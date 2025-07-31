Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.: Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results

Board declares third quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported second quarter 2025 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $155.3 million compared to $143.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.39 per diluted common share, compared to $2.21 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.22 percent and 15.64 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 1.18 percent and 17.08 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the second quarter of 2025, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $450.6 million, up 7.9 percent compared to the same quarter in 2024. Average loans for the second quarter of 2025 increased $1.4 billion, or 7.2 percent, to $21.1 billion, from the $19.7 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier, and increased $274.1 million, or 1.3 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Average deposits for the second quarter increased $1.3 billion, or 3.1 percent, to $41.8 billion, compared to the $40.5 billion reported for last year's second quarter, and increased $102.4 million, or 0.2 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

"Our strong performance in the second quarter demonstrates the durability of our organic growth model and is a testament to the consistent focus and execution of Frost bankers throughout the state and in every area of the company. We again posted solid loan growth, and despite the second quarter typically being a seasonally weak period for deposits, we saw a slight increase in average total deposits compared to the first quarter," said

Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green.

For the first six months of 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $304.6 million, up 9.6 percent compared to $277.9 million for the first six months of 2024. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first six months of 2025 was $4.69 compared to $4.27 in the year-earlier period. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first six months of 2025 were 1.20 percent and 15.59 percent, respectively, compared to 1.14 percent and 16.13 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2024.

Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2025 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2025 were 13.98 percent, 14.43 percent and 15.88 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $450.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 7.9 percent, compared to $417.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.67 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.54 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.60 percent for the first quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $117.3 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 5.5 percent, from the $111.2 million reported for the second quarter of 2024. Trust and investment management fees increased $2.3 million, or 5.5 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the second quarter was primarily related to an increase in investment management fees (up $2.2 million). Investment management fees are generally based on the market value of assets within customer accounts and are thus impacted by price movements in the equity and bond markets. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $3.0 million, or 11.6 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the second quarter was primarily related to increases in consumer and commercial overdraft charges (up $2.5 million), driven by continued increases in the number of active customer accounts, and commercial service charges (up $859,000), partly offset by a decrease in consumer service charges (down $370,000). Other charges, commissions, and fees increased $947,000, or 7.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from the placement of annuities (up $555,000) and commitment fees on unused lines of credit (up $380,000).

Non-interest expense was $347.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, up $30.2 million, or 9.5 percent, compared to the $317.0 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $10.9 million, or 7.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and to an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Employee benefits expense increased by $4.0 million, or 14.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to increases in 401(k) plan expense (up $1.6 million), medical/dental benefits expense (up $1.4 million), and payroll taxes (up $635,000). Other non-interest expense increased $10.1 million, or 16.8 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up $4.2 million); sundry and other miscellaneous expense (up $2.1 million), and fraud losses (up $1.1 million), among other things. Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $4.6 million, or 12.9 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to increased cloud services expense (up $2.6 million), software maintenance (up $1.3 million), and depreciation on furniture and equipment (up $732,000), among other things.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company reported a credit loss expense of $13.1 million, and reported net loan charge-offs of $11.2 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $13.1 million and net charge-offs of $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 and a credit loss expense of $15.8 million and net charge-offs of $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.31 percent at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.32 percent at March 31, 2025 and 1.28 percent at June 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans were $62.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025, compared to $83.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and $75.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $1.00 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 29 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 29 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, August 3, 2025 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13754258. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $51.4 billion in assets at June 30, 2025. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Gulf Coast, Houston, Permian Basin, and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the implementation of tariffs and other protectionist trade policies.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.

Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Political or economic instability.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The potential impact of climate change.

The impact of pandemics, epidemics, or any other health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets, international relations, and global supply chains have been significantly impacted by recent U.S. trade policies and practices. Due to the rapidly evolving and changing state of U.S. trade policies, the amount and duration of any tariffs and their ultimate impact on us, our customers, financial markets, and the overall U.S. and global economies is currently uncertain. Nonetheless, prolonged uncertainty, elevated tariff levels or their wide-spread use in U.S. trade policy could weaken economic conditions and adversely impact the ability of borrowers to repay outstanding loans or the value of collateral securing these loans or adversely affect financial markets. To the extent that these risks may have a negative impact on the financial condition of borrowers or financial markets, it could also have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2025

