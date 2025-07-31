DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Unveils "New + Now" Drops, Becoming the Ultimate Destination for Trending Looks With New Items Launching Online and In-Store Bi-Weekly

From date night, wedding guest to honeymoon and everything in between, David's is now home to trending, limited-time fashions and accessories for the modern muse

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / David's Bridal ("David's), the ultimate destination for all things bridal and special occasion, today announces the next step in its retail evolution with a fashion-forward series of biweekly drops spotlighting the hottest trends in bridal, homecoming, prom, special occasion, and more. The " New & Now " arrivals will feature the newest product drops from dresses to shoes, to accessories, swimwear and more - every other Tuesday, shoppers can expect new styles online and in select stores. Think modern, must-have fashion, not just for at the altar, but for all of life's can't-miss moments: holiday parties, girls' night out, that "just because" dress and so much more. And it's all curated to keep up with what's trending right now. Each drop is inspired by seasonal moments and trending fashions, offering David's consumers a steady stream of fresh inspiration for every celebration from date night and vacation to honeymoon and wedding guest. Customers can shop the inaugural New & Now drop online or visit their local David's to shop select items dropping in-store.

These limited-run releases and new arrivals available in sizes 0-30 will feature the freshest styles from both in-house collections and buzzworthy brand partners. As the retailer continues to evolve its marketplace, "New & Now" is your backstage pass to what's next; whether it's a corset mini for a rooftop soirée, a romantic gown for your walk down the aisle, or that statement accessory you didn't know you needed. And it gets even better: every month, New & Now will debut exclusive themed Capsule Collections. These limited-run assortments will spotlight the most on-trend styles with the first up being "Modern Renaissance" - a dreamy, dramatic lineup inspired by classical art with a fashion-girl twist. Think: romantic corsetry, sculptural basque waists, voluminous bubble skirts, and rich, artisanal textures, all reimagined for today's modern muse.

"Get ready to refresh your feed! We're excited to become a new go-to destination for new styles, limited release looks, trending capsule collections and more," shared Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer at David's Bridal. "Shoppers can look to David's for dresses for every occasion. With these biweekly drops, we're meeting shoppers where they are - in her social feed, in her group chats, in the moment she decides she needs the perfect look for whatever life brings her next. David's is bringing trending fashion to customers in a way that keeps up with their social calendar."

David's vertically integrated sketch-to-store model gives the brand unmatched agility to respond to trends in real time, while maintaining quality, inclusive sizing, and competitive pricing. From aisle to afterparty and all the in-betweens, New & Now gives fashion lovers a reason to come back to David's week after week.

Never miss a drop - shop today's New & Now arrivals online at davidsbridal.com , or book your in-store appointment to see select pieces IRL. And follow along on TikTok and Instagram @davidsbridal to get first dibs on what's coming next. As always, Diamond Loyalty Members get heads up on upcoming releases, earn points for every dollar spent and get the best pricing available - sign up at https://www.davidsbridal.com/loyalty .

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway any day.. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

