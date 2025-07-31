AT&T Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

DALLAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T (NYSE:T) announced today the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas, effective Aug. 1, 2025.

"AT&T has a longstanding relationship with the New York Stock Exchange, which has been integral to our continued financial growth and success," said John Stankey, AT&T Chairman and CEO. " North Texas is home to AT&T's global headquarters and we're proud to be part of the vibrant and dynamic pro-business environment fostered by the Lone Star State. Our decision to dual list and become a founding member of NYSE Texas builds on our deep history with the exchange and further strengthens our commitment to Texas."

"AT&T is an important addition to our Founding Members at NYSE Texas and makes our Texas community stronger," said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. "As AT&T's listing home for more than 120 years, we are honored to have been part of AT&T's journey of success and growth since 1901 and delighted that we can offer AT&T a venue to further build their support for the state of Texas."

AT&T's connection to the New York Stock Exchange dates back to Sept. 4, 1901, when the American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T) was first listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Only 11 other companies have been listed on the NYSE for as long as AT&T. Following its dual listing, AT&T will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and trade with the "T" ticker symbol on NYSE Texas.

AT&T is proud to be a part of the communities that make up the great state of Texas - from expanding access to fiber, to unlocking the power of 5G to giving first responders the reliable connectivity they need.

From 2020-2024, the Company invested nearly $13 billion in its Texas network infrastructure to connect more people to greater possibility and donated over $43 million across the state with nearly $11 million allocated to bridging the digital divide. Additionally, AT&T has opened 14 Connected Learning Centers in the state to further its commitment to connecting people and communities.

With a dedicated workforce of nearly 24,000 employees proudly based in Texas, the Company is excited to play a part in the state's continued innovation and business growth.

To automatically receive AT&T financial news by email, please subscribe to email alerts.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit?us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T