2024

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 429,604

$ 416,220

$ 413,518

$ 404,331

$ 396,712 Net interest income (1) 450,558

436,404

433,726

425,160

417,621 Credit loss expense 13,129

13,070

16,162

19,386

15,787 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 43,669

42,931

43,765

41,016

41,404 Service charges on deposit accounts 29,151

28,621

27,909

27,412

26,114 Insurance commissions and fees 13,879

21,019

14,215

14,839

13,919 Interchange and card transaction fees 5,619

5,402

5,764

5,428

5,351 Other charges, commissions, and fees 13,967

13,586

15,208

13,060

13,020 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions -

(14)

(112)

16

- Other 10,988

12,466

16,075

11,936

11,382 Total non-interest income 117,273

124,011

122,824

113,707

111,190



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 162,149

160,857

165,520

156,637

151,237 Employee benefits 32,826

42,157

28,614

29,060

28,802 Net occupancy 34,640

33,277

32,102

32,497

32,374 Technology, furniture, and equipment 40,572

40,118

39,775

37,766

35,951 Deposit insurance 6,590

7,184

6,924

7,238

8,383 Other 70,351

64,473

63,232

60,212

60,217 Total non-interest expense 347,128

348,066

336,167

323,410

316,964 Income before income taxes 186,620

179,095

184,013

175,242

175,151 Income taxes 29,617

28,173

29,161

28,741

29,652 Net income 157,003

150,922

154,852

146,501

145,499 Preferred stock dividends 1,669

1,669

1,669

1,668

1,669 Net income available to common shareholders $ 155,334

$ 149,253

$ 153,183

$ 144,833

$ 143,830



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.39

$ 2.30

$ 2.37

$ 2.24

$ 2.21 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.39

2.30

2.36

2.24

2.21 Cash dividends per common share 1.00

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.92 Book value per common share at end of quarter 63.04

61.74

58.46

62.41

55.02



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 64,319

64,283

64,197

63,931

63,989 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,300

64,255

64,116

63,958

64,193 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 52

74

121

127

140 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,352

64,329

64,237

64,085

64,333



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.22 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.16 %

1.18 % Return on average common equity 15.64

15.54

15.58

15.48

17.08 Net interest income to average earning assets 3.67

3.60

3.53

3.56

3.54



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2025

2024

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 21,063

$ 20,788

$ 20,346

$ 20,084

$ 19,652 Earning assets 47,664

47,424

47,577

46,100

45,527 Total assets 51,191

50,925

51,008

49,467

48,960 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 13,788

13,798

14,051

13,659

13,679 Interest-bearing deposits 27,972

27,860

27,834

27,074

26,831 Total deposits 41,760

41,658

41,885

40,733

40,510 Shareholders' equity 4,129

4,041

4,057

3,868

3,533



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 21,254

$ 20,904

$ 20,755

$ 20,055

$ 19,996 Earning assets 47,756

48,409

48,878

47,424

45,344 Total assets 51,409

52,005

52,520

51,008

48,843 Total deposits 41,684

42,391

42,723

41,721

40,318 Shareholders' equity 4,200

4,114

3,899

4,135

3,666 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 5,341

5,243

5,151

5,051

4,975



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 277,803

$ 275,488

$ 270,151

$ 263,129

$ 256,307 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.31 %

1.32 %

1.30 %

1.31 %

1.28 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 11,151

$ 9,691

$ 13,962

$ 9,640

$ 9,726 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.21 %

0.19 %

0.27 %

0.19 %

0.20 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 62,393

$ 83,534

$ 78,866

$ 104,877

$ 74,987 As a percentage of total loans 0.29 %

0.40 %

0.38 %

0.52 %

0.38 % As a percentage of total assets 0.12

0.16

0.15

0.21

0.15



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.98 %

13.84 %

13.62 %

13.55 %

13.35 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.43

14.30

14.07

14.02

13.82 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.88

15.76

15.53

15.50

15.27 Leverage Ratio 8.98

8.84

8.63

8.80

8.62 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 8.17

7.91

7.42

8.11

7.51 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 8.07

7.94

7.95

7.82

7.22



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Six Months Ended













June 30,













2025

2024 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income











$ 845,824

$ 786,763 Net interest income (1)











886,963

828,988 Credit loss expense











26,199

29,437 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees











86,600

80,489 Service charges on deposit accounts











57,772

50,909 Insurance commissions and fees











34,898

32,215 Interchange and card transaction fees











11,021

9,825 Other charges, commissions and fees











27,553

25,080 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions











(14)

- Other











23,454

24,049 Total non-interest income











241,284

222,567



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages











323,006

299,237 Employee benefits











74,983

64,772 Net occupancy











67,917

64,152 Technology, furniture and equipment











80,690

70,946 Deposit insurance











13,774

23,107 Other











134,824

120,967 Total non-interest expense











695,194

643,181 Income before income taxes











365,715

336,712 Income taxes











57,790

55,523 Net income











307,925

281,189 Preferred stock dividends











3,338

3,338 Net income available to common shareholders











$ 304,587

$ 277,851



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic











$ 4.69

$ 4.27 Earnings per common share - diluted











4.69

4.27 Cash dividends per common share











$ 1.95

$ 1.84 Book value per common share at end of quarter











63.04

55.02



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares











64,319

63,989 Weighted-average common shares - basic











64,278

64,205 Dilutive effect of stock compensation











62

147 Weighted-average common shares - diluted











64,340

64,352



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets











1.20 %

1.14 % Return on average common equity











15.59

16.13 Net interest income to average earning assets











3.63

3.51



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)















As of or for the













Six Months Ended













June 30,













2025

2024 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans











$ 20,926

$ 19,382 Earning assets











47,544

45,705 Total assets











51,064

49,142 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits











13,793

13,827 Interest-bearing deposits











27,916

26,790 Total deposits











41,709

40,617 Shareholders' equity











4,085

3,610



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans











$ 21,254

$ 19,996 Earning assets











47,756

45,344 Total assets











51,409

48,843 Total deposits











41,684

40,318 Shareholders' equity











4,200

3,666 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)











5,341

4,975



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans:











$ 277,803

$ 256,307 As a percentage of period-end loans











1.31 %

1.28 %



















Net charge-offs:











20,842

17,075 Annualized as a percentage of average loans











0.20 %

0.18 %



















Non-accrual loans:











$ 62,393

$ 74,987 As a percentage of total loans











0.29 %

0.38 % As a percentage of total assets











0.12

0.15



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











13.98 %

13.35 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











14.43

13.82 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio











15.88

15.27 Leverage Ratio











8.98

8.62 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)











8.17

7.51 Equity to Assets Ratio (average)











8.00

7.35



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2025

2024

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 4.41 %

4.39 %

4.71 %

5.32 %

5.40 % Federal funds sold 4.71

4.79

5.16

5.65

5.78 Resell agreements 4.59

4.60

4.88

5.48

5.60 Securities(2) 3.79

3.63

3.44

3.40

3.38 Loans, net of unearned discounts 6.60

6.57

6.77

7.12

7.08 Total earning assets 5.07

4.99

5.05

5.26

5.23



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.24 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.38 %

0.39 % Money market deposit accounts 2.28

2.27

2.47

2.80

2.83 Time accounts 3.86

3.97

4.32

4.73

4.77 Total interest-bearing deposits 1.93

1.94

2.14

2.41

2.39 Total deposits 1.29

1.30

1.42

1.60

1.58 Federal funds purchased 4.37

4.40

4.71

5.33

5.39 Repurchase agreements 3.23

3.13

3.34

3.72

3.75 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 6.30

6.32

6.87

7.14

7.47 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.12

2.12

2.32

2.60

2.59



















Net interest spread 2.95

2.87

2.73

2.66

2.64 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.67

3.60

3.53

3.56

3.54



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 6,169

$ 7,238

$ 8,577

$ 7,073

$ 7,156 Federal funds sold 8

3

3

4

5 Resell agreements 23

10

11

41

85 Securities - carrying value(2) 20,401

19,384

18,640

18,898

18,629 Securities - amortized cost(2) 21,864

20,839

19,944

20,324

20,400 Loans, net of unearned discount 21,063

20,788

20,346

20,084

19,652 Total earning assets $ 47,664

$ 47,424

$ 47,577

$ 46,100

$ 45,527



















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 9,920

$ 9,969

$ 9,693

$ 9,470

$ 9,716 Money market deposit accounts 11,518

11,432

11,683

11,122

11,009 Time accounts 6,534

6,458

6,458

6,482

6,106 Total interest-bearing deposits 27,972

27,860

27,834

27,074

26,831 Total deposits 41,760

41,658

41,885

40,733

40,510 Federal funds purchased 25

18

24

20

40 Repurchase agreements 4,250

4,147

3,946

3,777

3,827 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

123

123 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 100

100

100

100

100 Total interest-bearing funds $ 32,471

$ 32,248

$ 32,027

$ 31,094

$ 30,921



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost.

