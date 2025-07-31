Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market worth $21.99 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global MEMS market is projected to grow from USD 17.61 billion in 2025 to USD 21.99 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. One key factor driving the MEMS market is the increasing demand for miniaturized and multifunctional sensors in consumer electronics. Devices like smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness trackers rely heavily on MEMS sensors for features such as motion detection, orientation tracking, and environmental sensing. Their compact size, low power consumption, and high performance make them ideal for integration into portable devices. The growing trend of connected devices and wearable technologies continues to accelerate this demand.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market"

220 - Tables

61 - Figures

316 - Pages

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 17.61 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 21.99 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Sensor Type, Actuator Type, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Shortage of skilled designers Key Market Opportunities Implementation of sensor fusion technology in various industries Key Market Drivers Proliferation of IoT devices and smart home technologies

Microspeakers segment to witness highest CAGR during forecast period.

The microspeakers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the MEMS market during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for compact audio solutions in consumer electronics. These components are increasingly used in smartphones, wireless earbuds, hearing aids, and wearable devices due to their small form factor and high sound quality. MEMS-based microspeakers offer advantages such as lower power consumption, enhanced durability, and improved acoustic performance. As audio-centric applications grow, especially in mobile and IoT ecosystems, the adoption of MEMS microspeakers is set to surge.

Radio frequency segment estimated to account for the largest market share by 2030.

By actuator type, the radio frequency (RF) actuator segment is expected to account for the largest share of the MEMS market. The market for this segment is driven by the increasing deployment of 5G and 5G advanced networks, rising smartphone penetration, and expanding IoT connectivity. RF MEMS actuators are essential in tunable filters, switches, and antenna systems due to their low power consumption, high precision, and compact design. Their ability to support multi-band and high-frequency operations makes them critical for advanced wireless communication systems.

Asia Pacific to account for largest share in the global MEMS market in 2030.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest MEMS industry by 2030, driven by its strong electronics manufacturing ecosystem and high consumer demand. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan lead in the production of smartphones, automotive electronics, and industrial automation systems. The region benefits from cost-efficient production, increasing R&D investments, and supportive government policies. Additionally, growing adoption of IoT, 5G advanced, and smart technologies continues to fuel MEMS integration across sectors.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the MEMS companies include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Broadcom (US), Qorvo, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Goertek (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Honeywell International Inc. (US).

