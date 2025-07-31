iFOLIO Expands NIL Ambassador Program Nationwide Empowering Female Athletes Across the Country

9 standout athletes from D1 power schools, the University of Iowa, University of Kentucky, University of North Carolina, University of Southern California, University of Georgia, and Georgia Tech, signed with iFOLIO

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / iFOLIO proudly announces the expansion in 2025 of its NIL Ambassador Program nationwide. On July 29th, iFOLIO Signing Day included 9 standout athletes from six different Division I, Power 4 universities, including the University of Iowa, University of Kentucky, University of North Carolina (UNC), University of Southern California (USC), Georgia Tech, and the University of Georgia (UGA). The program is anchored with Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan returning for their 3rd year. Both are expected to go in the first round of the WNBA draft.

2025 iFOLIO NIL Ambassadors



This year's ambassador class includes standout athletes:

Kara Dunn (USC)

Tonie Morgan (Kentucky)

Lexi Blue (Kentucky)

Chazadi Wright (Iowa)

Nyla Harris (UNC)

Trinity Turner (UGA)

Talayah Walker (Georgia Tech)

D'Asia Thomas-Harris (Georgia Tech)

Erica Moon (Georgia Tech)

The iFOLIO Ambassador Program provides real-world experience in digital marketing and entrepreneurship - all while giving athletes a platform to tell their story, grow their influence, and prepare for life in sports and beyond. Ambassadors develop marketing skills as they work a marketing plan with a creative team. In return, they receive compensation and a personal athlete website to build their own brand and get more NIL deals. It's a win-win-win for the athletes, business, and the advancement of women in sports.

This year's program is managed by a former iFOLIO Athlete Ambassador, Kayla Blackshear, who was part of the first-ever ambassador class in 2022. She played women's basketball at Georgia Tech for Coach Nell Fortner. This brings the initiative full circle with leadership grounded in firsthand experience. That full-circle leadership reflects iFOLIO's commitment to elevating athletes not just during their college careers, but far beyond.

"iFOLIO's program empowers athletes in multiple ways," said Kayla Blackshear. "With the rise of NIL and digital branding, this program helps female athletes not only secure more sponsorships, but also stand out as they develop their own brand."

"Providing actionable tools to build the digital brand is core to our mission," said Jean Marie Richardson, CEO of iFOLIO. "We're proud to provide opportunities to the next generation of female leaders, both on the court and off, to participate with us in this incredible journey."

"This is a fantastic opportunity and is much needed for women's basketball in particular. This is a great time to use basketball and the platform to promote yourselves and universities," said Karen Blair, Head Coach of Georgia Tech Women's Basketball, "I appreciate what iFOLIO is doing to help young women build their brand; It's great for the game and these young ladies."

iFOLIO remains committed to building meaningful opportunities at the intersection of sports, technology, and brand leadership, with a strong focus on advancing women in both business and athletics.

About iFOLIO

iFOLIO, the leader in personalized marketing cloud software, empowers organizations of all sizes and industries to digitally transform their customer engagement with a flexible cloud platform and data intelligence.

iFOLIO is an industry-leading software-as-a-service platform powering digital marketing, targeted account-based marketing, automated email, SMS, web marketing, and analytics.

iFOLIO powers customers and their usage in all 50 states and 100 countries. iFOLIO is SOC 2 certified and based in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information, visit: www.ifoliocloud.com

SOURCE: iFOLIO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ifolio-expands-nil-ambassador-program-nationwide-empowering-fema-1055142