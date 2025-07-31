Itron, Inc.: Itron Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the second quarter of 2024):

Revenue of $607 million;

Gross profit of $224 million, increased 6%;

GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $68 million, increased $17 million;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.47, increased $0.37 per share;

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.62, increased $0.41 per share;

Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million, increased 16%; and

Free cash flow of $91 million, increased $46 million.



"Itron delivered solid second quarter results driving quarterly record levels of margin, profitability, and cash flow," said Tom Deitrich, Itron's president and CEO. "The market environment remains dynamic with long-term growth, against a backdrop of near-term macroeconomic uncertainty and trade policy volatility. We remain focused on supporting our customers as they adapt to balance many competing priorities and weigh complex decisions."

Summary of Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total second quarter revenue of $607 million compared to $609 million in the prior year. This comparison reflects catch-up of previously constrained revenue that occurred during Q2'24.

Device Solutions revenue decreased 5%, or 8% in constant currency, due to lower legacy electricity product sales related to portfolio optimization, partially offset by increased water sales.

Networked Solutions revenue decreased 1% when compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to no constrained revenue catch-up as well as the timing of shipments and project deployments.

Outcomes revenue increased 9%, due to increased recurring revenue and software licenses.

Gross Margin

Itron's second quarter gross margin of 36.9% increased 230 basis points from the prior year due to product and customer mix.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

GAAP operating expenses of $147 million increased $1 million from the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $141 million were unchanged compared to the prior year.

GAAP operating income of $76 million was $12 million higher than the prior year and non-GAAP operating income of $82 million was $13 million higher than the prior year. Both increases were due to higher gross profit.

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $68 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $51 million, or $1.10 per diluted share in 2024. The increase was driven by higher GAAP operating income and higher interest income.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, (gain) loss on sale of business, acquisition and integration related expenses, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $75 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared with $56 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, in 2024. The increase was due to higher non-GAAP operating income and higher interest income.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $97 million in the second quarter compared with $52 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $91 million in the second quarter compared with $45 million in the prior year. The increase in free cash flow was primarily due to higher earnings, higher interest income, and decreased tax payments.

Other Measures

Total backlog at quarter end was $4.5 billion compared with $4.1 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $454 million.

Q3 2025 Outlook and Full Year 2025 Outlook Update

Outlook for the third quarter of 2025 is as follows:

Revenue between $570 and $585 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.45 and $1.55

Itron's outlook for the full year 2025 has been updated as follows:

Revenue between $2.35 to $2.4 billion

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $6.00 to $6.20

Earnings Conference Call

Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results contained in this release at 10 a.m. EDT on July 31, 2025. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company's website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations . Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through Aug. 7, 2025 and may be accessed on the company's website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations .

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws, regulations, tariffs, sanctions, trade policies and retaliatory responses, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec 31, 2024 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. When providing future outlooks and/or earnings guidance, a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These costs are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Product revenues $ 517,184 $ 532,907 $ 1,040,325 $ 1,060,729 Service revenues 89,577 76,162 173,587 151,782 Total revenues 606,761 609,069 1,213,912 1,212,511 Cost of revenues Product cost of revenues 337,394 356,747 683,836 713,454 Service cost of revenues 45,749 41,862 89,239 83,218 Total cost of revenues 383,143 398,609 773,075 796,672 Gross profit 223,618 210,460 440,837 415,839 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 87,615 88,413 174,526 174,384 Research and development 53,810 53,053 103,900 105,454 Amortization of intangible assets 4,543 4,511 9,022 8,497 Restructuring 1,237 (99 ) 684 99 (Gain) loss on sale of business - (65 ) 79 (42 ) Total operating expenses 147,205 145,813 288,211 288,392 Operating income 76,413 64,647 152,626 127,447 Other income (expense) Interest income 12,303 5,128 24,013 8,974 Interest expense (5,648 ) (2,290 ) (11,241 ) (4,183 ) Other income (expense), net 414 (445 ) 363 18 Total other income (expense) 7,069 2,393 13,135 4,809 Income before income taxes 83,482 67,040 165,761 132,256 Income tax provision (14,730 ) (15,180 ) (31,659 ) (28,609 ) Net income 68,752 51,860 134,102 103,647 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 412 542 288 608 Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 68,340 $ 51,318 $ 133,814 $ 103,039 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.50 $ 1.12 $ 2.94 $ 2.25 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.47 $ 1.10 $ 2.89 $ 2.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 45,633 45,745 45,486 45,698 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 46,380 46,526 46,276 46,441

