

59,277,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,134,000)

(4,150,000) Total stockholders' equity

87,788,000

82,510,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 886,260,000

$ 859,237,000











Bank of Botetourt

Income Statement

For the six months ended and three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 21,304,000

$ 17,756,000

$ 10,861,000

$ 9,102,000 Securities:













U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 301,000

394,000

147,000

191,000 Mortgage-backed securities 109,000

133,000

53,000

65,000 All other securities 417,000

434,000

208,000

217,000 Due from depository institutions 1,005,000

1,321,000

496,000

674,000 Federal funds sold 17,000

9,000

9,000

4,000 Total Interest income 23,153,000

20,047,000

11,774,000

10,253,000















Interest expense













Deposits 7,824,000

7,040,000

3,830,000

3,607,000 Other borrowings -

491,000

-

248,000 Total Interest expense 7,824,000

7,531,000

3,830,000

3,855,000 Net Interest Income 15,329,000

12,516,000

7,944,000

6,398,000















Provision for credit losses 362,000

102,000

8,000

36,000 Net Interest Income after credit loss expense 14,967,000

12,414,000

7,936,000

6,362,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 634,000

612,000

319,000

335,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 124,000

186,000

49,000

119,000 Other income, net of gains 2,119,000

1,718,000

1,265,000

879,000 Total noninterest income 2,877,000

2,516,000

1,633,000

1,333,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 4,709,000

4,377,000

2,378,000

2,151,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 1,187,000

970,000

567,000

479,000 Other expense 5,380,000

4,523,000

2,629,000

2,304,000 Total noninterest expense 11,276,000

9,870,000

5,574,000

4,934,000 Income before income taxes 6,568,000

5,060,000

3,995,000

2,761,000















Income tax expense 1,356,000

1,039,000

827,000

568,000 Net income 5,212,000

4,021,000

3,168,000

2,193,000 Preferred stock dividends 239,000

239,000

120,000

120,000 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,973,000

$ 3,782,000

$ 3,048,000

$ 2,073,000















Basic earnings per share $ 2.53

$ 1.94

$ 1.55

$ 1.06 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.53

$ 1.94

$ 1.55

$ 1.06 Dividends declared per share $ 0.45

$ 0.40

$ 0.225

$ 0.20 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,963,718

1,954,082

1,965,101

1,955,395 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,963,718

1,954,082

1,965,101

1,955,395

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt