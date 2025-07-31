Boyd Gaming Corporation: Boyd Gaming Completes Sale Of Fanduel Interest

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("the Company") today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of the Company's 5% equity interest in FanDuel Group to Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE: FLUT).

Boyd Gaming received cash proceeds of $1.758 billion from the transaction and intends to use proceeds to repay existing debt. The Company intends to continue executing its strategy of investing in its properties, pursuing growth opportunities and returning capital to shareholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Boyd Gaming's ability to control or estimate precisely. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.