ITRON, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Product revenues Device Solutions $ 111,939 $ 117,929 $ 237,326 $ 243,837 Networked Solutions 379,481 387,351 754,003 768,656 Outcomes 25,764 27,627 48,996 48,236 Total Company $ 517,184 $ 532,907 $ 1,040,325 $ 1,060,729 Service revenues Device Solutions $ 821 $ 621 $ 1,305 $ 1,465 Networked Solutions 29,453 25,353 57,663 51,564 Outcomes 59,303 50,188 114,619 98,753 Total Company $ 89,577 $ 76,162 $ 173,587 $ 151,782 Total revenues Device Solutions $ 112,760 $ 118,550 $ 238,631 $ 245,302 Networked Solutions 408,934 412,704 811,666 820,220 Outcomes 85,067 77,815 163,615 146,989 Total Company $ 606,761 $ 609,069 $ 1,213,912 $ 1,212,511 Gross profit Device Solutions $ 33,591 $ 31,231 $ 71,344 $ 61,295 Networked Solutions 157,243 152,157 305,957 303,182 Outcomes 32,784 27,072 63,536 51,362 Total Company $ 223,618 $ 210,460 $ 440,837 $ 415,839 Operating income Device Solutions $ 25,454 $ 23,725 $ 55,925 $ 45,428 Networked Solutions 120,999 117,444 237,108 234,122 Outcomes 15,687 10,651 30,017 19,742 Corporate unallocated (85,727 ) (87,173 ) (170,424 ) (171,845 ) Total Company $ 76,413 $ 64,647 $ 152,626 $ 127,447 Total Gross Margin 36.9 % 34.6 % 36.3 % 34.3 %

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,224,257 $ 1,051,237 Accounts receivable, net 340,321 350,473 Inventories 283,297 270,725 Other current assets 140,998 143,457 Total current assets 1,988,873 1,815,892 Property, plant, and equipment, net 115,595 115,428 Deferred tax assets, net 318,595 310,280 Other long-term assets 42,460 41,827 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 35,411 28,957 Intangible assets, net 34,426 43,109 Goodwill 1,088,408 1,052,130 Total assets $ 3,623,768 $ 3,407,623 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 123,127 $ 144,929 Other current liabilities 62,283 61,241 Wages and benefits payable 106,837 137,384 Taxes payable 13,636 19,689 Current portion of debt, net 458,334 - Current portion of warranty 13,312 14,302 Unearned revenue 195,530 150,720 Total current liabilities 973,059 528,265 Long-term debt, net 787,023 1,242,424 Long-term warranty 7,455 7,839 Pension benefit obligation 65,864 59,537 Deferred tax liabilities, net 661 565 Operating lease liabilities 27,061 25,350 Other long-term obligations 128,221 132,215 Total liabilities 1,989,344 1,996,195 Equity Common stock 1,728,667 1,689,835 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (59,869 ) (109,931 ) Accumulated deficit (55,490 ) (189,304 ) Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,613,308 1,390,600 Noncontrolling interests 21,116 20,828 Total equity 1,634,424 1,411,428 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,623,768 $ 3,407,623

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 134,102 $ 103,647 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 24,182 26,263 Non-cash operating lease expense 5,843 7,634 Stock-based compensation 33,396 21,845 Amortization of prepaid debt fees 3,581 1,867 Deferred taxes, net (9,664 ) (8,725 ) (Gain) loss on sale of business 79 (42 ) Restructuring, non-cash (25 ) (171 ) Other adjustments, net (354 ) (591 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business: Accounts receivable 18,789 (13,557 ) Inventories (7,413 ) (13,216 ) Other current assets 6,409 (510 ) Other long-term assets 3,479 (1,885 ) Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable (31,868 ) (7,128 ) Wages and benefits payable (34,884 ) (28,700 ) Unearned revenue 46,431 39,039 Warranty (1,876 ) 810 Restructuring (10,252 ) (14,628 ) Other operating, net (11,153 ) (18,927 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 168,802 93,025 Investing activities Net proceeds related to the sale of business - 405 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (10,656 ) (14,255 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired - (34,126 ) Other investing, net 5 156 Net cash used in investing activities (10,651 ) (47,820 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings - 805,000 Issuance of common stock 5,436 2,972 Payments on call spread for convertible offering - (108,997 ) Repurchase of common stock - (100,000 ) Prepaid debt fees (178 ) (21,495 ) Other financing, net (507 ) (641 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,751 576,839 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 10,118 (3,454 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 173,020 618,590 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,051,237 302,049 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,224,257 $ 920,639

