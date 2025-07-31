NetSpark IP & Telecom: NetSpark Acquires Infinite Technology Source to Strengthen Managed IT and Telecom Services

Expands NetSpark's IT and Telecom Offerings With Deeper Cloud and Cybersecurity Capabilities

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / NetSpark IP & Telecom is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Infinite Technology Source, a Louisiana-based provider of managed IT services, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity offerings. This marks NetSpark's seventh investment and reflects the continued execution of the company's growth strategy as it expands its suite of services in managed IT, cloud, and cybersecurity.

Founded in 2001, Infinite Technology Source has earned a trusted reputation for delivering responsive, relationship-driven support in critical service areas such as Microsoft 365 licensing and management, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and VoIP. The company serves clients across healthcare, finance, and professional services, markets where secure, scalable, and reliable IT performance is essential.

"This partnership brings together two organizations that share a commitment to customer success and innovation," said Micah Cooksey, CEO of NetSpark. "Infinite expands our ability to meet customer needs at every stage of the technology lifecycle, from sourcing and implementation to ongoing support. We're excited to offer their services to our broader customer base and to introduce NetSpark's telecom and expense management solutions to theirs."

Darren Autin, Founder of Infinite Technology Source, shared his enthusiasm for the next chapter:

"We're incredibly proud of what we've built at Infinite and excited to bring even more value to our customers as part of the NetSpark platform. What stood out to me most was Micah's vision and leadership. He understands where the industry is going and is building something truly unique. I'm excited to work with him and contribute to a platform that combines world-class services with a deep focus on customer relationships."

Infinite Technology Source will now operate as part of NetSpark's growing Managed Services platform, delivering bundled offerings that integrate telecom sourcing, unified communications, cloud services, and technology lifecycle management. The combined capabilities allow both new and existing customers to streamline operations, simplify vendor relationships, and gain greater visibility and control over their IT and telecom environments.

NetSpark IP & Telecom is a platform company focused on investing in and integrating leading businesses in the telecom, connectivity, and managed services sectors. Through a growing network of partner companies, NetSpark delivers tailored solutions in business networks, mobility, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecom lifecycle management, and expense optimization.

