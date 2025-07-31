Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31
[31.07.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.07.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,712,738.00
|USD
|0
|68,543,636.97
|7.8671
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.07.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,479,043.00
|EUR
|0
|19,973,998.89
|5.7412
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.07.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|68,776.00
|GBP
|0
|724,113.67
|10.5286
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.07.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|5,042,590.84
|8.1757
