HII Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Highlights

Second quarter revenues were $3.1 billion

Second quarter net earnings were $152 million or $3.86 diluted earnings per share

New contract awards of $11.9 billion, resulting in record backlog of $56.9 billion

Entered into a strategic partnership with C3 AI to expand our use of digital technologies and apply artificial intelligence to accelerate shipbuilding throughput

Reaffirming FY25 segment revenue and operating margin guidance1

Second Quarter Results

Second quarter 2025 revenues of $3.1 billion were up 3.5% from the second quarter of 2024, driven by growth at Newport News Shipbuilding, Mission Technologies and Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2025 was $163 million and operating margin was 5.3%, compared to $189 million and 6.3%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.

Segment operating income2 in the second quarter of 2025 was $172 million and segment operating margin2 was 5.6%, compared to $203 million and 6.8%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024. The decreases were driven primarily by less favorable segment results at Newport News Shipbuilding compared to the prior year period.

Net earnings in the quarter were $152 million, compared to $173 million in the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $3.86, compared to $4.38 in the second quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $823 million and free cash flow2 was $730 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $9 million and free cash flow1 of negative $99 million in the second quarter of 2024.

New contract awards in the second quarter of 2025 were $11.9 billion, bringing total backlog to a record $56.9 billion as of June 30, 2025.

"Second quarter results were largely in line with our expectations as we continue to make steady progress on our operational initiatives for 2025. We have seen early signs that targeted investments are helping to stabilize the workforce and supply chain, in support of the broader maritime industrial base," said Chris Kastner, HII's president and CEO.

1The financial outlook, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2025 and beyond reflect the company's judgment based on information available at the time of this release. Please see the "Forward-looking Statements" section in this release and our Form 10-Q for factors that may impact the company's ability to meet expectations.

2Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Sales and service revenues $ 3,082 $ 2,977 $ 105 3.5% $ 5,816 $ 5,782 $ 34 0.6% Operating income 163 189 (26 ) (13.8)% 324 343 (19 ) (5.5)% Operating margin % 5.3 % 6.3 % (106) bps 5.6 % 5.9 % (36) bps Segment operating income1 172 203 (31 ) (15.3)% 343 373 (30 ) (8.0)% Segment operating margin %1 5.6 % 6.8 % (124) bps 5.9 % 6.5 % (55) bps Net earnings 152 173 (21 ) (12.1)% 301 326 (25 ) (7.7)% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.86 $ 4.38 $ (0.52 ) (11.9)% $ 7.66 $ 8.25 $ (0.59 ) (7.2)% 1 Non-GAAP measures that exclude non-segment factors affecting operating income. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Segment Operating Results

Ingalls Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 724 $ 712 $ 12 1.7% $ 1,361 $ 1,367 $ (6 ) (0.4)% Segment operating income 54 56 (2 ) (3.6)% 100 116 (16 ) (13.8)% Segment operating margin % 7.5 % 7.9 % (41) bps 7.3 % 8.5 % (114) bps

Ingalls Shipbuilding revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $724 million, an increase of $12 million, or 1.7%, from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by higher volumes in surface combatants, partially offset by lower volumes in amphibious assault ships.

Ingalls Shipbuilding segment operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $54 million, a decrease of $2 million from the same period in 2024. Segment operating margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 7.5%, compared to 7.9% in the same period last year. The decreases were primarily driven by lower performance and lower contract incentives on amphibious assault ships, partially offset by contract adjustments in surface combatants. Prior year amphibious assault ship results benefited from a delivery contract incentive for USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29).

Key Ingalls Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Christened guided missile destroyer Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

Signed MOU with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to explore opportunities to collaborate on accelerating ship production

Newport News Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 1,603 $ 1,535 $ 68 4.4 % $ 2,999 $ 2,969 $ 30 1.0 % Segment operating income 82 111 (29 ) (26.1)% 167 193 (26 ) (13.5)% Segment operating margin % 5.1 % 7.2 % (212) bps 5.6 % 6.5 % (93) bps

Newport News Shipbuilding revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $1.6 billion, an increase of $68 million, or 4.4%, from the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher volumes in the Columbia-class submarine program and the Virginia-class submarine program, partially offset by unfavorable cumulative adjustments on aircraft carrier construction, and favorable contract adjustments and incentives in the second quarter of 2024 on the aircraft carrier Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) program.

Newport News Shipbuilding segment operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $82 million, a decrease of $29 million from the same period in 2024. Segment operating margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 5.1% compared to 7.2% in the same period last year. The decreases were primarily driven by lower performance in the Virginia-class submarine program and aircraft carrier construction, partially offset by contract incentives on the Virginia-class submarine program and aircraft carrier construction, as well as higher risk retirement on the Columbia-class submarine program. Additionally, prior year results benefited from favorable contract

adjustments and incentives on the aircraft carrier RCOH program.

Key Newport News Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Awarded contract modification for construction of two additional Block V Virginia-class submarines

Launched Virginia-class submarine Arkansas (SSN 800)

Celebrated first meal aboard Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798)

Mission Technologies

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 791 $ 765 $ 26 3.4 % $ 1,526 $ 1,515 $ 11 0.7 % Segment operating income 36 36 - - % 76 64 12 18.8 % Segment operating margin % 4.6 % 4.7 % (15) bps 5.0 % 4.2 % 76 bps

Mission Technologies revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $791 million, an increase of $26 million, or

3.4%, from the same period in 2024. The increases were primarily due to higher volumes in C5ISR and live, virtual, and constructive training solutions.

Mission Technologies segment operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $36 million, consistent with results in the second quarter of 2024. Segment operating margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 4.6%, compared to 4.7% in the same period last year as changes in contract mix offset the higher volumes noted above.

Mission Technologies results included approximately $23 million of amortization of purchased intangible assets in the second quarter of 2025, compared to approximately $25 million in the same period last year.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin1 in the second quarter of 2025 was 8.1%, compared to 8.5% in the second quarter of 2024.

Key Mission Technologies milestones for the quarter:

Received multiple award contract to provide live training solutions to the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

Delivered initial Lionfish small uncrewed undersea vehicles (SUUVs) to the U.S. Navy under multi-year program

Announced the order of more than a dozen REMUS 300 SUUVs by Hitachi

Achieved a successful forward-deployed launch and recovery of the Yellow Moray uncrewed undersea vehicle (UUV), a variant of the REMUS 600, from the HII-built USS Delaware (SSN 791), a Virginia-class submarine

1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

HII Financial Outlook1

Reaffirming FY25 segment revenue and operating margin guidance FY25 shipbuilding revenue between $8.9 and $9.1 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin 2 between 5.5% and 6.5% FY25 Mission Technologies revenue between $2.9 to $3.1 billion, Mission Technologies segment operating margin between 4.0% and 4.5%; and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 2 between 8.0% and 8.5%

Increasing FY25 free cash flow2 guidance to between $500 and $600 million

FY25 Outlook1 Shipbuilding Revenue $8.9B - $9.1B Shipbuilding Operating Margin2 5.5% - 6.5% Mission Technologies Revenue $2.9B - $3.1B Mission Technologies Segment Operating Margin 4.0% - 4.5% Mission Technologies EBITDA Margin2 8.0% - 8.5% Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment ($40M) Non-current State Income Tax Expense3 ($15M) Interest Expense ($110M) Non-operating Retirement Benefit $191M Effective Tax Rate ~21% Depreciation & Amortization ~$340M Capital Expenditures ~4% of Sales Free Cash Flow2 $500M - $600M 1The financial outlook, expectations and other forward-looking statements provided by the company for 2025 and beyond reflect the company's judgment based on the information available at the time of this release. Please see the "Forward-looking Statements" section in this release and our Form 10-Q for factors that may impact the company's ability to meet expectations. 2Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions. In reliance upon Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP and non-GAAP measures are not provided because of the unreasonable effort associated with providing such reconciliations due to the variability in the occurrence and the amounts of certain components of GAAP and non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. 3 Outlook is based on current tax law. Variability exists based on how and when individual states conform to recent federal tax law changes.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, please visit www.HII.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Projections

Statements in this earnings release and in our other filings with the SEC, as well as other statements we may make from time to time, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," "outlook," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar words or phrases or the negative of these words or phrases. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to: our dependence on the U.S. Government for substantially all of our business; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and/or changes in customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans);our ability to estimate our future contract costs, including cost increases due to inflation, labor challenges, changes in trade policy, or other factors and our efforts to recover or offset such costs and/or changes in estimated contract costs, and perform our contracts effectively; changes in business practices, procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; our level of indebtedness and ability to service our indebtedness; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; our ability to attract, retain, and train a qualified workforce; subcontractor and supplier performance and the availability and pricing of raw materials and components; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures, and strategic acquisitions; investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation (including criminal, civil, and administrative), and/or other legal proceedings, and improper conduct of employees, agents, subcontractors, suppliers, business partners, or joint ventures in which we participate, including the impact on our reputation or ability to do business; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks; and other risk factors discussed herein and in our other filings with the SEC. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make.

This release also contains non-GAAP financial measures and includes a GAAP reconciliation of these financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

Exhibit A: Financial Statements

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales and service revenues Product sales $ 1,957 $ 1,926 $ 3,670 $ 3,713 Service revenues 1,125 1,051 2,146 2,069 Sales and service revenues 3,082 2,977 5,816 5,782 Cost of sales and service revenues Cost of product sales 1,696 1,627 3,147 3,164 Cost of service revenues 991 918 1,880 1,811 Income from operating investments, net 8 11 21 23 Other income and gains (losses), net 1 1 1 - General and administrative expenses 241 255 487 487 Operating income 163 189 324 343 Other income (expense) Interest expense (28 ) (24 ) (56 ) (45 ) Non-operating retirement benefit 47 46 95 90 Other, net 6 5 12 12 Earnings before income taxes 188 216 375 400 Federal and foreign income tax expense 36 43 74 74 Net earnings $ 152 $ 173 $ 301 $ 326 Basic earnings per share $ 3.86 $ 4.38 $ 7.66 $ 8.25 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 39.4 39.5 39.3 39.5 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.86 $ 4.38 $ 7.66 $ 8.25 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 39.4 39.5 39.3 39.5 Dividends declared per share $ 1.35 $ 1.30 $ 2.70 $ 2.60 Net earnings from above $ 152 $ 173 $ 301 $ 326 Other comprehensive income Change in unamortized benefit plan costs 1 4 2 9 Tax expense for items of other comprehensive income - - - (2 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax 1 4 2 7 Comprehensive income $ 153 $ 177 $ 303 $ 333

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 343 $ 831 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $2 million as of 2025 and 2024 377 212 Contract assets 1,811 1,683 Inventoried costs 215 208 Income taxes receivable 153 204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74 90 Total current assets 2,973 3,228 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,663 million as of 2025 and $2,583 million as of 2024 3,576 3,450 Operating lease assets 242 239 Goodwill 2,651 2,618 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,170 million as of 2025 and $1,118 million as of 2024 746 782 Pension plan assets 1,492 1,422 Miscellaneous other assets 418 402 Total assets $ 12,098 $ 12,141 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable 650 598 Accrued employees' compensation 384 392 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 3 503 Current portion of postretirement plan liabilities 124 124 Current portion of workers' compensation liabilities 203 201 Contract liabilities 969 774 Other current liabilities 417 399 Total current liabilities 2,750 2,991 Long-term debt 2,700 2,700 Pension plan liabilities 142 142 Other postretirement plan liabilities 199 209 Workers' compensation liabilities 449 443 Long-term operating lease liabilities 206 205 Deferred tax liabilities 359 378 Other long-term liabilities 411 407 Total liabilities 7,216 7,475 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 53,824,958 shares issued and 39,240,249 shares outstanding as of 2025, and 53,714,128 shares issued and 39,129,419 shares outstanding as of 2024 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,066 2,045 Retained earnings 5,290 5,097 Treasury stock (2,449 ) (2,449 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26 ) (28 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,882 4,666 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,098 $ 12,141

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30 ($ in millions) 2025 2024 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 301 $ 326 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 110 106 Amortization of purchased intangibles 52 54 Stock-based compensation 33 7 Deferred income taxes (19 ) (28 ) Gain on investments in marketable securities (10 ) (11 ) Other non-cash transactions, net 9 2 Change in Accounts receivable (165 ) (239 ) Contract assets (128 ) (157 ) Inventoried costs (7 ) (12 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 57 (38 ) Accounts payable and accruals 272 (164 ) Retiree benefits (77 ) (57 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 428 (211 ) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures Capital expenditure additions (163 ) (165 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures 3 3 Acquisitions of businesses (133 ) - Other investing activities, net 2 - Net cash used in investing activities (291 ) (162 ) Financing Activities: Repayment of long-term debt (500 ) (229 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings - 42 Repayment of revolving credit facility borrowings - (42 ) Net borrowings on commercial paper - 440 Dividends paid (106 ) (102 ) Repurchases of common stock - (127 ) Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (14 ) (25 ) Other financing activities, net (5 ) (3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (625 ) (46 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (488 ) (419 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 831 430 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 343 $ 11 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds) $ 55 $ 157 Cash paid for interest $ 42 $ 51 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures accrued in accounts payable $ 6 $ 9

Exhibit B: Non-GAAP Measures Definitions & Reconciliations

This earnings release contains non-GAAP (accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America) financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G and indicated by a footnote in the text of this release. Definitions for the non-GAAP measures, and related reconciliations, are provided below. Because not all companies use identical definitions or calculations, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Segment Operating Income and Segment Operating Margin We internally manage our operations by reference to segment operating income and segment operating margin and use these measures to evaluate our core operating performance. We believe that segment operating income and segment operating margin reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Segment operating income is defined as operating income for the relevant segment(s) before the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes.

Segment operating margin is defined as segment operating income as a percentage of sales and service revenues.

Shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin. We use shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin to evaluate our core operating performance. We believe these measures reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Shipbuilding operating margin is defined as the combined segment operating income of our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment as a percentage of shipbuilding revenue. Shipbuilding revenue is the sum of revenues of our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment.

Mission Technologies EBITDA is defined as Mission Technologies segment operating income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin is defined as Mission Technologies EBITDA as a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues.

Free Cash Flow. We use free cash flow as a key operating metric in assessing the performance of our business and as a key performance measure in evaluating management performance and determining incentive compensation. We believe free cash flow is an important measure that may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements because it provides insight into our current and period-to-period performance and our ability to generate cash from continuing operations. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures net of related grant proceeds.

In reliance upon Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP and non-GAAP measures are not provided because of the unreasonable effort associated with providing such reconciliations due to the variability in the occurrence and the amounts of certain components of GAAP and non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Reconciliations of Segment Operating Income and Segment Operating Margin

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Ingalls revenues $ 724 $ 712 $ 1,361 $ 1,367 Newport News revenues 1,603 1,535 2,999 2,969 Mission Technologies revenues 791 765 1,526 1,515 Intersegment eliminations (36 ) (35 ) (70 ) (69 ) Sales and Service Revenues 3,082 2,977 5,816 5,782 Operating Income 163 189 324 343 Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment 6 15 16 32 Non-current state income taxes 3 (1 ) 3 (2 ) Segment Operating Income 172 203 343 373 As a percentage of sales and service revenues 5.6 % 6.8 % 5.9 % 6.5 % Ingalls segment operating income 54 56 100 116 As a percentage of Ingalls revenues 7.5 % 7.9 % 7.3 % 8.5 % Newport News segment operating income 82 111 167 193 As a percentage of Newport News revenues 5.1 % 7.2 % 5.6 % 6.5 % Mission Technologies segment operating income 36 36 76 64 As a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues 4.6 % 4.7 % 5.0 % 4.2 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 823 $ (9 ) $ 428 $ (211 ) Less capital expenditures: Capital expenditure additions (96 ) (90 ) (163 ) (165 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures 3 - 3 3 Free cash flow $ 730 $ (99 ) $ 268 $ (373 )

Reconciliation of Mission Technologies EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Mission Technologies sales and service revenues $ 791 $ 765 $ 1,526 $ 1,515 Mission Technologies segment operating income $ 36 $ 36 $ 76 $ 64 Mission Technologies depreciation expense 3 2 6 5 Mission Technologies amortization expense 23 25 45 50 Mission Technologies state tax expense 2 2 4 4 Mission Technologies EBITDA $ 64 $ 65 $ 131 $ 123 Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 8.1 % 8.5 % 8.6 % 8.1 %