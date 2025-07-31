Tamko Building Products, LLC: Operation Rooftop Returns: TAMKO and the Kansas City Chiefs Continue Roof Giveaway for an American Hero

TAMKO Building Products , Proud Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs, is excited to announce the return of Operation Rooftop, a roof giveaway sweepstakes created to honor those who have served in the U.S. military.

JOPLIN, MO / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / TAMKO Building Products , Proud Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs, is excited to announce the return of Operation Rooftop, a roof giveaway sweepstakes created to honor those who have served in the U.S. military.** Back for its second year, the program will once again provide one current or former military member with a brand-new roof featuring TAMKO's high-performance Titan XT® shingles .

In 2024, retired Marine Corps veteran Garron Abernathy of Blue Springs, Missouri, was selected as the inaugural Operation Rooftop winner. His new roof installation came at just the right time. "As a Marine Corps veteran, knowing that my home will be safe and secure with this new roof means everything to me and my family," Garron shared. His story of service and sacrifice informs the spirit of the program, and its continuation in 2025.

Operation Rooftop is a collaboration between two organizations deeply rooted in the American spirit - the four-time world champion Kansas City Chiefs and TAMKO Building Products, LLC, a company founded in 1944 with a long-standing commitment to American manufacturing and veteran support. The program was created to recognize the dedication and selflessness of U.S. military personnel by providing one hero with reliable, long-term roof protection.

This year's winner will receive a new roof built with Titan XT® shingles, known for their Class 3 impact rating,* superior wind protection up to 160 MPH,† and award-winning performance. Voted 2024 Product of the Year in the Home Protection Category by 40,000 consumers,‡ Titan XT® shingles demonstrate TAMKO's dedication to quality, durability, and consumer trust.

"Together with TAMKO, we're proud to support those who have served our country and give back in a meaningful, lasting way," said Kellen Begnoche, Vice President of Partnership Strategy for the Kansas City Chiefs. "It's an honor to help make a difference in the lives of veterans in our community and continue a tradition that reflects the values we hold as an organization."

"We're proud to bring Operation Rooftop back for a second year to recognize the outstanding service of our nation's heroes," said Chris Freeborg, Vice President and Chief Marketing & Product Development Officer at TAMKO and a U.S. military veteran himself. "The fact that we're able to put veterans first means a lot to me. I think about the people I served with - the culture, the camaraderie - and I'm honored to help give back to that community. It's a privilege."

TAMKO's support for veterans goes beyond this giveaway. Nearly 15% of TAMKO's nationwide workforce is made up of veterans, with an even larger percentage in leadership roles. The company has also contributed time, funding, and materials to veteran-centered nonprofits, including Field of Honor, Veterans Airlift Command, and Patriot PAWS.

Current and former U.S. military members are encouraged to enter for a chance to win by visiting the Kansas City Chiefs' Operation Rooftop website .

For official sweepstakes rules and eligibility requirements, please visit the Operation Rooftop Sweepstakes Rules webpage.

About TAMKO®

TAMKO Building Products LLC is a leading independent manufacturer of residential roofing shingles and waterproofing products, proudly delivering high-performance roofing solutions for over 80 years, known as America's Shingle®. Trusted by homeowners and contractors alike, TAMKO's popular Heritage ® shingle series and ProLine® shingle series, including the award-winning Titan XT ® shingles and StormFighter FLEX ® shingles , offer innovative designs, performance, and colors. The TAMKO Edge ® Contractor Program is designed to help roofer contractors build stronger businesses and better serve homeowners. Rooted in a rich history and guided by core values of honesty, integrity, and quality, TAMKO is a trusted authority among building professionals and a proud supporter of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.tamko.com .

**No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, age 18+. Entry period: 12:00 AM CST on July 29, 2025 - 11:59 PM CST on September 14, 2025. Odds depend on number of entries. Limit 1 entry/person. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules at tamko.com/chiefs.

*Titan XT® shingles are classified by UL for compliance with UL 2218 Class 3 impact resistance. UL 2218 testing utilizes a dropped steel ball which may not correlate with real-world rooftop experience with the impact of storm-driven hail or other objects.

†160 MPH wind warranty requires TAMKO® starter and TAMKO® hip and ridge. See TAMKO's full High Wind Application Instructions for all requirements and restrictions.

‡ Voted the 2024 Product of the Year in Home Protection Category. Survey of 40,000 consumers by Kantar.

