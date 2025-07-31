Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 16:10 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Power Move Among Longevity Leaders: Global Longevity Summit and A4M Join Forces, Spearhead Definitive Event on the Life Extension Frontier

The new partnership brings together pioneers in aging science and frontline clinicians to create an unprecedented forum, cementing the Summit's position as the most influential, implementation-focused gathering of leaders in longevity medicine.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark strategic alliance, the Global Longevity Summit and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) have joined forces to launch a singular forum dedicated to harnessing the radical potential of aging science into realized gains in human healthspan. By merging A4M's decades-long authority in clinical education with the Summit's prestigious network of foundational figures, the two organizations create a high-impact arena that aligns scientific advancement with clinical execution.

This announcement comes at a critical moment: the domain of aging science is evolving faster than it can be adopted, and the term itself risks being reduced to a buzzword rather than established as an evidence-driven discipline. With 830 million people aged 65 and older worldwide today - a figure projected to surge to 1.7 billion by 2054 - the scale of the aging challenge demands immediate translation of research breakthroughs into clinical reality. Without deliberate structures for implementation and spaces for collaboration, revolutionary discoveries will remain siloed in research.

Together with A4M, the Global Longevity Summit strives to dismantle the industry's structural divides by fostering live collaboration between researchers, clinicians, and influential voices. The Summit agenda emphasizes the integration of leading-edge research into practical applications to ensure that the most visionary work translates into clinical action and tangible progress for healthspan outcomes across the world.

Set for October 28-30, 2025, at the Genolier Innovation Hub in Geneva, the inaugural event will convene a curated 300-person delegation of international specialists to chart the trajectory of advancements in longevity medicine.

Guided by the theme "Mastering the Aging Clock: The Science of Longevity," three days of immersive programming will feature keynote sessions with Dr. Steve Horvath, the trailblazer behind epigenetic aging clocks, and Dr. Gordan Lauc, a pioneer in glycan science, alongside other internationally recognized experts.

For clinicians, the meeting offers unprecedented access to the foremost authorities in lifespan extension and the advances they spearhead, such as senolytics, glycan diagnostics, and epigenetic interventions currently transitioning from research to practice. For researchers and experts, the Summit provides a direct line to the physicians implementing their discoveries into practice, collectively directing the next era of aging medicine.

"Longevity has always lived in two worlds: the lab and the clinic," said Doreen Brown, CEO of the Informa Connect Medical Division, organizer of the Global Longevity Summit. "By partnering with A4M, we're collapsing that wall and convening researchers, physicians, and industry leaders to decide how this science becomes medical standard."

Registration is now open for the bold professionals ready to envision and action the next era of human healthspan. For additional event details and booking information, visit www.globallongevitysummit.com.



Zuzanna Walter Global Longevity Summit (+1) 713-725-8983 info@globallongevitysummit.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.