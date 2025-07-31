Real Matters Inc.: Real Matters Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Consolidated revenues increased 22% sequentially in the third quarter to $45.4 million, in line with a seasonal uptick in U.S. Appraisal purchase mortgage market volumes and double-digit revenue growth in all three segments. We posted positive consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(A) of $0.3 million, up from a loss of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2025," said Real Matters Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang.

"We continued to launch new clients in the third quarter across all three of our segments and performed at the top of lender scorecards. Subsequent to quarter end, we also went live with our second Tier 1 lender in U.S. Title and added a new top-15 lender in U.S. Appraisal," added Lang. "Overall, we remain on track with the execution of our strategy which is focused on growing market share and readying the business to scale up when mortgage market volumes normalize."

"The number of mortgages being originated at higher interest rates continues to rise, steadily expanding the pool of potential refinance candidates," concluded Lang. "Currently, nearly 12 million mortgages have rates above 6%, and approximately 8 million of those mortgages have rates above 6.5%. This presents a significant opportunity for us once the rate environment begins to shift - and we are strategically positioned to capitalize on it."

Q3 2025 Summary

Consolidated revenue of $45.4 million, down 8% year-over-year as increased revenue in our U.S. Title segment was offset by lower year-over-year U.S. Appraisal revenue

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (A) of $0.3 million compared with $1.7 million in Q3'24

of $0.3 million compared with $1.7 million in Q3'24 Net loss of $4.9 million, down from net income of $1.7 million in Q3'24 primarily due to an increase of $5.6 in net foreign exchange loss

Launched four new clients

Real Matters' U.S. Appraisal mortgage origination volumes were down 16% year-over-year mainly due to lower purchase origination volumes

Real Matters' U.S. Title mortgage origination volumes up 52% year-over-year due to net market share gains with clients and higher refinance origination market volumes

Cash and cash equivalents of $43.8 million and no outstanding debt as at June 30, 2025



Financial and Operational Summary

Quarter ended Nine months ended % 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 % Change1 2025 2024 Change1 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Quarter

over

Quarter Year

over

Year June 30 June 30 Year

over

Year Consolidated Revenue $ 45.4 $ 37.3 $ 41.0 $ 45.6 $ 49.5 22% -8% $ 123.7 $ 127.1 -3% Net Revenue(A) $ 11.9 $ 10.1 $ 10.9 $ 12.0 $ 13.1 18% -10% $ 32.8 $ 34.3 -5% Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ 0.3 $ (1.9 ) $ (1.7 ) $ 0.6 $ 1.7 116% -82% $ (3.2 ) $ 1.3 -351% Net (loss) income $ (4.9 ) $ (2.2 ) $ 2.3 $ (0.2 ) $ 1.7 -119% -386% $ (4.8 ) $ 0.2 -2855% Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 -133% -450% $ (0.06 ) $ 0.00 0% Adjusted Net (loss) income(A) $ (0.5 ) $ (1.2 ) $ (0.3 ) $ 0.9 $ 1.7 58% -129% $ (2.0 ) $ 1.8 -211% Adjusted Net (loss) income(A) per diluted share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 50% -150% $ (0.03 ) $ 0.02 -250% U.S. Appraisal segment Revenue $ 32.6 $ 26.7 $ 29.4 $ 33.8 $ 37.5 22% -13% $ 88.6 $ 96.9 -8% Net Revenue(A) $ 8.5 $ 7.3 $ 7.8 $ 9.0 $ 10.3 17% -17% $ 23.6 $ 27.0 -13% Net Revenue(A) margin 26.2% 27.3% 26.5% 26.7% 27.6% 26.6% 27.9% Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ 4.0 $ 2.6 $ 2.4 $ 4.1 $ 5.5 58% -26% $ 9.1 $ 12.6 -28% Adjusted EBITDA(A) margin 47.7% 35.4% 30.9% 45.2% 53.2% 38.4% 46.6% U.S. Title segment Revenue $ 2.8 $ 2.3 $ 2.5 $ 2.4 $ 2.1 23% 30% $ 7.6 $ 6.2 22% Net Revenue(A) $ 1.5 $ 1.2 $ 1.4 $ 1.2 $ 0.9 24% 57% $ 4.0 $ 2.8 43% Net Revenue(A) margin 52.6% 52.1% 53.4% 49.8% 43.6% 52.7% 45.0% Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ (1.7 ) $ (2.1 ) $ (1.8 ) $ (1.6 ) $ (1.9 ) 19% 12% $ (5.6 ) $ (5.2 ) -8% Adjusted EBITDA(A) margin -117.7% -179.6% -132.3% -131.4% -209.8% -140.9% -187.3% Canadian segment Revenue $ 10.0 $ 8.3 $ 9.1 $ 9.4 $ 9.9 19% 1% $ 27.5 $ 24.0 14% Net Revenue(A) $ 1.9 $ 1.6 $ 1.7 $ 1.8 $ 1.9 18% 0% $ 5.2 $ 4.5 14% Net Revenue(A) margin 18.7% 19.0% 18.9% 18.9% 19.0% 18.9% 18.9% Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ 1.3 $ 1.0 $ 1.1 $ 1.2 $ 1.3 21% -3% $ 3.4 $ 2.9 19% Adjusted EBITDA(A) margin 67.6% 65.7% 66.1% 67.7% 69.3% 66.5% 63.7% Corporate segment Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ (3.3 ) $ (3.4 ) $ (3.4 ) $ (3.1 ) $ (3.2 ) 2% -4% $ (10.1 ) $ (9.0 ) -13%

Note 1 - Percentage change is calculated based on figures disclosed in our MD&A which are rounded to the nearest thousands of dollars.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 31, 2025, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Pinto. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor section of our website shortly before the call.

To listen to the live webcast of the call:

The webcast will be archived and a transcript of the call will be available in the Investor section of our website following the call.

(A) Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures used in this news release, including Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS® Accounting Standards and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP measures are more fully defined and discussed in the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2025 under the heading "Non-GAAP measures", which is incorporated by reference in this Press Release and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Real Matters financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2025 are included in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying MD&A, each of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, supplemental information is available on our website at www.realmatters.com.

Net Revenue represents the difference between revenues and transaction costs. Net Revenue margin is calculated as Net Revenue divided by Revenues. The reconciling items between net income or loss and Net Revenue were as follows:

Quarter ended Nine months ended Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net (loss) income $ (4.9 ) $ (2.2 ) $ 2.3 $ (0.2 ) $ 1.7 $ (4.8 ) $ 0.2 Operating expenses 11.9 12.1 12.7 12.6 11.8 36.5 34.6 Amortization 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.8 2.1 2.4 Restructuring expenses 0.1 - 0.4 - - 0.5 - Interest expense 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.3 Interest income (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (1.3 ) (1.3 ) Net foreign exchange loss (gain) 4.7 0.2 (6.1 ) 1.3 (0.9 ) (1.2 ) (1.1 ) Loss (gain) on fair value of derivatives 0.3 0.6 1.7 (1.9 ) (0.1 ) 2.6 (0.2 ) Income tax (recovery) expense (0.6 ) (0.9 ) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) 0.2 (1.9 ) (0.6 ) Net Revenue $ 11.9 $ 10.1 $ 10.9 $ 12.0 $ 13.1 $ 32.8 $ 34.3

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss before stock-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring expenses, interest expense, interest income, net foreign exchange gain or loss, gain or loss on fair value of derivatives and income tax expense or recovery. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue. The reconciling items between net income or loss and Adjusted EBITDA were as follows:

Quarter ended Nine months ended Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net (loss) income $ (4.9 ) $ (2.2 ) $ 2.3 $ (0.2 ) $ 1.7 $ (4.8 ) $ 0.2 Stock-based compensation expense 0.3 0.1 0.1 1.2 0.4 0.5 1.6 Amortization 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.8 2.1 2.4 Restructuring expenses 0.1 - 0.4 - - 0.5 - Interest expense 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.3 Interest income (0.4 ) (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (1.3 ) (1.3 ) Net foreign exchange loss (gain) 4.7 0.2 (6.1 ) 1.3 (0.9 ) (1.2 ) (1.1 ) Loss (gain) on fair value of derivatives 0.3 0.6 1.7 (1.9 ) (0.1 ) 2.6 (0.2 ) Income tax (recovery) expense (0.6 ) (0.9 ) (0.4 ) (0.2 ) 0.2 (1.9 ) (0.6 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.3 $ (1.9 ) $ (1.7 ) $ 0.6 $ 1.7 $ (3.2 ) $ 1.3

The reconciling items between net income or loss and Adjusted Net Income or Loss were as follows:

Quarter ended Nine months ended Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net (loss) income $ (4.9 ) $ (2.2 ) $ 2.3 $ (0.2 ) $ 1.7 $ (4.8 ) $ 0.2 Stock-based compensation expense 0.3 0.1 0.1 1.2 0.4 0.5 1.6 Amortization of intangibles 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.4 1.2 1.2 Restructuring expenses 0.1 - 0.4 - - 0.5 - Net foreign exchange loss (gain) 4.7 0.2 (6.1 ) 1.3 (0.9 ) (1.2 ) (1.1 ) Loss (gain) on fair value of derivatives 0.3 0.6 1.7 (1.9 ) (0.1 ) 2.6 (0.2 ) Related tax effects (1.4 ) (0.3 ) 0.9 - 0.2 (0.8 ) 0.1 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (0.5 ) $ (1.2 ) $ (0.3 ) $ 0.9 $ 1.7 $ (2.0 ) $ 1.8

Forward-Looking Information

This Press Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Words such as "could", "forecast", "target", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "likely" and "predict" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

The forward-looking information in this Press Release includes statements which reflect the current expectations of management with respect to our business and the industry in which we operate and is based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs based on information currently available to management, including information obtained from third party sources, and should not be read as a guarantee of the occurrence or timing of any future events, performance or results.

The forward-looking information in this Press Release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. A comprehensive discussion of the factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this Press Release. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

