UK workplace pension provider Smart Pension has announced an initial GBP 330 million ($440 million) strategic investment in Octopus Energy Generation. The renewables arm of Octopus Energy invests in solar, wind and energy storage projects, as well as clean energy technologies such as heat pumps. Smart Pension has announced a GBP 330 million investment in two funds managed by Octopus Energy Generation. The UK workplace pension provider will invest 5% of its default fund in two funds managed by the renewables investor: Sky (Octopus Renewables Infrastructure SCSp) and OETF (Octopus Energy Transition ...

